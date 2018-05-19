10 Famous Singers Who Could Make Surprise Appearances on Taylor Swift’s Tour

It’s no secret that Taylor Swift has a long list of famous friends. And though she has her fair share of enemies (at least Katy Perry recently crossed over to her good side), the 27-year-old singer’s list of A-listers on speed dial far outnumbers the stars who have her blocked on Instagram. Need proof? Take a look at the 70-plus stars—from Gigi Hadid and Serena Williams to Julia Roberts—whom Swift courted and welcomed to the stage on her 1989 World Tour in 2015.
Now, three years after Swift’s star-studded tour, the singer is on a mission to make magic happen again on her Reputation Stadium Tour, which kicked off in early May. And though Swift’s first few concerts haven’t featured any famous faces yet, it’s unlikely that she will go throughout her whole tour without inviting at least a few of her celebrity friends—both old and new—to the stage. Ahead, we’re looking at 10 famous singers who haven’t yet made surprise appearances on Swift’s tour but chances are high that they might.
Three years is a long time, and in that time, several struggling singers, rappers, and musicians have had their come-ups and become superstars, meaning that Swift has a fresh pool of fan-favorite artists to choose from. Find out who might make a surprise appearance at your Reputation concert ahead.
Cardi B
Cardi might've dethroned Swift when "Bodak Yellow" replaced "Look What You Made Me Do" as No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 in September, but that doesn't mean that the two have bad blood. In fact, after Cardi dethroned her, Swift sent her a bouquet of flowers to congratulate her on the success. "Like, damn, why'd it have to be Taylor Swift? I like her, I like that damn song," Cardi said in a video when she learned that she replaced Swift as No. 1.
Given the two's chummy relationship, it's not unlikely that Swift will welcome Cardi to the stage on her Reputation tour. Let's hope that they perform a song where there are vocals because nobody wants to hear Swift try to rap Cardi's verses in "Bodak Yellow."
Dua Lipa
Though she chose Kanye West's side in Swift's feud with the rapper (she explained that it was based solely on their music), Lipa is still a likely candidate for Swift's tour. In October, she was photographed wearing a T-shirt with a picture of Swift's 2010 album, Speak Now, on it. Later, Swift commented on the picture, expressing her happiness at seeing the "New Rules" singer wear her merch. "I am SCREECHING WITH JOY," Swift said.
Lipa fits all the categories for a Swift guest appearance. She's a rising pop star, has tons of boppable hits (though her recent collaboration with Swift's ex Calvin Harris might start some trouble), and is all for girl power, a theme of Swift's model squad from her 1989 World Tour.
Troye Sivan
In 2015, Swift sent Sivan fans into hysteria when she endorsed his EP, Wild, on her social media. "GO @troyesivan WILD IS STUNNING AND AWESOME. (YES CAPS LOCK IS NECESSARY HERE.)" Swift tweeted. Since then, Swift has praised Sivan's music several times on Instagram and Twitter, and has even appeared in a few Instagram selfies with him. The YouTube-star-turned-singer has also spoken highly of his new friend in interviews, leading us to believe that the two might have something in the works for Swift's tour.
"A lot of the bad press doesn’t make sense to me. Taylor Swift has always been really lovely to me—super-kind and generous. We have hung out only a couple of times, but she’s just been so open and forthcoming and answered all my questions, because I’m always really interested in what it’s like to be Taylor Swift," Sivan told GQ Australia.
Hayley Kiyoko
Fans thought that Kiyoko was shading Swift when she told Refinery29 that, as a lesbian, she's allowed to sing about women in a majority of her songs because "Taylor Swift sings about men in every single song." After the backlash, Swift took to her Tumblr to defend Kiyoko, explaining that Kiyoko was shedding light on an undiscussed double standard between straight and gay people.
"We should applaud artists who are brave enough to tell their honest romantic narrative through their art, and the fact is that I’ve never encountered homophobia and she has. It’s her right to call out anyone who has double standards about gay vs straight love interests," Swift wrote.
Given Kiyoko's rising success as a musician (we predicted that her song "Curious" could be 2018's Song of the Summer), it's likely that she will make an appearance on Swift's tour.
Maren Morris
Since her come-up in the music industry in 2016, Morris has been described by many as the "next Taylor Swift." And though we're sure that there's enough room in Hollywood for the both of them, there's no denying the similarities. Both artists started in country music, were nominated for (and lost) Best New Artist at the Grammys, and transitioned into pop. Whether Morris's transition will be permanent is unknown, but her pop-dance song, "The Middle," with Zedd is an undeniable success.
Also, after Swift's first Reputation concert in May, it was revealed that she played two of Morris's songs, "My Church" and "Love in the Bar," in between sets.
"Brb gonna go cry," Morris tweeted after she learned of the news. Could two country-pop queens take the stage at the same time? We're thinking yes.
SZA
SZA and Swift haven't publicly interacted in person, but the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer did include the recent multi-Grammy nominee on a Spotify playlist, leading fans to believe that she was a big SZA fan. In the playlist, Swift included "All the Stars," in which SZA is featured with Swift's close friend and music video costar, Kendrick Lamar. SZA is perhaps the music It-girl of the past year, so for Swift to snub her would be surprising.
Julia Michaels
Swift also included Michaels's "Heaven" on her Spotify playlist. Both Swift and Michaels are singer-songwriters, so they have that in common to make a connection. But Michaels has written songs for several of Swift's BFFs, including Selena Gomez and Ed Sheeran. Could Swift be her next collaborator?
Bebe Rexha
Though Rexha and Swift haven't had any noteworthy interactions, the New York–raised singer has all the makings for a Swift guest appearance. For one, she is killing it on the country charts right now with her song "Meant to Be," with Florida Georgia Line. So if Swift wants to go back to her country roots for one night, the hit would be a good choice for a collaboration. Other than that, Rexha—who was recently featured on Rita Ora's star-studded song "Girls," alongside Swift's current opening act, Charli XCX—is a rising star in the music industry and someone whom Swift could likely boost.
Zayn Malik
Despite Swift's breakup with Malik's former One Direction bandmate Harry Styles, the singers are on surprisingly good terms—as evidenced by their 2017 collaboration, "I Don't Want to Live Forever." And though Malik recently broke up with Swift's BFF, Gigi Hadid, we don't predict that the awkwardness will hinder his chances to appear on Swift's tour. (For one, it's unclear if Hadid and Malik are really broken up.) So we're going to go out on a limb and say that the former boy bander will be welcomed to the stage very soon.
Ariana Grande
Though Grande can easily headline her own stadium tour, Swift is no stranger to courting A-listers and above for surprise appearances at her concert. Other than a selfie from someish years ago and a reported backstage hug in 2016, there's no evidence that Grande and Swift are close friends. But there's no evidence that they're enemies either. And with Grande's new album coming up, it would be wise for her to introduce her music to a new audience at Swift's tour.
