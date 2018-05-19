10 Famous Singers Who Could Make Surprise Appearances on Taylor Swift’s Tour

It’s no secret that Taylor Swift has a long list of famous friends. And though she has her fair share of enemies (at least Katy Perry recently crossed over to her good side), the 27-year-old singer’s list of A-listers on speed dial far outnumbers the stars who have her blocked on Instagram. Need proof? Take a look at the 70-plus stars—from Gigi Hadid and Serena Williams to Julia Roberts—whom Swift courted and welcomed to the stage on her 1989 World Tour in 2015.

Now, three years after Swift’s star-studded tour, the singer is on a mission to make magic happen again on her Reputation Stadium Tour, which kicked off in early May. And though Swift’s first few concerts haven’t featured any famous faces yet, it’s unlikely that she will go throughout her whole tour without inviting at least a few of her celebrity friends—both old and new—to the stage. Ahead, we’re looking at 10 famous singers who haven’t yet made surprise appearances on Swift’s tour but chances are high that they might.

Three years is a long time, and in that time, several struggling singers, rappers, and musicians have had their come-ups and become superstars, meaning that Swift has a fresh pool of fan-favorite artists to choose from. Find out who might make a surprise appearance at your Reputation concert ahead.