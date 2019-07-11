Taylor Swift Just Dragged Scooter Braun At Her Prime Day Concert & OMG The Shade

This drama continues! Taylor Swift trolled Scooter Braun at her Prime Day concert, and it was honestly delicious. Just over a week ago, the Lover songstress called out the music executive and manager for bullying her, attempting to derail her career and buying the masters to her first six albums without giving her an opportunity to purchase them herself. Taylor’s allegations took the Internet by storm–forcing celebrities to choose sides while unpacking some of the major issues in the music industry.

After reading Taylor’s very public letter, Braun has tried to reach out to her several times, but the singer/songwriter isn’t taking the bait. Instead, she’s using her platform to speak her truth. Last night, the Fearless singer headlined Amazon’s Prime Day concert–and she came for Braun’s neck during her set. During a performance of “Shake It Off” –she screamed the line, “Liars and the dirty, dirty cheats of the world.”

Following the performance, she hopped on Tumblr liking several comments about her emphasizing the line, which of course has led Swifties to believe that she did it all on purpose. In the past, Swift has never named names–but in calling out Braun and identifying this whole ordeal as her, “worst case scenario” it looks like she’s switching things up.

An insider close to the singer told E!, “No matter what Scooter or any of his people say, Taylor believes he did this to hurt her,” the outlet’s source said. “She wants the truth about him to come out. She was furious and she still is. She is so upset and has zero regrets about making this public.”

This looks like it’s only going to get messier (and we secretly live for it).