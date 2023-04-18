Inside Taylor Swift’s New York, From Via Carota to Cornelia Street

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Welcome to (Taylor Swift’s) New York! Back in 2014, Miss Americana wasted no time making the Big Apple one of her home bases after living in Nashville for years. Since then, Taylor has been spotted at plenty of hot spots over the years, from Manhattan to Brooklyn. For fans following along, it’s hard to keep track of all of Taylor’s favorite New York locales. Thankfully, she’s shown her love for the city through her songs. I mean, she even announced 1989 from the top of the freaking Empire State Building in August 2014. From recounting how she was “up on the roof with a school girl crush” to telling a love story about fictional teens in Folklore, Taylor makes sure her fans know which places in New York hold special meaning for her.

For the majority of 2014, Taylor basically treated the sidewalk in front of her Tribeca apartment as a runway, showing off her #OOTD on the regular. But after living in the city on and off for more than nine years, Taylor has gone through plenty of New York ~eras~, which means some of the places she’s frequented might have bittersweet memories. After all, it’s where she fell in love with Joe Alwyn; with their rumored breakup in early April 2023, places like Cornelia Street or “a dive bar on the East Side” might hit a little different.

Taylor also had some New York moments before she officially put down roots in the city, so similar to an old song from the vault on a “Taylor’s Version” re-record, you can trek to throwback sites for the full Taylor experience. When you’re ready to put your broken hearts in a drawer and live out your best Taylor Swift New York fantasy, here are all the spots you’ll want to hit.

The High Line

When Taylor memorializes a park in a song, you know it must be good. In fact, it’s the place where Betty and James from Taylor’s 2020 album Folklore fell in love. She confirmed the fictional romance in a July 2020 tweet, revealing she wrote parts of the album from other people’s perspectives, like “lovestruck kids wandering up and down the evergreen High Line.”

The High Line isn’t a mere patch of grass, though. This unique park on the West Side was built atop an old freight rail line, so you’ll have to take an elevator up to experience the magic. The park is a mix of “nature, art, and design,” according to the official website, but if you get overwhelmed, you can always stick to the recommended locations along the sprawling grounds. With multiple overlooks, a sundeck and a tree-lined flyover, there are plenty of places to ponder the “Cardigan” lyric that started it all: “I knew you/Your heartbeat on the High Line/Once in 20 lifetimes.”

Via Carota

Taylor is no stranger to the West Village, and she went back to her old stomping grounds on April 10, 2023 when she dined at Via Carota with producer and bestie Jack Antonoff plus his fiancée, Margaret Qualley. Honestly, a low-key Italian dinner is likely exactly what she needed after performing 44 songs a night on her Eras tour.

You might not be in search of a world tour refuel, but who can turn down good Italian? Known for its “old-world” fare, according to the website, you can count on Via Carota for classics like lemon risotto and Sicilian meatballs. There’s also an ~extensive~ wine list and cocktails if you want to really make it a night out. Pro tip: This celeb hot spot (also a favorite of Sarah Jessica Parker’s) is notoriously hard to get into, so either book far out in advance, or wear sneakers and prepare to literally wait in line for hours.

Cornelia Street Apartment

Another location Taylor deemed album-worthy? “Cornelia Street,” a.k.a. the ninth song off her 2019 album Lover. The singer lived in the 4-bed, 7-bath townhouse for a brief time in 2016 and 2017, according to People, and it’s rumored to be where her long-term romance with Joe began. In the song, Taylor references spending time with her then-boyfriend sitting on the roof and “barefoot in the kitchen,” like scenes out of the cutest rom-com you’ve ever seen.

Renting her exact penthouse at 23 Cornelia Street in the West Village is probably not in the cards (unless you have a spare $50,000 per month), so you’ll have to settle for taking in the Swift-ness of it all from the outside. As soon as reports broke about Taylor and Joe’s split in early April 2023, fans flocked to her former residence, leaving cards and flowers at the doorstep. While the 12-time Grammy winner may “never walk Cornelia Street again,” this memorable abode is clearly still a must-see for Swifties.

Lovers of Today Bar

Ever wonder which “dive bar on the East Side” Taylor references in “Delicate” off her 2017 album Reputation? According to Reddit, Swifties identified the watering hole as the Lovers of Today cocktail bar on East 7th Street. The neon heart glowing above the bar’s unassuming sign is a Taylor Easter egg if there ever was one, especially since the song is about when she was falling in love with Joe.

Lovers of Today serves up aptly named cocktails like Satellite of Love and Handsome Devil. The curated sips will cost you $16 a piece, but you can make it a more budget-friendly visit if you hit up the bar for a 2-for-1 cocktail happy hour between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on any weeknight.

The Bowery

Paging William Bowery! OK, maybe Taylor won’t be doing that any time soon, but the Bowery neighborhood held such special meaning for the singer and Joe that he used it as the surname in his pseudonym for writing credits on Folklore. “Bowery is the area in New York that I spent a lot of time in when I first went over there,” Joe said on a May 2022 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Taylor was spotted in the Bowery in October 2016, first at the Bowery Ballroom for an Eliot Sumner concert with a star-studded crew that included Serena Williams and Dakota Johnson. Later that month, she partied with Joe and some more friends at the Bowery Hotel in October 2016.

The Bowery Hotel is a tad expensive for an overnight stay (like, $700 per night price), but you can soak in the vibe from Gemma, the Italian restaurant on the property. Or, you can channel Taylor’s love of live music and check out a show at the Bowery Ballroom on Delancey Street.

Taylor’s Tribeca Apartment

One constant through all of Taylor’s life changes is her Tribeca homestead. The singer paid nearly $20 million for a top-floor condo when she first moved to New York in 2014, and she’s picked up quite a few properties in the Sugar Loaf building since then.

You can visit her stomping grounds (or at least see the facade) at 155 Franklin Street. While Taylor used to treat her exits from the building like a fashion show, she keeps a lower profile these days. Still, you’ll get all the Taylor vibes you can handle as you check out the place that helps the singer think of New York as a home.

Sarabeth’s

There’s a reason the classics endure, and Sarabeth’s has been one of Taylor’s go-to restaurants since she moved. She was first spotted grabbing a bite at the New York staple with Karlie Kloss in July 2014. Given it’s a four-minute walk from Taylor’s Tribeca apartment, it makes sense the singer has likely enjoyed many a brunch here. As SNL’s Stefan would say, this place has everything: famous popovers, mimosas and an eight-hour brunch window (from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays). If the Tribeca location gets a bit slammed, make a rezzie at other N.Y.C locations on the Upper West Side, Central Park South and Park Avenue South.

Zuma

Taylor headed to the Japanese hotspot for a Saturday Night Live after-party in October 2019, when she played two tracks from Lover on the show. Located in Midtown, the eatery is described on its website as “authentic and modern Japanese food.” There’s the $135 Omakase experience, or you can stick to classic à la carte sushi and sashimi options. If you need a little wardrobe inspo for your night out, look no further than the sparkly pants and oversized black blazer Taylor donned in the restaurant in fall 2019.

Studio 8H (Saturday Night Live)

Making a visit to the famed Saturday Night Live studio at 30 Rockefeller Center may require a bit more planning (and a bit of luck!) than a dinner reservation, but it’s a must-have on a Taylor-inspired NYC map. The singer is a five-time musical guest, and she even pulled double-duty when she hosted the live comedy show in 2009.

Her most recent appearance was in November 2021, when Taylor performed the 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” which was the longest SNL musical performance to date. Breaking records is just what Taylor does.

The ticket lottery for the 2023-2024 SNL season opens on Aug. 1, so you can shoot your shot to see just what it is that keeps Taylor coming back to Studio 8H.

Coney Island

While there aren’t any snaps that show Taylor in the Brooklyn neighborhood known for its amusement park, the location is important enough that it inspired a song featuring The National in Evermore. You don’t have to sit on a bench and wonder “where did my baby go?” though. Aim for a more upbeat visit when you ride the iconic Coney Island Cyclone at Luna Park, and save room for a classic Nathan’s Hot Dog.

ZZ’s Clam Bar

For a more exclusive vibe, take a cue from the spot Taylor deemed worthy for Lorde’s 20th birthday in 2016. ZZ’s Clam Bar in Greenwich Village is a reservation-only spot with a raw bar, seafood and a cocktail list long enough to ensure there’s something for everybody.

Del Frisco’s

Even if you’ve never heard of Del Frisco’s, you’ve probably heard of the restaurant’s sweet potato casserole, which Taylor has called “amazing.” The singer first visited one of the New York City locations in 2010, four years before she made the official move to N.Y.C. While the casserole doesn’t appear to be a regular menu item anymore, roasted branzino and filet mignon are among the selection. Visit the Del Frisco’s Grille in Rockefeller Center or Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House in Midtown. There is a strict upscale dress code, so make sure you leave your Eras Tour hoodie at home.

Central Park Zoo

For a throwback Taylor spot, hit up the Central Park Zoo, where Taylor was famously spotted with Harry Styles in December 2012. Yes, this is a “from the vault” location, but there’s so much to do in Central Park. You could throw down $19.95 for a zoo ticket to see penguins, snow leopards and even a grizzly bear, or you could skip the zoo and just enjoy the scenery of the fifth largest park in New York City.

Shake Shack

Taylor and Lorde enjoyed the fast-casual burger spot in Madison Square Park in November 2013, and the “Solar Power” singer said it was a momentous outing for them. “A friendship, like, bonds with those thick-ass milkshakes,” Lorde told Jimmy Fallon during her November 2014 Tonight Show appearance.

Gorilla Coffee

This coffee shop is the ultimate stop in Taylor Swift N.Y.C. history because without it, there might not be an “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault).” Gorilla Coffee at 472 Bergen Street in Park Slope is where Taylor and Jake Gyllenhaal got their infamous maple lattes on Thanksgiving Day in 2010, experiencing the fall coffee date seen round the world.