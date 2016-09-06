Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston Call It Quits After 3 Months of Dating

Update: Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston have split after three months of dating, Us Weekly reports. No word on how much closer Hiddleston is to landing that coveted James Bond role as of now.

“She was the one to put the brakes on the relationship,” a source told the publication. “Tom wanted the relationship to be more public than she was comfortable with. Taylor knew the backlash that comes with public displays of affection but Tom didn’t listen to her concerns when she brought them up.”

The source added that Hiddleston is “embarrassed that the relationship fizzled out.”

Scroll down for today’s earlier post, to learn how the couple found themselves on the rocks—though not for a steamy make-out sesh this time.

Fun fact: Taylor Swift has been linked to many famous leading men over the years, but she has never, ever, not even once, walked a red carpet with any of them. Not Jake Gyllenhaal. Not John Mayer. Not Harry Styles. Not even Calvin Harris. So you can imagine her trepidation about sashaying down a carpet with her current beau, Tom Hiddleston. But apparently, that’s just what he wants. And it’s causing a rift between the two towheaded lovers, The Sun reports.

Hiddleston is ready to cinch that 007 role take the Emmy red carpet by storm with Swift on September 18, but she’s not so keen on the idea, according to the publication. “Tom wants their relationship to be public, even asking Taylor to go to the Emmys with him, but Taylor wants to keep her private life private,” a source told The Sun. “Tom’s need for their relationship to be so public so quickly makes her uncomfortable.”

As it well should. That said, she hasn’t exactly kept things hush-hush. They started things out with a bang by making out on a rock in very public paparazzi pics that looked, quite frankly, definitely staged; then they took us on The Great Hiddleswift Love Tour of 2016, with a grand finale on the Fourth of July at Swift’s star-spangled (in both senses of the phrase) beach party.

“She tried to be OK with it in the beginning but fears he is in love with the idea of her and not falling in love with her for the right reasons,” the source continued. “Taylor is an independent young woman and doesn’t feel like she needs a boyfriend to make her feel complete.”

Plus, Hiddleston supposedly feels as though it’s time to really take the plunge, lest the masses assume they’re not really that serious about each other. “Tom can’t deal with being a laughingstock and has told Taylor he’s done unless there’s a 360-degree change on her part,” an insider told Radar. “It’s become a total charade and Tom is sick of being treated like a glorified escort.”

Perhaps. People seem to really love shaming Swift for dating pretty much anyone, though men of Swift’s star status get away with the same exact thing with flying colors—a.k.a. Leonardo DiCaprio, who gives new meaning to the term “serial monogamist,” and no one as much as bats an eye. In fact, society applauds him for it.

In any event, “Tom is just done with it,” the Radar source said. “It bothers him so much that they’ve become known as this fauxmance laughingstock.”

But Swift isn’t pleased. “Tom’s new strong approach has infuriated Taylor, who is complaining to friends that he’s gotten so much free press thanks to her,” the insider dished. “The prognosis for these two lasting is not looking so good.”

Sounds like a case of this source said, that source said. For all we know, the two were never really an item, and it was all an agreement to boost their own careers. (For the record, Hiddleston has publicly denied this theory: “The truth is that Taylor Swift and I are together, and we’re very happy. … It’s not a publicity stunt,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.)

Or they had a nice summer fling, but now things are cooling off. Or, who knows, they’re still talking marriage and babies. One thing is for sure: Hiddleston doesn’t have that Bond role in the bag as yet. Radar reports that Sony just offered Daniel Craig $150 million to reprise the role twice more. Hmm.