Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston Host Star-Studded 4th of July Party in Rhode Island

That seaside rock-smooching fest that Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston threw near her house in Rhode Island three weeks ago has nothing on the star-studded Fourth of July bash Swift hosted yesterday at the same abode. Obviously Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss, and Cara Delevingne attended, along with a very pregnant Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds. Oh, and guess who else was there? Hiddleston himself. Shocker, right?

Other celebs in attendance included Uzo Aduba, Ruby Rose, and her new girlfriend, Harley Gusman. The photographs taken by paparazzi that definitely weren’t called for the event—just like no one invited them when Hiddleswift was spotted on those rocks a few weeks ago—are kind of like a bizarre game of celebrity “Where’s Waldo,” with Lively casually smooching her husband in the ocean (also, why did no one tell her that her eye makeup was smeared? What kind of “friends” are these people?!) and the whole gang with their arms around each other on the public beach. Those who innocently went for a beach day must have gotten quite an eyeful.

To add fuel to the fire of Hiddleswift’s possibly-all-for-show relationship, Hiddleston was wearing an “I ❤️ T.S.” shirt, because that’s totally normal after a few weeks of dating. In case you didn’t get the message, he also wore a red temporary tattoo of a heart on his bicep that may or may not have had her initials on it as well. Again, totally normal and definitely not part of the elaborate James Bond audition he’s on right now.

Scroll down for our favorite shots (and a video!) of the famous pals kicking it on the beach, just like the rest of us are doing this weekend. Happy 4th!