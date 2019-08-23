13 Taylor Swift Bridges That Will Give You All the Feels

Scroll To See More Images

As a long-time Swiftie, today marks a very momentous occasion: The release of Lover, Taylor Swift’s seventh studio album. So, now is the time to reflect on Taylor Swift’s song bridge ranking. I’ve been with Taylor through her many ups and downs, stood by her side through seven concerts – one in a torrential downpour, (which if you know Tay like I do, is very on-brand).

If there’s one thing I’ve learned through my unwavering support of pop music’s most controversial artist, it’s that girl knows how to write a bridge to make you WEEP. She is a true genius and a rare talent when it comes to songwriting, something that people seem to conveniently forget when rolling their eyes at her “mushy love songs.” Swift even told Vogue in their September issue, “I love a bridge,” and it shows. From “Fifteen” to “Clean,” I’ve picked out some of her most gut-wrenching, tear-inducing, drop everything now meet me in the pouring rain lyrics.

Seriously, all of these epic songs from her past six albums have only led us to to the iconic sounds of “Lover” and “The Archer.” Taylor told us she was a legend a long time ago–you should have been paying attention.

1. “Clean”

“Ten months sober, I must admit / Just because you’re clean don’t mean you don’t miss it / Ten months older I won’t give in / Now that I’m clean I’m never gonna risk it”

As Kesha famously said, your love is my drug. Taylor just delivers the message a little more eloquently.

2. “Fifteen”

“When all you wanted / Was to be wanted / Wish you could go back / And tell yourself what you know now”

As a 15-year-old listening to “Fifteen,” it felt like these words spoke to my soul. As a 26-year-old listening to “Fifteen,” I actually have so much more appreciation for this song, and for Taylor’s ability to capture the yearning and the naivete of young school love.

3. “Treacherous”

Two headlights shine through the sleepless night / And I will get you, and get you alone /“Your name has echoed through my mind / And I just think you should, think you should know / That nothing safe is worth the drive and I would / Follow you, follow you home”

This song is a true sleeper hit that actually makes me tear up every time I hear it. I think we’ve all experienced a love that

4. “You Are In Love”

“You two are dancing in a snow globe, round and round / And he keeps the picture of you in his office downtown / You understand now why they lost their minds and fought the wars / And why I’ve spent my whole life try to put it into words”

I mostly love this bridge because of the final line and its self-referentiality. It’s almost a clap back to all the haters who love to ask her why she only writes songs about boys. And I love it.

5. “Hey Stephen”

“They’re dimming the street lights, you’re perfect for me / Why aren’t you here tonight? / I’m waiting alone now so come on and come out / And pull me near and shine, shine, shine”

An OG TS hit, this bridge makes me want to close my eyes and sway to the melody.

6. “Sparks Fly”

“I run my fingers through your hair / And watch the lights go wild / Just keep on keeping your eyes on me / It’s just wrong enough to make it feel right / And lead me up the staircase / Won’t you whisper soft and slow / I’m captivated by you baby / Like a fireworks show”

One of Taylor’s most sing-a-long inducing songs, if the chorus doesn’t get you up and dancing, this bridge definitely will.

7. “King of My Heart”

“Is the end of all the endings? / My broken bones are mending / With all these nights we’re spending / Up on the roof with a schoolgirl crush / Drinking beer out of plastic cups / Say you fancy me, not fancy stuff / Baby, all at once, this is enough”

I love the way she almost whispers “crush,” “cups” and “stuff” during such a strong point of the song.

8. “State of Grace”

“So you were never a saint / And I’ve loved in shades of wrong / We learn to live with the pain / Mosaic broken hearts / But this love is brave and wild”

“Mosaic broken hearts.”

That’s all.

9. “You Belong With Me”

“Oh, I remember you drivin’ to my house in the middle of the night / I’m the one who makes you laugh when you know you’re about to cry / And I know your favorite songs and you tell me about your dreams / I think I know where you belong / I think I know it’s with me”

Listening to this bridge, I can literally picture the music video when she shows up to prom in her princess dress and wins the guy over. GO TAYLOR!

10. “Breathe”

It’s two am / Feelin’ like I just lost a friend / Hope you know this ain’t easy, / Easy for me”

Colbie Callait’s harmony on this bridge is chilling, along with the rise and fall of the piano in the background.

11. “The Way I Loved You”

“He can’t see the smile I’m fakin’ / And my heart’s not breakin’ / ‘Cause I’m not feelin’ anything at all / And you were wild and crazy / Just so frustrating, intoxicating, complicated / Got away by some mistake and now”

Another sleeper hit that doesn’t get the recognition it deserves. This song is a prime example of Taylor’s incredible ability to tell a story from start to finish within a song.

12. Enchanted

“This is me praying that this was the very first page / Not where the storyline ends / My thoughts will echo your name, until I see you again / These are the words I held back, as I was leaving too soon”

The 5 minutes and 52 seconds of this song are just not enough.

13. “All Too Well”

“You called me up again just to break me like a promise / So casually cruel in the name of being honest / I’m a crumpled up piece of paper lying here / cause I remember it all, all, all too well”

You didn’t think I’d get to the end of this list without mentioning this song, did you?! Fun fact: “All Too Well” was never actually released as a single, but remains a fan favorite (including mine). The rise and fall of a great love culminate in this heartbreaking bridge and listening to it is almost cathartic for me, and remains her best bridge to this day. The end.