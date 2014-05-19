10 Surprising Style Lessons From Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift may be one of today’s top superstars, but by looking at her style alone, you would think she was a pouty 1950s pinup girl.

The 24-year-old country cutie turned pop darling has a signature style that’s all her own, one that features feminine vintage staples, including figure-flattering dresses, classic cats-eye glasses, and yes, red lipstick. Equal parts sweet and retro, it’s a look any woman can easily rock and still look effortlessly chic, no matter her age. And it’s no surprise that several celebrity stylists are falling head over heels for Swift’s many glamorous looks.

“I think Taylor Swift has made looking modest, by today’s standard, girly and cool, especially amongst a generation that is bombarded with sexualized images of young artists, like Miley Cyrus,” says San Francisco-based personal stylist Christina Santelli of Share Some Style. “Taylor Swift has made the retro/vintage look appealing to a generation that barely speaks on the phone and texts instead, as well as expressing their emotions by posting status updates on Facebook.”

Fortunately, there’s no need to hunt down every thrift store in town to stock up on ’50s pieces. Stylists say there a variety of ways to look like this blonde bombshell without emptying your wallet; read on for five style lessons you can learn from Swift, then head to Fox News Magazine for the rest!

1. Look for Modern Vintage Pieces

There’s no denying that Swift loves her ‘50s style dresses, but you don’t have to rummage through thrift stores to find a similar look. Celebrity stylist Ali Levine notes that some of Swift’s favorite designers include J. Brand, Goldsign, ModCloth, Urban Outfitters, and Charlotte Olympia, all stores that are easily accessible, especially online.

“You can almost always catch Taylor in a stunning sequence dress on the red carpet or a simple black baby doll in the streets of New York or Los Angeles,” says Levine. “A major don’t when it comes to pulling off a Swift look would be to stay away from wearing anything too revealing. Most of the time her style stays simple, classy, and chic.”

2. Always Wear Red Lipstick

To complement any outfit from casual to chic, no look is complete without Swift’s signature red pout. And contrary to popular belief, red lipstick looks good on everyone! The secret is finding the perfect shade to enhance your natural features and skin tone. Don’t be afraid to experiment with different hues of red until you find the right one. And even if you can’t get the retro cat-eye liner, your makeup will still be on point and fresh with a swipe of a rich cherry color.

“Always do a red lip, even if you’re just heading to the grocery store,” says celebrity stylist Anthony Henderson.

3. Stock Up on Affordable Retro Looks

“H&M is always a good (and affordable) option to stock up on the latest retro trends most likely inspired by the country star,” adds Santelli. “For example, a cute Peter Pan collared blouse paired with high-waisted short shorts and knee high socks will scream Taylor. Don’t forget to accessorize with a pair of Wayfarers and your grandmother’s vintage handbag.”

4. Don’t Forget the Oxfords

Another must-have for capturing the signature Swift look? A pair of classic oxford shoes, which are more comfy than standard heels and can be dressed up or down.

“Some of the constant staples in her wardrobe include short-shorts and Oxford shoes,” explains Henderson. “She rocks the Oxford shoe in all styles, whether flat, with a heel, or even with cutouts. You can usually find her pairing Oxfords with tights or knee-high socks.”

5. Let Your Clothes Do the Talking

While accessories could easily punch up the look of any outfit, stylists insists that Swift lets her clothes alone do the talking. “Taylor likes classic, minimal accessories that help enhance her look, not distract from it,” says Lauren Vacula, Philadelphia-based personal stylist from Share Some Style. “Think simple black Ray-Ban Wayfarers or cute leather ballet flats. She also does a fabulous job with mixing prints, frequently calling upon polka dots, classic florals, and stripes. “She’s a tad bit hipster, a tad bit Americana, and a tad bit pinup girl.” Vacula also adds that any woman can benefit from wearing classic floral dresses, a colorful, feminine wardrobe staple that requires minimal jewelry to make anyone stand out from a crowd. They can also be worn with chic ballet flats or heels for a throwback bombshell look.

All Photos courtesy of Fox News Magazine