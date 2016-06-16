StyleCaster
Share

The Internet Isn’t Buying Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston’s New ‘Relationship’

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Internet Isn’t Buying Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston’s New ‘Relationship’

by

When news broke of Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston staging romantic photos for the paparazzi taking their budding love public yesterday, Twitter immediately went batshit. The general consensus seems to be that people are definitely not into this new “couple,” and think it’s all attention and publicity (at least on Swift’s side), and feel genuinely confused and dismayed by the whole thing. Basically, our thoughts exactly.

At this point, the internet is pretty skeptical about Swift’s dating pattern, which is not so much of a pattern as much as a constant barrage—unless that counts as a pattern, in which case her pattern is that she’s always in a relationship. In any event, Twitter has become the best source of entertainment whenever anyone famous does anything stupid. In a particularly hilarious move, some psychic girl wrote a piece of fan fiction about Swift and Hiddleston getting together two years ago, which, of course, was discovered and tweeted about immediately after those makeout pics surfaced. Enjoy these 15 spot-on tweets—our gift to you in these troubling times of Swiddleston. Don’t worry, it’ll all be over soon.

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share