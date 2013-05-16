Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island Mansion Is So Fancy Someone Got Arrested Just For Swimming Near It (Seriously)

Last month Taylor Swift paid $17 million in cash for a gigantic Rhode Island mansion. The house is a 11,000 square feet seaside home built in 1930 that sits on an enormous 5.23 acres and has eight bedrooms and 10.5 bathrooms. It is just 65 feet off the water, with views of the surrounding areas, including the picturesque Fishers Island Sound, Little Narragansett Bay, and the Watch Hill Light House. Clearly this isn’t the average pad of a 23-year-old.

Last night a fan of Swift’s decided that he wanted to meet his favorite star, and do that he decided to swim to her house. When he got there he saw her security detail and decided to swim back (the round trip distance of this is two miles). Around 2:20 a.m. cops spotted the man getting out of the ocean about one mile away from Swift’s house. Cops asked him what he was up to, and then he was taken to a nearby police station where he was booked for trespassing and kept in custody.

In an ironic twist, Swift was guest starring on the New Girl finale last night. In other words, this fan should have probably just stayed home and watched the country singer on TV.

