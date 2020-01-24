Taylor Swift Went All-Houndstooth-Everything for the Premiere of Her New Netflix Doc, and It’s V Chic

Scroll To See More Images

Well, Swifties, on Thursday night at Sundance, history happened. Audiences got their first look at Taylor Swift’s new documentary on the big screen—as well as the stunning ensemble the singer wore to celebrate her own life story. At the premiere of Miss Americana, Taylor Swift’s outfit was built on one theme and one theme only: houndstooth. This isn’t your grandmother’s houndstooth ensemble, though, y’all. It was all very, very chic and totally updated for 2020. The look was the perfect example of how far Taylor Swift has come (both musically and sartorially) and the singer looked damn good.

Wearing head-to-toe Carmen March houndstooth, Taylor Swift posed in front of cameras like the queen she is. The houndstooth jumpsuit was belted with—of course—a houndstooth belt, cinching everything at the waist. Thrown over her shoulders was a matching houndstooth coat that my winter wardrobe needs ASAP. The entire ensemble was oh-so classic without seeming dated. The perfect melding of a pattern that will never go out of style and small, trendy updates. If I had to name an ideal outfit to wear to the premiere of one’s own documentary, this would be it, folks.

Of course, let us not forget the ever-important accessory. Yes, Taylor Swift donned houndstooth heels to go with her all-houndstooth-everything look, and it was actually chic as hell. She took a break with the houndstooth on her jewelry looks, though, opting for simple bar and pearl earrings and a gorgeous ring. Plus, peep that silver eye makeup and classic red lip. Oh, the perfection.

In case you missed it, you can officially watch Taylor Swift’s documentary, Miss Americana, on Netflix now. Like, seriously, you can stop whatever you’re doing right this moment, open up Netflix and have a little watch party. Soak it all in, folks, because the next time we’ll be seeing Taylor Swift is at the Grammys—and who knows what incredible ensembles that night will bring.