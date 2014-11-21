Taylor Swift Just Set a Major Record

She’s got supermodel looks, more money than God, and a catalogue of music that will forever be known as some of the best that’s ever been recorded. She’s also a master marketer, a BFF to fans and Hollywood A-Listers alike, and five records in, a major record-setter. Taylor Swift is a superstar.

And like a million times before, Taylor Swift has broken another record. This week, Billboard announced that “Blank Space,” Swift’s powerful second single off her new album “1989,” had de-throned the number one song on their Hot 100 Chart—which just happens to be her first single, “Shake It Off.”

Surprisingly enough, this is the first time a woman has replaced herself atop the charts. Not Madonna or Celine Dion, Mariah Carey or Beyonce. This one belongs to Taylor.

But are you surprised? Does anything Taylor Swift achieve shock you to your core? She could get an Oscar or a Pulitzer or a degree from Wharton Business School, and we’d all just keep eating our Cheerios like normal.

According to the mag, Taylor is the first woman, and the 10th artist overall, to succeed herself in the 56 years since Billboard started keeping tally. The Beatles were the first band with three number ones in a row (“I Want to Hold Your Hand,” “She Loves You,” and “Can’t Buy Me Love,) followed by Boyz II Men, Usher and Nelly to name a few.

In other, unsurprising news, this is not the only record Taylor set this week. “Blank Space” also made the biggest chart jump since Miley Cyrus’s “Wrecking Ball” (13 to 1 for Taylor versus 22 to 1 For Miley), and she’s the first woman to release an album with two number one singles since Adele’s award-winning “21” in 2011.

So is this Taylor’s best year ever? Hold that thought—we’ll get back to you just as soon as we’re done playing her “Blank Space” video game.