Taylor Swift Just Topped Maxim’s Hot 100 List—and Looks Amazing on the Cover

Photo: Maxim

Just when you thought Taylor Swift‘s year couldn’t get any bigger or better, Maxim revealed the “Bad Blood” singer topped the magazine’s annual Hot 100 list, an honor enjoyed by Candice Swanepoel, Miley Cyrus, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Olivia Wilde in past years.

“It’s really nice and such an incredible compliment,” Swift, 25, said of Maxim dubbing her “the most talented woman alive” in 2015. “This year has been my favorite year of my life so far…Every one of these kinds of whims and ideas came to fruition…In the midst of all that, this is really nice. It really feels like a wonderful celebration of my favorite year.”

The announcement is accompanied by a sultry cover shot featuring Swift with hair slicked back, bold brows, and natural makeup. We’d say the pop singer looks totally transformed in the snap, but the photo actually reminds us of her hip shoot for Wonderland last year that rendered Swift virtually unrecognizable.

Swift is seriously winning at life right now. Between taking out pretty much every award worth winning at last night’s Billboard Music Awards, a hot new romance with Calvin Harris, and an impressive 4.6 million sales of her latest album, 1989, 2015 is shaping up to be Tay’s year.