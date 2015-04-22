StyleCaster
Share

40 Times Taylor Swift’s Street Style Was Totally Flawless

What's hot
StyleCaster

40 Times Taylor Swift’s Street Style Was Totally Flawless

by
6 Shares
40 Times Taylor Swift’s Street Style Was Totally Flawless
41 Start slideshow

Taylor Swift is very good at a lot of things–namely making her fans happy, writing breakup songs that articulate the plight of singles everywhere, and being a cat mom to Meredith and Olivia Benson. Today though, we’re focusing on what might be our favorite Swift skill of all time: Street style.

MORE: A Definitive Guide To Taylor Swift’s Ex-Boyfriends

When Tay steps out of the gym, her apartment, or some trendy New York brunch hotspot, you can bet she isn’t wearing just any old thing. Instead, the pop star pulls together something seriously thought out, like a girly printed dress paired with color-pop heels and a swish of red lipstick, or a chic structured handbag tossed over her arm to make jeans-and-a-jacket feel almost high fashion. Basically, her wardrobe is the perfect inspiration for Spring weekend styling.

But don’t let us just tell you about it–keep clicking to check out 40 awesome street style outfits modeled IRL by Taylor Swift.

MORE: Your Ultimate Guide to Kim Kardashian’s Street Style

0 Thoughts?
1 of 41

Click through the gallery for 40 of Taylor Swift's sleekest street style outfits.

Photo: Wenn
Photo: Wenn
Photo: Wenn
Photo: Wenn
Photo: Wenn
Photo: Wenn
Photo: Wenn
Photo: Wenn
Photo: Wenn
Photo: Wenn
Photo: Wenn
Photo: Wenn
Photo: Wenn
Photo: Wenn
Photo: Wenn
Photo: Wenn
Photo: Wenn
Photo: Wenn
Photo: Wenn
Photo: Wenn
Photo: Wenn
Photo: Wenn
Photo: Wenn
Photo: Wenn
Photo: Wenn
Photo: Wenn
Photo: Wenn
Photo: Wenn
Photo: Wenn
Photo: Wenn
Photo: Wenn
Photo: Wenn
Photo: Wenn
Photo: Wenn
Photo: Wenn
Photo: Wenn
Photo: Wenn
Photo: Wenn
Photo: Wenn
Photo: Wenn
Photo: Wenn

Next slideshow starts in 10s

25 Pairs of Spring Sneakers You'll Want

25 Pairs of Spring Sneakers You'll Want
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share