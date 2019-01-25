Who’s in Taylor Swift’s New Squad?

Scroll To See More Images

It may be time for squad 2.0. Taylor Swift’s new friends have left fans wondering: Who’s in her new squad? Back in the day, when she was still shaking it off and she was welcoming every celebrity imaginable to the stage, Swift’s squad was everywhere, and we could name the main members like it was the back of our hand: Karlie Kloss, Lorde, Lena Dunham, etc.

But as the years have went on and Swift traded in her girl squad for snakes and her baking parties for wine nights, her squad has evolved. Though she’s still friends with mainstays like Dunham and Kloss, they’ve gone to the wayside on her Instagram to make room for a new age of famous friends. But who are these new squad members?

You might know some of them well, like the A-list couple with beautiful children, while others might be more of a mystery as to how they came to be a part of Swift’s life. Like every friend group, Swift’s squad is ever-changing. Friends come and go. And though we don’t know who has gone for good, we can at least tell you the new friends she’s become close with over the years. Find out who’s in Swift’s new squad ahead.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Swift and Lively (and eventually, Lively’s husband, Reynolds) became friends at the tail end of her 1989 era, which is why is why fans never saw the Gossip Girl star on stage with Swift. Still, they’ve remained close over the years, with many fans thinking that the couple has replaced Kloss and Lorde as Swift’s go-tos. Along with visiting Lively and Reynolds at the hospital after the birth of their second child, Ines, Swift even featued the couple’s other daughter, James, on her song, “Gorgeous.” She also wore the actual costume Reynolds wore in Deadpool for Halloween in 2016, if that says anything of how close they are. Lively and Reynolds were last seen at Swift’s New Year’s Eve costume party, where Lively dressed as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz and Reynolds dressed as a gin-drinking man.

Cazzie David

David—the daughter of comedian Larry David—is a new friend of Swift’s. She was first seen on Swift’s Instagram in January 2019 after she attended a wine night with Swift and two of the singer’s longtime squad members, Este Haim and Selena Gomez. It’s unclear where David and Swift met, but fans have discovered that David is close friends with Swift’s ex, John Mayer.

Tiffany Haddish

Haddish and Swift became friends after Haddish hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live in November 2017, where Swift was the musical guest. Not too long after, Swift invited Haddish to dinner, where she served brisket, chicken, potato salad and cornbread. (Haddish said brought the joyful greens.) “Taylor can cook. She can cook!” Haddish told Ellen DeGeneres in December. The comedian and singer became so close that Swift even recruited Haddish to record a video for her Reputation World Tour. The video was played during Swift’s performance of “Look What You Made Me Do” and consisted of Haddish answering a phone and uttering this iconic line: “I’m sorry, the old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now. Why? Oh, ’cause she’s dead!”

Amber Rose

Rose and her 5-year-old son, Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, have fans of Swift for a long time. But they didn’t meet until May 2018 when Rose and her son attended Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour in Pasadena, California. The concert came two months after Swift personally invited Rose and her son to her tour with VIP tickets. “Thank you @taylorswift you have made my baby the happiest lil Pumpkin ever! 🎃” Rose captioned an Instagram of Swift and her son sitting together. She model also snapped a photo with two other celebrity guests at the tour: Rebel Wilson and Julia Roberts.

Hayley Kiyoko

Kiyoko and Swift had a dramatic start to their friendship after Swift defended Kiyoko after fans accused her of shading Swift in an interview with Refinery29 where she compared her often singing about women to Swift often singing about men. “Taylor Swift sings about men in every single song and video, and no one complains that she’s unoriginal,” Kiyoko said. When Swifties came for Kiyoko, Swift defended the singer on Tumblr, writing, “We should applaud artists who are brave enough to tell their honest romantic narrative through their art, and the fact is that I’ve never encountered homophobia and she has. It’s her right to call out anyone who has double standards about gay vs straight love interests.”

Their friendship later evolved, with Swift later inviting Kiyoko to perform with her on her Reputation World Tour. Kiyoko later returned the favor by recruiting Swift to duet “Delicate” in December. If there’s a collaboration in the future with anyone, it’s likely Kiyoko.

Troye Sivan

Sivan and Swift’s friendship began in 2015 when Swift endorsed Sivan’s EP, Wild. “GO @troyesivan WILD IS STUNNING AND AWESOME. (YES CAPS LOCK IS NECESSARY HERE.)” she tweeted. Not too long after, Sivan started appearing at Swift’s parties and on her Instagram before the two took their friendship to the next level by performing together in May 2018 at Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour. The duo performed Sivan’s 2018 single, “My, My, My.” On an episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Sivan revealed that Swift was one of the first people who heard his 2018 album, Bloom, in full. He also revealed that he almost fainted from the nervousness of performing with his idol.

Todrick Hall

Hall and Swift’s friendship dates back to 2016 when Hall was starring in Broadway’s Kinky Boots and the singer visited him backstage, following their meeting on her 1989 World Tour in 2015. Since then, the two have had a close friendship. And though Hall never performed with Swift on her 1989 World Tour, the singer did recruit him to dance and choreograph her music video for “Look What You Made Me Do,” Swift’s 2017 single and return to the spotlight after over a year away. Since their friendship blossomed, Hall has continued to wax poetic about Swift in interviews.

“She just always outdoes herself,” Hall said. “One day she said to me, ‘I follow every zig with a zag. I don’t try to necessarily outdo myself—I just try to do something slightly different,'” Hall said of Swift in a 2018 interview with AOL “When she says things like that to me, I try to apply those things to my own life. […] I think for a lot of artists that’s hard for them to do, but Taylor hits the nail on the head every time.”

Ruby Rose

Despite being one of Swift’s closest friends, Rose has never appeared with her on stage. Their friendship can be dated back to the 2016 GLAAD awards, where the singer honored her friend with an award. Since then, Rose has been loyal to Swift and is one of the singer’s few celebrity friends who have gone to bat for her in the media. She’s defended Swift amid the singer’s feud with Katy Perry. (In a now-deleted tweet, Rose called Perry’s music “purposeful poop” and “bomb a petite.” In August, Swift defended Rose’s casting as Batwoman in The CW’s upcoming show. “YES @rubyrose !! … So excited for you, you’re gonna be amazing!” Swift wrote on Instagram after Rose faced backlash for becoming one of the first gay actresses to play the superhero.

View this post on Instagram What can I even say about everything you have achieved so far @taylorswift ❤️ What an incredible journey you are on. I am blessed to have you in my life. Your dedication, hard work and perseverance is unparalleled. Mixed with your self awareness, generosity and what you stand for, you continue to light up the people around you and shine brighter than 60,000 people in New Orleans with glow sticks. I love you and I’m so proud. X Olivia and Meridith .. you did really well too. A post shared by Ruby Rose (@rubyrose) on Sep 23, 2018 at 1:05pm PDT

Joe Alwyn

It might sound weird to call Alwyn a “squad member,” but he’s one of the closest people in Swift’s life right now. The two met in 2016, at the tail end of Swift’s 1989 era, when they both attended the Met Gala together. It’s unclear how their relationship started, but their love blossomed into a fast romance, with many of Swift’s songs on her latest album, Reputation, being about her British beau. Though they’ve kept their relationship private, Alwyn was latest seen in the background of one of Swift’s Instagrams from her New Year’s Eve party.

Charli XCX

Unlike Swift’s other Reputation opening act, Camila Cabello, Charli XCX is a recent friend of the singer’s. It’s unclear where they met (the British singer and Swift did duet “Boom Clap” on Swift’s 1989 World Tour in 2016), but Charli was one of two female artists Swift chose to open her Reputation Stadium Tour. The threesome (Cabello included) have developed a fast friendship, from performing “Shake It Off” together every night to appearing on each other’s Instagram.

Maren Morris

Morris’s career is often compared to Swift’s because of their similar country-to-pop transition, so it was no surprise that Morris was one of a few guests that performed with Swift on her Reputation Stadium Tour. Is she actually in her squad? We’re not sure, but the two have taken a liking to each other. Along with performing her song “The Middle” with Swift on her Reputation Stadium Tour, Morris has professed to being a huge Swiftie who has already seen the singer’s Netflix special. “[Swift] was so thoughtful to reach out and offer me the Dallas show,” Morris told Taste of Country. “I was over the moon and so was my family and friends—they all got to come and we just had the best day.”

She added, “I watched the beginning of the show in Dallas before I sang with her, but I didn’t get to see the end of the show because I was coming off the stage. So, it was cool to see it on Netflix.”

Iris Apatow

Apatow is another question who we’re not sure if she’s actually in Swift’s squad. The 16-year-old was at Swift’s New Year’s Eve party, dressed as Cinderella, but their friendship goes back way farther than that. Swift has invited Apatow’s older sister, Maude Apatow, backstage on her 1989 World Tour and Apatow’s parents, Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann, even referred to the singer’s as their “new daughter.” But the detail that really bonds Iris Apatow and Swift is the fact that they’re both dating Alwyn brothers. Swift is obviously dating Joe Alwyn, while Apatow is dating the actor’s younger brother, Patrick Alwyn.