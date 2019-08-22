Taylor Swift Is About To Re-Record All Of Her Old Songs For 1 Reason

This lady is about to be super busy. With Lover dropping tomorrow and a tour announcement that is sure to follow soon, Taylor Swift re-recording her old songs reason is so important. So let’s rewind a bit shall we? At the end of June, music executive Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings LLC acquired Big Machine Label Group for about $300 million. Big Machine is Taylor Swift’s former label. Though it seemed like a normal business deal on the surface–Taylor had some important things to say about it.

Apparently, when the “You Need To Calm Down” singer left Big Machine–she also left behind her masters. When an artist signs with a major label, they give up the rights to their original recordings (or masters). It’s really messed up because whoever owns the masters will always benefit from any use or licensing of the songs.

When news dropped that about Ithaca Holding acquiring Big Machine–Taylor published an open letter to Scooter Braun (who happens to manage acts like Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and Justin Bieber). In the letter, “The Archer” songstress accused Braun of bullying her and trying to control her by not allowing her to purchase her masters. She called it her “worst-case scenario” and she said in part,

When I left my masters in Scott’s hands, I made peace with the fact that eventually, he would sell them. Never in my worst nightmares did I imagine the buyer would be Scooter. Any time [Big Machine Records’] Scott Borchetta has heard the words’ Scooter Braun’ escape my lips, it was when I was either crying or trying not to. He knew what he was doing; they both did. Controlling a woman who didn’t want to be associated with them. In perpetuity. That means forever.

This set off a ton of drama with Braun denying the accusations–Justin Bieber getting in the middle of the feud and various artists choosing sides. Now, Taylor has revealed that she is “absolutely” prepared to record all of her old music. She told Good Morning America’s, Robin Roberts,

Yeah, that’s true [I’m re-recording some of my old music], and it’s something I’m very excited about doing because my contract says that starting November 2020—so next year—I can record albums 1 through 5 all over again. I’m very excited about it. Because I just think that artists deserve to own their work. I just feel very passionately about that. Yeah, it’s next year [I’ll start doing that]. It’s right around the corner. I’m going to be busy. I’m really excited.

We’re just glad Taylor is going to reap the benefits of everything SHE worked for.