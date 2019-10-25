Taylor Swift Discusses Selena Gomez’s New Music & Her Heartbreak Over Justin Bieber

Shortly after releasing new music, these pop star besties took to Apple Beat’s 1 radio show with Zane Lowe to catch fans up on their careers. While it wasn’t entirely explicit, it sounds like Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez discussed her Justin Bieber heartbreak, and how Sel was able to grow and move on from that period of her life. Taylor Swift, 29, opened the show in a segment that was later shared with Selena.

Taylor was nothing but supportive of Selena’s new single, “Lose You to Love Me,” which was released on Wednesday and which had many fans drawing the obvious connection to Selena’s past relationship with Justin Bieber (who now happens to be a newlywed with 22-year-old model, Hailey Baldwin.) She explained to Lowe how she thinks Selena’s latest work is the “best thing she’s ever done.” Now that’s the kind of stanning you love to hear. “I’m so proud of her,” Swift continued, “She’s been through so much. I’ve watched so much happen in her life and had a front row seat to so much, and I’m so proud of her.” When Lowe pressed for some insight on how Selena’s changed following all she’s been through, Taylor could only reiterate Selena’s strength.

“The things that she’s overcome, the situations she’s risen above,” Taylor explained, likely referring to Bieber, along with Selena’s battles with mental health and lupus illness. “It’s been a long time since we were friends and she’s the best. She’s just the best. I’m really excited because when somebody has had great life experience, has had really tough things they’ve had to go through and they can process that and make art that’s going to help other people, that’s what kind of song this is. I’m stoked.”

Selena listened to Taylor’s message when it was her turn on air, and she was clearly moved. She revealed how Taylor “was frustrated when I was frustrated; she was sad when I was sad. But more than anything, my friends stood by my side.” She continued, pausing at moments to hold back tears: “I think they visibly saw me in so much pain. And they didn’t want it for me but they never stopped loving me. And I played her the song, and I played it with her mom and dad, and I showed her the video and her mom and Taylor started crying. And it wasn’t because the song was emotional. It was just because the first thing they said to me was, ‘We’re so happy that you’re here. After seeing all of that, this is such a cool moment.’ And that’s a huge thing for me.” I’m not crying, you’re crying.

Honestly, who needs Bieber when you have a best friend like Taylor by your side. We’re happy these two have each other in this world!