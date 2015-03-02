Aww! Taylor Swift is Going to be a Celebrity Godmother

Taylor Swift just announced she’s got an important new gig on the way: She’s taking up the special responsibility of being the godmother to Jaime King‘s second child.

Swift shared the news with a photo of herself cradling King’s growing baby bump, which she captioned with, “”Guess who just got named Godmother of this little one….. (ME)”

Around the same time, Swift’s supermodel bestie shared the news to her own followers, accompanied by an equally adorable picture.

When it comes to picking a godmother, we can’ think of a better choice than a Grammy Award winner who loves to bake and gives solid breakup advice like, “I know it’s hard, but I think it’s time to utilize the ‘block’ feature on your phone” to heartbroken fans. Stay tuned for more adorable snaps as this special relationship unfolds.