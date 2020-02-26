Fans Think Taylor Swift Shaded Kim & Kanye’s Weird AF House in Her New Music Video

Another day, another drama (drama.) Fans think Taylor Swift “The Man” music video shaded Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s house, and we have to agree that there are similarities. The “You Need to Calm Down” singer, 30, took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, February 25, to reveal her next music video for “The Man” from her most recent album, Lover.

The photo featured an empty white hallway with 19 (she specified the number. Swifties, start theorizing) colorful hands reaching forward. “There are 19 hands in the hallway … but only 2 days until The Man Music Video,” Swift wrote, revealing that “The Man” music video will debut at 7 a.m. EST on Thursday, February 27.

After Swift’s post, it didn’t take long for fans to compare the photo to Kim and Kanye’s infamous white house. Twitter users compared the music video poster to a picture of the couple’s empty white hallway, which looked suspiciously similar. “k*nye’s house…………….. hm……….” one user wrote. Another added, “What is Taylor doing in Kim and Kanye’s house?” One more wrote, “I thought the same thing.”

As fans know, the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer and the “Stronger” rapper have been in a feud since September 2009 when Kanye ambushed Taylor after she won an MTV Video Music Award to claim that Beyoncé deserved the award. The two made amends and were friends for a few years until Kanye called Taylor a “bitch” and claimed that he made her “famous” in his 2016 song, “Famous.” The drama led to Kim posting a Snapchat of Taylor and Kanye on a phone call in an attempt to frame the “You Belong With Me” singer as a liar.

As for her next music video, Swift revealed on Wednesday, February 26, that she will answering questions (or “mansplaining the video”) an hour before the music video drops. Her YouTube Q&A will start at 6 a.m. EST, while “The Man” music video will be released at 7 a.m. EST.

Guess we’ll have to wait until then to know if the hallway was real shade or just a coincidence.