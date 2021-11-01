Is Taylor Swift’s Sexy Lace Catsuit A Nod To Her ‘Reputation’ Era?

Scroll To See More Images

Everyone knows Taylor Swift is a bit of a cat lady. Just as I love screaming the bridge of “All Too Well” at the top of my lungs on a daily basis, she loves cozying up with her cats. But one thing we don’t usually see her loving? Catsuits—at least, not since her Reputation era! That’s why I was so blown away to see Swift turn up the sexy in head-to-toe sheer lace at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction this past weekend.

Swift didn’t just perform. She stole the show! She kicked off the induction ceremony with a gorgeous cover of “Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” which brought original writer and inductee Carole King to tears. No, really, she cried! It was beyond sweet. King and Swift are both known for their confessional, story-telling lyrics, so Swift really felt like the perfect pick to honor Ms. King

And while I’ve been watching the synth-pop performance over and over again on YouTube since it aired, it was Swift’s look that blew me away just as much as her haunting vocals and charming stage presence. She didn’t have to go this hard, but I’m so glad she did! Crafted in head-to-toe sheer lace, Swift’s body-hugging catsuit made quite the statement.

The ‘fit came courtesy of Sarah Regensburger, a female-owned vegan brand. Their Wicked Catsuit (which retails for a cool $546, BTW) is just one version of this silhouette, with another currently sold-out take also featuring a fully lace headpiece a la Kim Kardashian’s covered-up Met Gala look by Balenciaga. Instead of shrouding her head, Swift opted for soft, fluffy waves and her signature winged liner. I’m only mildly upset she went for a glossy nude lip instead of a pop of fiery red.

Truly, I cannot figure out if Swift just wanted to look hot or if she’s trying to hint at some Reputation (Taylor’s Version) news. Fans know to expect Red (Taylor’s Version) on November 12, but this particular ensemble is so deeply reminiscent of her Rep era that I’m having trouble believing it was just something she threw on.

She loves nothing more than to drop hints for Swifties to slave over decoding…but is this OOTD just a nod to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s edgy energy?

As seen above, Swift’s Reputation era wardrobe was all about black, form-fitting looks that helped her unleash her inner badass after years of criticism and rumors. She didn’t give a damn about what you thought, she was more concerned with looking incredible and taking no shit!!!

While the Rep era shocked fans of her softer side at first, we’ve all come to embrace it as a necessary period in Taylor’s growth as both an artist and a woman. Plus, it brought us bangers like “Getaway Car” and “Delicate,” so we have no choice but to happily stan.

Whether or not this outfit was a hint, there’s no denying Swift looked amazing and everyone at the induction ceremony was blown away by her performance. What I would’ve given to be there IRL! Catch me swooning over this look while I wait patiently for Swift to drop more clues about coming-soon releases. And remember—we’re just days away from a 10-minute “All Too Well”!