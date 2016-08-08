Taylor Swift and Nelly’s Surprise Duet Is Kind of Everything

Taylor Swift emerged from the war-torn country that is her life this weekend to attend Karlie Kloss‘s 24th birthday party in the Hamptons. As is wont to happen when you’re Taylor Swift in a location with more than 50 people, she gave an impromptu performance with Nelly.

The two sang Nelly’s 2002 hit “Dilemma,” which the 41-year-old rapper originally sang with Kelly Rowland, but since the former Destiny’s Child singer was not there, Nelly asked Taylor to join.

You can see him ask her in the first video below—Taylor’s like, “Who me?”—but her hesitation lasts only for a moment, and she jumps in to sing and dance and kiss oil heir Mike Hess, whose birthday it also was, on the cheek.

Watch the whole thing unfold below.