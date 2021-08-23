Taylor Swift Posted Her First TikTok In The Cutest Reformation Dress

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re not a Swifty, I strongly recommend scrolling down to the shoppable part of this story, because I’m starting off with some general praise for my queen. A gifted songwriter, a talented vocalist and an absolute mastermind of subliminal messaging, Swift put her big brain to good use during the pandemic—not only writing multiple albums but hinting at them all over social media and leaving Swifties to debunk the clues. Her Twitter and Instagram posts are both littered with hidden messages and secret meanings, so of course I’m here to argue that Taylor Swift’s first TikTok also includes some hints. Oh, and a very cute, very much still available dress from Reformation.

Yep, you read that right. Ms. Swift has finally posted on TikTok! A video posted to her page a mere two hours ago has already garnered 1.7 million views and counting, proving that #SwiftTok is very much a thing. The video is to the song “Screwface Capital” by Dave, which features the shoutout lyric: “My linen all tailored/My outstanding payments swift like Taylor.”

In it, Swift appears “as” each of her recent albums. First, she begins in her Folklore filter, commemorating the album which dropped on July 24, 2020. Then the video jumps to Evermore, released December 11, 2020, followed by Fearless (Taylor’s Version) which dropped April 09 2021. Finally, we see Red (Taylor’s Version), which fans are patiently awaiting on November 19, 2021.

“Lots going on at the moment: Red (my version) vinyl is up for presale on my site and oh I’m on tiktok now let the games begin,” she captioned the video. Of course, this caption has a LOT to unpack. “Lots going on at the moment” has become a known phrase used by Swift before dropping something unexpected.

And of course, “Let the games begin” is a reference to a lyric from her song “Ready For It?” Given that the tune is from Reputation, an album for which a Taylor’s Version release date has not yet been announced, it’s possible we’ll know more soon.

In the meantime, though, I fully plan on showing my stan energy by shopping the dress Swift wears during the Fearless clip of the video. Paired with a simple round gold locket, Swift sports a dainty femme floral frock by none other than Reformation.

Reformation, Reputation…is it just me, or is this a hint? I’m patiently waiting on SwiftTok to tell me what it all means!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Reformation’s Joyce Linen Dress comes in five shades, but for maximum Fearless vibes, Swift went with yellow floral Felicity, a perfect choice for the album’s vibes.

Bottom line? If you’re looking for a gorg end-of-summer sundress, copy Ms. Swift and snag the Joyce before it’s gone. But hurry—sizes are selling fast now that it’s been spotted on the most talented songbird of our generation! I said what I said!! Welcome to TikTok, Tay.