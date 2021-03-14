Taylor Swift’s Net Worth Is Expected to Be Even Bigger After She Wins More Grammys

With 10 Grammys, seven number-one hits and hundreds of sold-out concerts, it’s no wonder Taylor Swift‘s net worth has been a hot topic of discussion among Swifties for more than a decade.

Swift came onto the music scene in June 2006 with her first single, “Tim McGraw,” from her debut self-titled album. The album, which peaked at number 5 on the Billboard 100, included country hits like “Teardrops on My Guitar,” “Our Song” and “Should’ve Said No,” but it wasn’t until Swift released her second album, Fearless, in November 2008 that she blew up into the megastar singer-songwriter we know today.

The album, which included hits like “Love Story” and “You Belong With Me,” won Swift her first Grammy for Album of the Year in 2010, making her the youngest artist to take home the award until Billie Eilish in 2020. In 2009, Swift also won her first MTV Video Music Award in the Best Female Video category for “You Belong With Me.” (The moment was also the start of her feud with Kanye West, who crashed her speech to state that Beyoncé deserved the award instead for “Single Ladies.”) After Fearless, Swift went on to release seven more albums—Speak Now, Red, 1989, Reputation, Lover, Folklore and Evermore—and win Album of the Year another time in 2016 for 1989. (She is nominated for Album of the Year again for Folklore at the 2021 Grammys.)

Despite her success, Swifties know that her career has been nothing short of a rollercoaster. Ahead is what we know about Taylor Swift’s net worth and the many milestones she had to overcome to become the multi-millionaire she is today.

What is Taylor Swift’s drama with Scooter Braun?

In November 2018, Swift left her former record label, Big Machine Records, which she had been with for 12 years, and signed with Universal Music Group in a deal worth a reported $200 million. The deal, which also provided better terms for Universal artists on Spotify, allowed Swift to maintain ownership of the master recordings of any new music she recorded with Universal.

In June 2019, news broke that talent manager Scooter Braun, whose clients include Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, had acquired the masters of Swift’s first six studio albums from Big Machine Records for $300 million. After the news, Swift slammed Braun as an “incessant, manipulative bully” on her social media, revealing that she had tried to buy her masters from Big Machine Records but couldn’t because of the label’s unfavorable conditions.

“For years I asked, pleaded for a chance to own my work. Instead I was given an opportunity to sign back up to Big Machine Records and ‘earn’ one album back at a time, one for every new one I turned in,” Swift wrote at the time. “I walked away because I knew once I signed that contract, Scott Borchetta would sell the label, thereby selling me and my future. I had to make the excruciating choice to leave behind my past. Music I wrote on my bedroom floor and videos I dreamed up and paid for from the money I earned playing in bars, then clubs, then arenas, then stadiums.”

She ended her statement, “Thankfully, I am now signed to a label that believes I should own anything I create. Thankfully, I left my past in Scott’s hands and not my future. And hopefully, young artists or kids with musical dreams will read this and learn about how to better protect themselves in a negotiation. You deserve to own the art you make.”

A year later, Swift announced her decision to re-record her first six albums—Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989 and Reputation—after she failed to buy back her masters again. Her first re-recorded album, Fearless (Taylor’s Version), is due in April 2021. Swift released her first album with Universal Music Group, Lover, in 2019. The album was followed by two more releases, Folklore and Evermore, in 2020.

“When I think back on the Fearless album and all that you turned it into, a completely involuntary smile creeps across my face,” Swift wrote on her social media after she announced the re-recording of Fearless. “This was the musical era in which so many inside jokes were created between us, so many hugs exchanged and hands touched, so many unbreakable bonds formed. So before I say anything else, let me just say that it was a real honor to get to be a teenager alongside you.”

What is Taylor Swift’s net worth?

The question we all want to know. How much is Taylor Swift’s net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Swift is worth $400 million and makes $150 million per year from her music and various brand deals. Since her rise to fame, Swift has been the face of campaigns for brands like CoverGirl, Keds, Diet Coke and Capital One. She also has an album promotion deal with Target, and has worked with brands like AT&T, Walmart, Apple Music and XFinity.

However, as Swifties know, the bulk of Swift’s income comes from her tours. Swift’s first concert tour, the Fearless Tour, in 2008 and 2009 brought in $75 million, according to Business Insider. Her 1989 World Tour in 2015 was named the highest-grossing tour of that year. In 2018, Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour broke the record for the highest-grossing U.S. stadium tour of all time with $345 million from 38 shows, which equals to about $9 million per show. (The previous record was held by The Rolling Stones, whose “A Bigger Bang Tour” from 2005 to 2007 grossed $245 million across 70 shows.)

Swift’s net worth also includes her massive real estate portfolio. So far, she owns eight properties, including her $29 million estate in Beverly Hills, her $20 million duplex in New York City and her $17 million mansion in Rhode Island. According to Business Insider, she also owns two private jets worth $40 million and $58 million each.