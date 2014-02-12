Links to Click: Taylor Swift Chopped Her Hair, Eva Mendes Addresses Pregnancy Rumors, More

Here are some of the day’s buzziest stories from around the Web!

1. Long hair, don’t care! Taylor Swift is the latest celebrity to chop off her long locks. Check out her new look here. [Daily Makeover]

2. Watch: Eva Mendes has finally broken her silence on the Ryan Gosling split rumors and addresses all of those pregnancy rumors on ‘The Ellen DeGeners Show.’ [E! News]

3. LOL! Thanks to this Tumblr genius, we can now watch Shoshanna of Girls compete in all of our favotire Olympic events. [Styleite]

4. ‘Teen Wolf’ star, Holland Roden dishes on her favorite beauty looks from NYFW so far and the one product she won’t leave the house without. [Beauty High]

5. Johnny Weir is quite possibly the most fashionable man at the Sochi Olympics. The former figure skater has been channeling the ‘Hunger Games’ and capturing everyone’s attention with his bring pink blazers, statement necklaces, and leather leggings. [Huffington Post]

6. Indie film darling, Greta Gerwig has been cast as the lead role in CBS’ new show ‘How I Met Your Dad’. [Celebuzz]

7. DIY! With February 14th only two days away, we have a step-by-step guide to creating the perfect Valentine’s Day bouquet. [The Vivant]

8. It’s the end of an era. Derek Jeter took to Facebook earlier this afternoon to announce that he will retire from baseball after his 2014 season. [Sports Illustrated]