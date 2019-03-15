Taylor Swift Gave Fans an Important Update on Her Next Album

For some reason (*cough* *cough* low-key hints from Taylor Swift herself), fans were convinced the former country singer was going to be releasing a new album in March. Unfortunately, Taylor Swift’s new album 2019 release date hasn’t been confirmed. But she did tell fans at the iHeart Radio awards that when something will come out, they’ll be the first to know. Swift was accepting the award for iHeartRadio Tour of the Year for her incredible Reputation Stadium Tour on Thursday night, March 14, in Los Angeles. The singer looked stunning in a blue sequin romper and her natural wavy locks. T-Swift was grateful for the award but quickly turned her attention to her fans.

“One of the most wonderful things about the way that this whole tour turned out is that for like, the entire six months leading up to the first show of this tour, every headline that I read was—‘This is going to be a massive failure’ [or] ‘This is going to be a flop tour.’ And it really did wonders for my self-esteem,” she deadpanned. “It was really great to hear people saying that I was going to be playing to nearly empty stadiums,” the pop star said with a bit of weighted sarcasm.

“I’ve learned a lot. I’ve learned a lot,” Swift continued. “And one of the things I’ve learned is that life is really unpredictable and people can make forecasts and they can make predictions, but those predictions and forecasts may not come true if there is an unforeseeable factor involved, and that unforeseeable factor, in this case, was my fans.”

Cheers erupted from the crowd, full of fans.

The “Gorgeous” singer’s record-breaking 2018 tour ended up being the highest-grossing tour by a woman (HELL YEAH) in history. She sold over two million tickets in the U.S. and made $266 million in sales.

“I honestly owe everything, everything in my life to you. I want to thank you if you came out and saw the show in perfect weather, or if you came to one of our many rain shows that we had. And also if you just watched the show on Netflix on your couch with your dog! You guys were the reason why this tour—you’re the only reason why this tour—wasn’t a massive failure and why it ended up being the highest-selling tour in U.S. history—that’s you,” she said.

She continued talking about her upcoming work. “I love your passion, I love your attention to detail, I love how much you care. I love seeing all the things you’re posting online. I just wanted to let you know that when there is new music, you will be the first to know,” the pop star said with a wink wink at the crowd.

Bummer. After Swift’s Instagram feed picked up and had a noticeably different aesthetic, fans were positive it meant a more lively, upbeat album was on its way. The dark and stormy Reputation album seemed to be reflected through her past Insta feed, which was also dark and twisty.

Things started to turn around and become startling more bright, colorful and airy. Perhaps a reflection of her happiness with boyfriend Joe Alwyn?

Or her excitement about new music?

And then, of course, her shots from the iHeartRadio awards were all butterflies, hearts and sunshine.

Fingers crossed we get some new music from our favorite country-crooner-turned-pop-sensation soon.