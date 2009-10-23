Taylor Swift Tickets Sell Out, New Love Interest on the Horizon?

Today, Taylor Swift tickets sold out in mere minutes for her upcoming 2010 “Fearless” tour. New York City tickets sold out in only two minutes. If that’s not incentive enough to upgrade from dial-up, I don’t know what is.

Swift’s tour will cover 29 cities throughout the U.S., Canada, and Australia. I’m not even going to bother listing the cities she’ll be visiting because if you were able to nab a ticket, you know where you live so…

In related news, rumors are speculating a budding relationship between Taylor Swift and Twilight‘s Taylor Lautner. Swift and Lautner are co-starring in a romantic comedy called Valentine’s Day, which will come out on Valentine’s Day. Long pause. Oh! I see what they did there! That’s kinda cute. Check out the trailer below for a romantic comedy about beautiful people who can’t find love:

Friends of the possible couple tells OK Magazine that Swift says that Lautner is the best kisser ever. Lautner’s friend’s meanwhile say, “Whenever [Lautner] talks about her, he can’t help but smile.”

Well, this is just precious…I can’t wait for Perez Hilton to come up with some nickname for the nation to dub these two Taylors, and thus further shortening any blogs about the couples in the future.