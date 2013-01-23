StyleCaster
Taylor Swift Poses As Rapunzel For New Disney Ad By Annie Leibovitz

Spencer Cain
by
Taylor Swift is known for many things: Firstly, her (at times questionable) boy crazy behavior that inspires so much of her music. Secondly, her chart-topping hits—and thirdly, her enviable head of hair. Her latest photo shoot for Disney Parks highlights the latter.

The newest addition to the Disney Dream Portraits campaign, shot by legendary photographer Annie Leibovitz, is an image of Swift as Rapunzel, the naive and complicated fairytale princess who lives high above the rest of the world in a tower. With song titles like “Today Was a Fairytale” and “Enchanted,” it’s clear that Swift still has a penchant for the characters she grew up with. “When Disney came to me and said we want you to play Rapunzel, I was just so honored,” she said in a release. “It’s such a wonderful character to get to play, a childhood fantasy come into reality for me.” Previous Disney campaign stars have included Will FerrellQueen Latifah, and Russell Brand.

This isn’t the first time Disney characters have been given a stylish spin: This winter’s Electric Holiday—a collaboration between Barneys and Disney in which recognizable fashion folks got the animated treatment—was a major success, and Disney has partnered with several makeup labels recently to launch product collections inspired its characters. Not to mention September’s Minnie Mouse runway show during London Fashion Week, in which designers created looks inspired by the iconic character. 

Click through the gallery to see Swift’s portrait, as well as the other stars who participated in Disney’s series! 

Taylor Swift posed as Rapunzel, one of the most famous fairytale characters of all time. 

Photo: Disney/

Jack Black, Will Ferrell and Jason Segel shine as Phineas, Ezra and Gus, or the Hitchhiking Ghosts in the Haunted Mansion attraction. 

Photo: Disney/

Russell Brand naturally posed as Captain Hook from "Peter Pan." 

Photo: Disney/

Queen Latifah channeled her inner Ursula (the villain in "The Little Mermaid") for Leibovitz's camera. 

Photo: Disney/

