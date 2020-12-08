Taylor Swift Just Subtly Responded to Rumors She’s Secretly Engaged to Joe Alwyn

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Taylor Swift responded to her Joe Alwyn engagement rumors in a really subtle way. The Grammy-winning singer, 30, described Alwyn as her “boyfriend” during the interview—not as her fiancé.

As one of EW’s 2020 Entertainers of the Year, Swift opened up to the publication about the making of her 2020 album, Folklore, which fans now know included her boyfriend as a collaborator on the song, “Betty.” Speaking about her experience of making the album in quarantine, Swift explained, “It was weird because I had never made an album and not played it for my girlfriends or told my friends. The only people who knew were the people that I was making it with, my boyfriend, my family, and then my management team.”

She added, “So that’s the smallest number of people I’ve ever had know about something. I’m usually playing it for everyone that I’m friends with. So I had a lot of friends texting me things like, ‘Why didn’t you say on our everyday Facetimes you were making a record?'”

Swift’s subtle description of Alwyn as her “boyfriend” seems to put to rest rumors that she’s secretly engaged to him. On December 3, speculation sparked back up after the singer teased a snippet from the re-recorded version of her song, “Love Story.” Fans thought she dropped a possible Easter egg when they seemed to notice a lyric change. In the original version of the song, the chorus goes, “It’s a love story; baby just say yes.” But in the new version, which was released as part of an ad campaign for Swift’s pal Ryan Reynolds, fans swear they heard, “It’s a love story; baby just said yes,” which seems to make for a small yet significant change in meaning.

One fan to took Twitter to point out the shift. “Wait why aren’t we talking about the fact that Taylor said ‘it’s a love story baby just SAID yes.’ I just saw a tiktok and I didn’t even notice until the girl pointed it out,” they tweeted. “OMG original lyrics are baby just say yes, is our queen trying to tell us something?”

It seems that theory has been disproven—at least for now!