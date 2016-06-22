StyleCaster
Now Taylor Swift Has Tom Hiddleston Awkwardly Dancing Too

Now Taylor Swift Has Tom Hiddleston Awkwardly Dancing Too

Taylor Swiftgloriously awkward dancer, is clearly at a stage in her new relationship with British actor Tom Hiddleston that she cares not what he thinks of her lack of rhythm. We know this with certainty because Swift was spotted dancing shamelessly with her new guy last night at pal Selena Gomezs Revival concert in Nashville, Tennessee.

Fans spotted the pair hanging (and dancing) together in a private box alongside Swift’s childhood best friend Abigail Anderson (aka the girl who inspired “Fifteen”) and her boyfriend, Tay’s brother Austin, and country singer Kelsea Ballerini.

Naturally, superfans recorded some of the interaction on social media:

US Weekly even notes that Hiddleston was spotted attempting to “mimic his girlfriend’s signature dance moves,” which is kind of amazing.

