Taylor Swift Unveils Cover and Release Date for Sixth Album

After a week of secrecy and mysterious snake video posts to Twitter, Taylor Swift is finally spilling the tea on her new album and single. On Wednesday, the 27-year-old singer revealed that her sixth album is titled “Reputation” and will drop November 10. (Mark your calendars, people.)

In addition to gracing us with her album’s release date, Swift also debuted its cover. The cover, which is in black-and-white, features a wet-haired Swift staring deeply into the camera, while wearing a chain necklace and a ripped, off-the-shoulder sweater. To her right, “Taylor Swift” is repeated dozens of times in newspaper print.

And if hardcore Swifties can’t make it until November 10 for more music, the singer also revealed that her new single will be coming out tomorrow night. No word yet on the title, though. Get pumped because TS6 is coming, and Tay Tay does not play.