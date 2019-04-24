Taylor Swift’s Pastel Princess Gown Is the Only Thing I Care About Right Now

In the wake of a new project (Is it music? I hope so.), Taylor Swift has been a bit silent—other than her teasing Instagram posts reminding us of her project drop date. That all changed on Tuesday, though, when the singer stepped out in all her red carpet glory. Taylor Swift attended the Time 100 Gala in the prettiest pastel princess gown, and it’s officially all I care about. (That is, until her new project is released on April 26, obviously.)

The singer was named one of Time Magazine‘s 100 most influential people, securing a much-coveted spot at the Time 100 Gala. (The award itself is incredible, too.) Swift strutted onto the red carpet in a pink and yellow J Mendel gown so beautiful, I’ll be seeing it in my dreams for years to come. The dress is everything to love about spring: pastel colors, floral embroidery and off-the-shoulder sleeves. I don’t want to say I’m in love with this dress, but I’m in love with this dress. It reminds me of the one Clare Danes wore in the 1993 classic Romeo + Juliet with Leonardo DiCaprio—except made for 2019. It’s a dress truly fit for a (pop) princess.

The details of the dress are what truly make it stand out. The flower embroidery along the bodice of the dress is so gorgeous I could cry. And the puffy sleeves and intimate pleating? Good lord. Honestly, this might be my new dream dress. Plus, the back of the dress is incredible. Swift teased it on her Instagram, and it really adds to the princess vibe of the gown.

This is the exact type of aesthetic I’m looking to create in my own life. As if I didn’t have enough reasons to want to be Taylor Swift, this dress just became yet another. So don’t mind me as I stare at this dress (new phone background?) for the next few days while awaiting her project release day. Here’s to hoping it’s a surprise single—or better yet, a surprise album. A girl can dream.