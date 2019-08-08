Taylor Swift Just Got Vulnerable About Being ‘Canceled’ After The Kim Kardashian Feud

Taylor Swift has graced the cover of Vogue’s September issue, and it’s everything we wanted and more. The “ME!” singer got very candid about many aspects of her life and career. She also discussed the Kardashians. Taylor Swift reacted to Kim Kardashian and cancel culture. If you recall, Kim K. and her slew of followers deemed Swift over after that whole Snapchat debacle in 2016. The superstar has dealt with humiliation and insecurities throughout her life, and that one experience really changed her, she admits in the interview. The “You Need To Calm Down” singer looks absolutely stunning in the intriguing cover shot for Vogue. No matter what anyone says about her, you cannot deny that the 29-year-old is immensely talented and has been a wonderful role model for all her Swifties. She tends to stay above the drama, but that’s partly what made her negative experience in 2016 so difficult.

“A mass public shaming, with millions of people saying you are quote-unquote canceled, is a very isolating experience,” she said. “I don’t think there are that many people who can actually understand what it’s like to have millions of people hate you very loudly. When you say someone is canceled, it’s not a TV show. It’s a human being. You’re sending mass amounts of messaging to this person to either shut up, disappear, or it could also be perceived as, Kill yourself.”

When it happened to Swift, she understood that she needed to completely revamp herself and her outlook on life. “I realized I needed to restructure my life because it felt completely out of control,” she explained. “I knew immediately I needed to make music about it because I knew it was the only way I could survive it. It was the only way I could preserve my mental health and also tell the story of what it’s like to go through something so humiliating.”

Swift didn’t take any interviews during her Reputation tour. She was noticeably quiet on that front and it was because she was in the midst of processing everything that had happened. She wasn’t ready to talk about it yet. “When you’re going through loss or embarrassment or shame, it’s a grieving process with so many micro emotions in a day,” she said. “One of the reasons why I didn’t do interviews for Reputation was that I couldn’t figure out how I felt hour to hour. Sometimes I felt like: All these things taught me something that I never could have learned in a way that didn’t hurt as much. Five minutes later, I’d feel like: That was horrible. Why did that have to happen? What am I supposed to take from this other than mass amounts of humiliation? And then five minutes later I’d think: I think I might be happier than I’ve ever been.”

Swift wasn’t exactly thankful for everything went down, but she did think there was a slight benefit to having the public’s perception of her slightly altered. It’s a lot of pressure to maintain an “America’s sweetheart” vibe all the time. “It’s so strange trying to be self-aware when you’ve been cast as this always smiling, always happy ‘America’s sweetheart’ thing, and then having that taken away and realizing that it’s actually a great thing that it was taken away, because that’s extremely limiting,” she said with a smile. “We’re not going to go straight to gratitude with it. Ever. But we’re going to find positive aspects to it. We’re never going to write a thank-you note.”

Swift’s new album Lover comes out on August 23. To say we’re excited about her new music is an understatement.

Kim Kardashian and her sister, Kylie Jenner, also happen to be releasing their new perfume line on that exact date.

Coincidence? Fans think not.

But c’est la vie! There’s really no competition here in our minds. Perfume and music? It’s like comparing apples to oranges. To each his own!