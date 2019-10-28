Taylor Swift Is Apparently ‘Proud’ Of Selena Gomez For Dragging Justin Bieber With Her New Music

You know how we said these two besties give us hope? Well, talk about diehard support: Taylor Swift’s reaction to Selena Gomez’s Justin Bieber shade today has us just a little taken aback, but we can’t say we’re entirely shocked. After all, these two have been through it all together. Swift, 29, and Gomez, 27, are best friends of over a decade—meaning they’ve been by each other’s side through every heartbreak (ahem, like the original time they both split from a member of the Jonas Brothers,) whirlwind romance (hello, on-again-off-again Bieber,) and independent streak (aka, now!) These days, the ladies are both full-fledged pop music sensations in their own right, which means, who better to defend themselves than each other?

In what’s just the latest act of support, an exclusive source with US Weekly says “Taylor Swift is a huge supporter of Selena and the shade she threw at Justin has made her proud.” You heard that right, folks. Just last week, Taylor expressed her feelings about Selena’s new music, sharing with Apple Beats 1 Radio that she was “so proud of her,” especially after “She’s been through so much.” But while Taylor was seemingly referencing Selena’s latest tracks, including “Lose You to Love Me,” and the music video for “Look at Her Now,” this time around, Taylor is highlighting Selena’s efforts to “shade” Justin. We know Taylor and the Biebs haven’t had the most pleasant relationship, so it totally makes sense for the country-pop star to be on board with dragging the Canadian newlywed.

That said, Taylor does still appear to be mostly concerned with pouring in the support for Selena’s new music. She took to Instagram to write: “This song is a perfect expression of healing and my absolute favorite song she’s put out yet,” she shared in an IG Story. “A triumph. I love you so much @selenagomez.” Aw. Justin, who?