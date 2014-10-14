Taylor Swift’s New Single ‘Out of the Woods’ is Out!

Time to shake off “Shake It Off” and get obsessed with Taylor Swift’s new song “Out of the Woods, the much-hyped second single off her upcoming fifth album 1989. The track was released at midnight tonight and—thanks to it’s poppy sound and Taylor Swift-y lyrics—it’s already number one on the iTunes charts.

The song is a hot-button topic amongst many a Swift pundit because, thanks to a Rolling Stone profile this summer, it’s rumored to be about her brief, yet majorly talked about, relationship with Harry Styles. At the time she said the song reflected a relationship where, “Forget making plans for life—we were just trying to make it to next week.”

In a Yahoo! exclusive video that was released yesterday, Taylor goes deeper into the song’s meaning and admits it’s one of her favorites on the album. “One of the goals I set out to accomplish when I wanted to make this album is I wanted to make sure that these songs sounded exactly the way the emotions felt when I felt them,” she explains. “This song is about the fragility and kind of… breakable nature of some relationships.”

And echoing her statements to Rolling Stone she continued, “This was a relationship where it was kind of living day to day wondering where it was gonna go, if it was going to end, if it was going to end the next day, it was a relationship where you kind of never feel like you’re standing on solid ground. And that kind of a feeling brings on excitement but also extreme anxiety and kind of a frantic feeling of wondering.”

But like all good stories, the song does have a moral. “It stresses that even if a relationship is breakable and fragile and full of anxiety, it doesn’t mean that it isn’t worthwhile, exciting, beautiful and all the things that we look for.”

An added bonus to the track is that it was co-written by Jack Antonoff, he of the groups fun. and Bleachers (and Lena Dunham’s boyfriend.) And if you think you’re excited about the new tune, he’s got you beat. Just look at this tweet, will ya?

not a correction: “OUT OF THE WOODS” is one of the most important things I’ve ever been a part of. cannot wait for you to hear it — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) September 16, 2014

Watch Taylor talk about “Out of the Woods” below, and head over to iTunes to download it now!