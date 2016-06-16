The Internet Isn’t Buying Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston’s New ‘Relationship’

When news broke of Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston staging romantic photos for the paparazzi taking their budding love public yesterday, Twitter immediately went batshit. The general consensus seems to be that people are definitely not into this new “couple,” and think it’s all attention and publicity (at least on Swift’s side), and feel genuinely confused and dismayed by the whole thing. Basically, our thoughts exactly.

At this point, the internet is pretty skeptical about Swift’s dating pattern, which is not so much of a pattern as much as a constant barrage—unless that counts as a pattern, in which case her pattern is that she’s always in a relationship. In any event, Twitter has become the best source of entertainment whenever anyone famous does anything stupid. In a particularly hilarious move, some psychic girl wrote a piece of fan fiction about Swift and Hiddleston getting together two years ago, which, of course, was discovered and tweeted about immediately after those makeout pics surfaced. Enjoy these 15 spot-on tweets—our gift to you in these troubling times of Swiddleston. Don’t worry, it’ll all be over soon.

My favorite pic of Tom Hiddleston and Taylor Swift at the beach pic.twitter.com/zDnlxuOCwX — Willy Blackmore (@willyblackmore) June 15, 2016

PUBLISHED: 11-27-14, COMPLETED 12-14-14 WHAT THE FUCK pic.twitter.com/zE00ahVQCo — cammie (@elizasiphone) June 15, 2016

When you see pictures of Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston… pic.twitter.com/WfVG4eNu4x — Ginger Wesson (@GingerWesson) June 16, 2016

me: doesn’t open twitter for literally 2 hrs

me: opens twitter

me: sees pics of tom hiddleston and taylor swift

me: pic.twitter.com/NwFr9lSXJg — Derek Shepherd (@showmeoscar) June 15, 2016

“Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston would be the hottest couple” pic.twitter.com/EjDAekrEeu — A girl has no name (@ItsDawnDays) June 7, 2016

Can’t wait to hear Taylor Swift’s Tom Hiddleston breakup song! — Bart Baker (@BartBaker) June 16, 2016

Tom Hiddleston and Taylor Swift seem like a couple who would ask you to please not put your feet on the furniture. — Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) June 15, 2016

Literally already tired of Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston’s relationship and I’ve known about it for seven minutes. oh my god i just saw a photo of taylor swift kissing tom hiddleston and have as a result now lost what little grip i had left on reality — devon maloney (@dynamofire) June 15, 2016 ive got no personal resentment against taylor swift but all i ask is that she maybe….doesnt…do that….with tom hiddleston — beth (@Iehnsherr) June 15, 2016 — Nick Walker (@nickw84) June 15, 2016

Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston’s names almost combine to make Tilda Swinton and that seems important here. — Alison Leiby (@AlisonLeiby) June 15, 2016

I swear to god if Taylor Swift is dating Tom Hiddleston I am literally quitting my existence — gx (@DianaPatricia8) June 15, 2016

Tom Hiddleston and Taylor Swift. The merger of two of the most extra Tumblr fandoms. — Annie (@annielkozak) June 15, 2016