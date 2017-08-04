13 Things Taylor Swift Might Address on Her New Album, “Reputation”

Here’s a hard truth: It’s been nearly three years since Taylor Swift has released a new album. Since her debut in 2006, Swift has dropped a new album every other year, meaning this latest gap has been a loooong time for Swifties to go without getting their new T. Swift music fix. It also means, if our musically inclined instincts are correct, Swift’s new album should be coming any minute now.

But the real question isn’t “when?” but “what?” What the hell is Swift going to sing about? Since she splashed onto the music scene 10 years ago, she’s made a name for herself as an expert tea-spiller who avoids talking about her personal life in interviews, and instead saves all the juicy stuff for her music. Her next album should be no different. Take a look at 13 topics from Swift’s past that could make it onto album no. 6, ahead.