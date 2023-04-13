10 Affordable Versions Of Taylor Swift’s Post-Breakup Paco Rabanne Bag

Scroll To See More Images

Just after Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn split following six years of dating, Swift led by example and followed the lead of her own “Bejeweled” lyrics, “And by the way, I’m going out tonight.” On Monday, April 10, Swift stepped out for dinner in New York City’s West Village, just a few blocks away from her old townhouse on Cornelia Street. Lucky bystanders got to witness the first single Taylor Swift sighting IRL, and the incredible outfit she chose for the occasion. I immediately scoured the internet for Swift’s bag—and after seeing the over $1k price tag, I switched my focus to finding affordable versions of Taylor Swift’s post-breakup Paco Rabanne bag. (Check out photos from Swift’s appearance here). If it weren’t for the crowd of fans yelling Swift’s name, you may have been almost too distracted by her shimmering Paco Rabanne handbag to notice who was carrying it—almost.

To my surprise, though, I found 10 great lookalike options at a fraction of the price. Whether you’re shopping for your own “revenge look” or just need a killer outfit for the Eras Tour, these bejeweled chainmail bags will compliment any look. If you want a full Swift-inspired outfit, pair it with a black bodysuit and high-waisted jeans (bonus points for butterfly detailing). Keep scrolling for the 10 best affordable Taylor Swift-style alternatives.

Moon 1969 Shoulder Bag

Swift’s exact Paco Rabanne bag has a crescent moon shape and is made out of a variety of silver-tone metal discs and oversized crystals. This bag is definitely an investment piece and would be like owning a piece of art in your wardrobe.

Beaded Shoulder Bag

The tiered beads on this shoulder bag create the illusion of a chainmail effect. I love the ways the beading continues down the shoulder strap.

Shoulder Bag with Paillettes

This shoulder bag has the chainmail effect with large silver pailettes. I love that it zips closed and has the option to use a chain or leather strap. It’s also available in gold.

Jerry Crystal Vintage Clutch

If you want to channel a vintage-inspired version of Swift’s bag, then this crystal clutch is perfect. You can hold it by the large chain strap or use the long thin chain strap to wear it on your shoulder.

Small Metallic Bag

This pink metallic mini bag is for all the Lover era fans! This would look so cute with your Eras Tour outfit. It also comes in silver.

Interlocking Chain Shoulder Bag

This black and silver shoulder bag has the same interlocking chain detail as Swift’s, but for a fraction of the price. It’s a great edgy choice.

Gaia Chainmail Shoulder Bag

This shoulder bag is actually quite spacious and could be a cute way to carry your notebooks around (you know, for when song lyric inspiration strikes). Plus, it’s majorly on sale.

Diamante Knot Detail Grab Bag

This blue crystal and mesh evening bag looks like it came straight out of the Midnights era. It’s perfect for a night out or a formal wedding.

Jewel Crossbody Bag

For a hands-free diva moment, this jewel crossbody bag is incredible. It comes in silver, gold and black metallic options.

Rhinestone Crystal Purse

This handbag has a grungy glam vibe to it with a mix of crystals and a chain strap. It’s lightweight and will be easy to carry around for an evening on the town.

Shar Mesh Convertible Bag

If you believe that love is still golden, then this is the Swift-inspired bag for you.