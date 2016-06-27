Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston Are Touring European Monuments Now

New theory: Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston are going to announce their engagement before the year (or, possibly, month) is out. JK, sort of, but today they were spotted in Rome, casually strolling through the Colosseum holding hands, after she met his mom in England over the weekend and he met her parents in Nashville last Thursday. Oh, and they started dating approximately two weeks ago (give or take, as her official breakup date with Calvin Harris remains unconfirmed). If anyone else has whiplash trying to follow this relationship, don’t worry: We do too.

The only other high-profile relationship that has gone so fast in recent months is that of the notorious Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna, and we honestly wouldn’t be surprised if Hiddleswift pulls something similar, though we’re not really buying the whole thing just yet (and neither is the internet). Regardless of their motives, Tom and Tay seem committed to this elaborate relationship. Maybe they’ll just stay together until Hiddleston lands the next Bond movie, satisfying the terms of his contract with Swift, and then they’ll break up.

Really, who can say what’s behind the Taylor Swift PR machine, though according to recent ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris (or a spot-on impostor who hacked his IG account), “she controlled the media” while they dated. One thing is for certain: We’ll be seeing much more of Hiddleswift soon. Perhaps a romantic walk through the Tuileries in Paris, or a swim in the Mediterranean off the coast of the French Riviera? Time (approximately five minutes or so) will tell.