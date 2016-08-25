Cue the Violins: Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston Have First Fight

It was bound to happen. The whirlwind love story of Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston reportedly hit its first bump on the road to love. US Weekly reports the couple had a “major argument” earlier this month because Taylor did not think Tom was spending enough time with her.

See, Tom is filming Thor, which requires him to commute to Australia, and Taylor is doing, well, Taylor. That’s not nearly as much shade as it sounds like — the girl deserves a break after her 85-stop tour for 1989 last year. But a source tells US Weekly the difference in their schedules was the source of the riff. “Tom is busier than her right now, so it’s been hard,” the Swift insider said. “They’ve had some schedule issues, but things are otherwise fine. They are making it work.”

Apparently, making it work means Tom flying out to Rhode Island where Taylor’s been summering. He spent two days there last week before shoving off to Australia, and now things between the two are reportedly back to normal. If normal is Tom wearing a “I ❤️ T.S.” shirt.