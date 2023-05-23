Taylor Swift’s Summer Outfit Is The New Official Warm Weather Uniform

Scroll To See More Images

Taylor Swift has already inspired my summer music playlist, travel schedule (to see the Eras Tour), and weekend activities (listening to the surprise songs at 10:30 pm on TikTok live streams, duh). If that wasn’t enough—and believe me, I’m so grateful—Taylor Swift’s summer outfit has now inspired my warm-weather wardrobe. I’m officially considering Taylor Swift’s latest look for my summer uniform. It’s simple, chic and easy to recreate—I promise I won’t be mad if you make it your uniform too.

Taylor Swift spends every weekend in customized crystal bodysuits and gowns performing her three-hour Eras Tour set in cities across the country—sometimes even in torrential downpours. It’s no wonder she opts for a simpler look throughout the week. In between shows, Taylor Swift has been spending time in New York City, specifically in the West Village at Electric Lady Studios. Is she recording an album? Attending a party? Boy would I like to know! While I’m not sure exactly what Ms. Swift is up to, I do know exactly where she got her adorable summer outfit.

The singer spent May 22 at Electric Lady Studios and gave fans a glimpse of her personal style on her way in and out. Swift was spotted wearing a crisp white button-down, denim shorts and strappy sandals with a brown leather shoulder bag. Chances are, you might already have something like this outfit in your closet. The look is polished and minimalistic while still being a little bit preppy (anyone else still reminiscing over Swift’s 1989-era wardrobe?).

Fans on Twitter and TikTok were quick to point out that the outfit looked very similar to a look she wore in the Miss Americana documentary on Netflix in a scene where she discusses boundaries with fans. In the scene, Swift walks from the front door of her apartment building to the car and is immediately greeted by a block full of screaming fans.

“Well. So this is my front yard. And I’m highly aware of the fact that that is not normal,” Swift says to the camera.

Swift was met with a similar scene yesterday at Electric Lady Studios with dozens of fans that waited hours outside to get a glimpse of the star for just a second. The parallel between the outfit Swift wore yesterday to the one in the documentary may suggest that she’s looking for fans to give her some space.

If you’re eager to replicate Taylor Swift’s summer look, you can get her exact pieces online or great replicas if you’re working within a budget. You can show your appreciation for Swift’s style without standing outside her front door.

