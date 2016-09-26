Pics: Taylor Swift Debuts a New Layered Hairstyle

What were you up to over the weekend? Yeah, doesn’t matter, because it definitely wasn’t as cool as the star-studded party Taylor Swift attended in honor of model Liberty Ross‘ birthday. And what better place to debut a new hairdo than a party that includes a very varied guest list, including people like Mick Jagger, the Haim sisters, Mary J. Blige, and James Corden? Oh, and celebrity hairstylist Gareth Bromell, who showed off Tay’s new locks on Instagram (with a shout-out to Tracey Cunningham, who did her color).

Swift showed off long bangs, face-framing layers, and wispy pieces that stood out to make her cut a bit rocker. Her color, which had been a much darker blond, was back to bright blonde, though much more toned-down than it was when she went platinum earlier this year. She wore a crop top and skirt combo, and looked to be in great spirits while posing for shot after shot in a photo booth.

After lots and lots (and lots) of controversy in the past few months, including a very public feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West and a maybe-possibly fake relationship with Tom Hiddleston, looks like Swift is trying to get back on track by doing things like posting tons of happy-birthday wishes for famous BFFs on Instagram and going to friends’ parties with new hair. Good route: We’re all paying attention. Looking forward to Swift’s next move, which could very well be some new music on the horizon. Let’s all hope it’s that, and not another PR-based relationship.