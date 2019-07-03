Taylor Swift DGAF About Exposing Scooter Braun

It’s been an insane week for the music industry and a certain Lover songstress, and now Taylor Swift is reacting to the Scooter Braun drama. To summarize everything that has happened, music executive Scooter Braun acquired Taylor’s entire music catalog from her first six albums when he purchased Big Machine Label Group for $300 million on June 30. As you can imagine, Braun is a massive powerhouse in the music industry, managing clients like Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, and Demi Lovato. However, his relationship with other artists, including Taylor, has been rocky.

After finding out about the deal, the Fearless singer/songwriter, published an open letter to Braun on her Tumblr, calling Braun out for bullying her in the past. She also said that his ownership of her work was a “worst case scenario” for her. She said in part,

When I left my masters in Scott’s hands, I made peace with the fact that eventually, he would sell them. Never in my worst nightmares did I imagine the buyer would be Scooter. Any time [Big Machine Records’] Scott Borchetta has heard the words ‘Scooter Braun’ escape my lips, it was when I was either crying or trying not to. He knew what he was doing; they both did. Controlling a woman who didn’t want to be associated with them. In perpetuity. That means forever.

Since then, there has been a ton of back and forth between Swifties, musicians across the industry and those on Bruan’s side. Taylor’s attorney, Donald Passman, said it a statement, that the singer was never given the opportunity to purchase her masters. He said, “[Big Machine Label’s] Scott Borchetta never gave Taylor Swift an opportunity to purchase her masters, or the label, outright with a check in the way he is now apparently doing for others.”

Apparently, Braun has tried to get in contact with Taylor to talk things out privately, but the singer is refusing to take his calls at this point.

Now, Swift is reacting to all the drama. A source close to the “You Need to Calm Down” singer says Taylor has no regrets about going public about the entire ordeal, despite the frenzy that it’s caused. “No matter what Scooter or any of his people say, Taylor believes he did this to hurt her,” an insider told E! “She wants the truth about him to come out. She was furious and she still is. She is so upset and has zero regrets about making this public.”

As far as gaining enemies in the industry, Taylor apparently, DGAF about that either. “Taylor doesn’t care if she has enemies and if all of Scooter’s friends support him,” the source explained. “She knows what his intentions are and why he did this. She has her friends who will stand by and support her, too. She feels very strongly about this and standing up to Scooter. He doesn’t scare her at all.”