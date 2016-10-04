WTF: Taylor Swift Has Never Walked a Red Carpet with a Boyfriend

We interrupt whatever you’re doing right now with a very important update: Have you ever realized that Taylor Swift has never, ever, ever walked a red carpet with a boyfriend? What with her epic public displays of affection, affinity for falling hard and fast for men (or seeming to do so publicly, at least), and many appearances holding hands and looking otherwise affectionate with boyfriends, you’d think she’d be the first to jump at the chance to bring a beau to a red carpet, right? No. Wrong. Never. Ever ever.

Yes, this may seem patently impossible: Swift must have walked some carpet with some guy on her arm—maybe not a red carpet at a major event like the Grammys or VMAs, but surely, say, a green carpet at some B-list Nickelodeon event? A pink carpet at a Victoria’s Secret Event? A step-and-repeat somewhere, somehow? Nope, nope, nope. Seriously. We promise.

This tic of hers may have even had something to do with her recent public display of non-affection, a.k.a. her breakup with Tom Hiddleston, who reportedly was pissed that she didn’t want to hit the Emmys with him (though was totally fine with blasting through Europe à deux on a highly publicized rampage of romance). “Tom wants their relationship to be public, even asking Taylor to go to the Emmys with him, but Taylor wants to keep her private life private,” a source told the Daily Mail. Then again, it’s still not clear how real that relationship really was, so—who knows.

To be clear, she has attended high-profile events with BFs—she sat with Joe Jonas at the VMAs in 2008, for example, and with Calvin Harris at the Billboard Music Awards last year—but she did her red carpet posing solo (and with a portion of the #squad). And—let’s be real—walking a carpet with a partner means pretty much automatically having to answer questions about your relationship, which not even non-famous people have much interest in doing, so, you know, if that’s why she’s avoiding this experience, we understand.

Click through to see what we mean, and go on a little journey with us as we reach back in history to review all of Swift’s boyfriends—appearing by her side anywhere but a red carpet. And final side note: Perhaps if and when she does finally pose on a carpet with a boo, then we’ll really know it’s real.