Zayn Malik Might’ve Confirmed the Theory Taylor Swift Hides from Paparazzi in a Suitcase

There are a lot of wild rumors about Taylor Swift: that she was in a secret relationship with Karlie Kloss, that she doesn’t have a belly button, that she was a satanist leader in the ’80s. But none of them were as insane-yet-believable as the theory that she hides from paparazzi by—get this—hiding in a suitcase.

The theory came about in 2017 when a human-sized suitcase was seen being carried out of the 28-year-old’s apartment in New York. Pictures showed several men carrying the suitcase horizontally (instead of on wheels, like a suitcase is supposed to be transported), leading fans to believe that something ~delicate~ was inside—like a person. The pictures were even promoted on photo agency sites with the caption, “Taylor Swift being transported in a huge suitcase from her Tribeca apartment into a truck.”

Fast-forward to 2018 and Zayn Malik might’ve confirmed the rumor to be true. In an interview with Vogue, the former One Direction casually dropped that Swift was “traveling around in the suitcase.” Here’s the direct quote from the interview: “‘She was travelling around in a suitcase,’ he says, eyes agog, of his pal Taylor Swift’s ability to avoid the paparazzi.”

Now, should Malik be trusted for Swift intel? We think so because of one key connection: his girlfriend, Gigi Hadid. Hadid was one of Swift’s original squad members, so if there’s anyone that knows dirt on her, it’s her best friends and their boyfriends. Swift and Malik also released the song, “I Don’t Want to Live Forever,” for the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack in 2017 (around the time of the suitcase pictures), so it could’ve been casually talked about then.

And though Malik’s word isn’t confirmation (until Swift talks about it herself, it’s still a rumor), it definitely gives credence to the Taylor-Swift-Hides-from-Paparazzi-in-a-Suitcase Theory. Now, let’s see if Malik knows anything about her belly button…