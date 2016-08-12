Must Be Love: Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston Follow Each Other on Instagram Now

Until today, Taylor Swift was following 84 people. Tom Hiddleston had gotten his follower list up to a whopping 16. But they weren’t following each other, which caused fans, enemies, idle celebrity gossips, Instagramaholics, conspiracy theorists, and teenagers everywhere to wonder: Were they even dating anymore? Had they ever been together? If you’re dating but not following each other on IG, is your relationship even real?

Relax, guys: They took the plunge, and the totally not fake couple are following each other now. Look:

There’s Tom, right up there with squad members Ruby Rose, Idina Menzel, Kesha. And there’s Tay, nestled among new Instafriends Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, Idris Elba, and Samuel L. Jackson. His-and-her squads!

Meanwhile, Swift gardened without Hiddleston, which also panicked fans. Though we’ve heard no news of Hiddleswift restoring order to the world by gardening side by side, we have a feeling we haven’t seen the last of beach walks, seaside makeout seshes, parent hangs and, of course, international travel. Or maybe it really was all an elaborate ruse, a.k.a. world’s longest James Bond audition.

Here she is gardening sans Hiddleston. (Sensitive content warning: Hiddleston not intact in this disturbing video. You’ve been warned.)