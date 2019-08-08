Here’s The Real Reason Why Taylor Swift Didn’t Publicly Endorse Hilary Clinton In 2016

It’s only recently that Taylor Swift has become vocal on political topics. Normally, her social media presence and commentary has been solely focussed on her career, music, life, etc. But in her most recent interview with Vogue, Taylor Swift explained her reason for being non-political in 2016. She shared why she didn’t publicly endorse Hilary Clinton during the 2016 Presidential election. And it wasn’t personal. It was just her personal opinion on vocalizing politically opinions at the time that prevented her from publicly standing with Clinton.

She weighed the pros and cons of being vocal on the election in 2016. And while now she is very vocal about not being a Trump fan, at the time Swift didn’t think it would be beneficial to voice her opinion.

“Unfortunately in the 2016 election you had a political opponent who was weaponizing the idea of the celebrity endorsement,” she said, without directly mentioning Trump by name. “He was going around saying, I’m a man of the people. I’m for you. I care about you. I just knew I wasn’t going to help.”

She went on to discuss how she was kind of on the outs with the public anyway at that time, due to her issues with Kim Kardashian and snapchat. “You know, the summer before that election, all people were saying was She’s calculated. She’s manipulative. She’s not what she seems. She’s a snake. She’s a liar. These are the same exact insults people were hurling at Hillary,” Swift explained. “Would I be an endorsement or would I be a liability? Look, snakes of a feather flock together. Look, the two lying women. The two nasty women. Literally millions of people were telling me to disappear. So I disappeared. In many senses.”

In October 2018, Swift’s views changed. She shared a post with a message like never before, urging her fans and followers to vote in the then-upcoming election. “I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee. In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent,” Swift wrote.

See the rest of her sentiment in post below: