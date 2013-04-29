Taylor Swift Pays $17 Million In Cash For Rhode Island Mansion

Taylor Swift is on her way to becoming a bona fide real estate mogul. Although many scoffed when the 23-year-old country pop superstar spent a whopping $4.8 million on a house next to the infamous Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port (she was dating Camelot heir Conor Kennedy at the time), she flipped it months later for $5.675—nearly nabbing a $1 million profit.

Her latest purchase is a mansion in the swanky seaside town of Watch Hill, Rhode Island—which she officially closed on this weekend to the tune of $17.75 million. In a rather baller move (there’s really no other way to put it), Swift paid for the whole thing with a single wire transfer. We guess pouring your heart into breakup songs and name-dropping your exes definitely does pay off for some people.

The house measures 11,000 square feet and sits on an enormous 5.23 acres, and was originally on the market for $20 million. Clearly, the girl can negotiate. Swift also owns a mansion in Beverly Hills and a duplex penthouse in Nashville where she primarily resides.

