Inside Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston’s Romantic Rhode Island Date Night

Have you ever heard of Olympia Tea Room in Westerly, Rhode Island? Same, but apparently Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston have, because they had a romantic date night there on Wednesday night, the day after news swept the world that the two had been spotted making out on some craggy rocks on the coast of Rhode Island.

“Tom and Taylor were … in the back left booth drinking white wine,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly. “They were very cute, a lot of laughing, giggling, as she showed him texts and photos on her phone.” We’re not really sure why she’d be showing him texts on her phone, but perhaps this was a bit of extrapolation on the eyewitness’ part. Fair enough.

“They were interlacing their fingers across the table and laughing,” the source said. Important: They ordered “the restaurant’s famous Avondale Swan pastry,” which is basically a swan made out of pastry, whipped cream, and fudge. This was not a quick dinner; they were there for over two and a half hours, leaving around 11:30 p.m. Also, they were apparently in no rush to go to sleep, if you know what we mean—they ordered espresso after dinner.

Yesterday, they boarded Swift’s private plane in Rhode Island. TBD on where they were headed, but one thing is for certain: We’ll hear more soon about #Hiddleswift (the internet’s official hashtag for the budding couple). Bated breath.