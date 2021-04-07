Taylor Swift’s ‘Mr. Perfectly Fine’ Could Be About Joe Jonas & Here Are the Lyrics That Prove It

If you’re a Swiftie, you may be wondering who Taylor Swift’s “Mr. Perfectly Fine” lyrics are about. Well, as true fans know, Swift never reveals her secrets, but that doesn’t mean that Swifties don’t have their theories.

Swift released her second new song from her upcoming album, Fearless (Taylor’s Version), on Wednesday, April 7. The song, titled “Mr. Perfectly Fine,” is one of six unreleased songs from Swift’s rerelease of her 2008 album, Fearless, which won her the Grammy for Album of the Year in 2010. The five other unreleased songs, which Swift originally wrote and recorded for Fearless but never released them with the album, are “We Were Happy,” “That’s When” (Featuring Keith Urban), “Don’t You,” “Bye Bye Baby” and “You All Over Me” (Featuring Maren Morris), which Swift released in March 2021.

In “Mr. Perfectly Fine,” Swift sings about a boyfriend who told her that he “would never go away” only to break up with her. “Hello Mr. ‘Perfectly fine’ / How’s your heart after breaking mine?,” Swift sings. “Mr. “Always at the right place at the right time baby / Hello Mr. ‘Casually cruel’ / Mr. ‘Everything revolves around you’ / I’ve been Miss ‘Misery’ / since your goodbye / And you’re Mr. ‘Perfectly fine.'”

Who are Taylor Swift’s “Mr. Perfectly Fine” lyrics about?

So who are Taylor Swift’s “Mr. Perfectly Fine” lyrics about? Well, a lot of clues point to Swift’s ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas, who already has one song on Fearless. In a 2008 interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Swift claimed that Jonas broke up with her on a 25-second phone call. “It’s all right. I’m cool,” she said at the time. “You know what? It’s like when I find that person that is right for me and he’ll be wonderful, and when I look at that person, I’m not even going to be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18.”

In the interview, Swift also revealed that the moment inspired the last song she put on Fearless, “Forever & Always,” which is the album’s 11th track and is about a boyfriend who told her they’d be “forever and always,” but changed his mind. So why do fans think Taylor Swift’s “Mr. Perfectly Fine” lyrics are about Joe Jonas? Well, there are a lot of parallels between the lyrics of “Mr. Perfectly Fine,” “Forever & Always” and other songs believe to be about Jonas. The first is this line from “Mr. Perfectly Fine,” which seems to hint at Jonas’ 25-second breakup phone call, where he couldn’t see Swift cry nor gave her a reason for their split: “Mr. ‘Never told me why’ / Mr. ‘Never had to see me cry’ / Mr. ‘Insincere apology so he doesn’t look like the bad guy.'”

The next clue is this lyric which hints at an award show Swift may have seen Jonas attending after their breakup: “So dignified in your well-pressed suit / So strategized, all the eyes on you / Sashay away to your seat It’s the best seat, in the best room / Oh, he’s so smug, Mr. ‘Always wins’ So far above me in every sense / So far above feeling anything.”

As fans can tell, the themes for “Forever & Always” and “Mr. Perfectly Fine” aren’t that different, but what’s really convinced Swifties that “Mr. Perfectly Fine” is about Jonas are the lyrical parallels between the song and “Last Kiss,” a track from Swift’s 2011 album, Speak Now, that is widely believed to be about the Jonas Brothers member.

In the song, Swift sings about a boyfriend who she never imagined she’d have her “last kiss” with. “You told me you loved me / So why did you go away?” she sings. For many fans, the lyric is reminiscent of this line from “Mr. Perfectly Fine”: “Mr. ‘Looked me in the eye and told me you would never go away.'”

Swift and Jonas dated from July to October 2008. While there are several clues that point to Jonas as the inspiration for “Mr. Perfectly Fine,” there are lyrics that nod to other exes as well. In “Mr. Perfectly Fine,” Swift sings, “Goodbye Mr. ‘Casually cruel.'” Swifties will recognize “casually cruel” as a lyric from her 2012 song, “All Too Well,” which is believed to be about Jake Gyllenhaal. Another “Mr. Perfectly Fine” lyric that nods to an ex is when Swift sings, “Mr. ‘Everything revolves around you.'” The lyric is similar to the following line from Swift’s 2011 song, “Dear John,” which is believed to be about John Mayer: “Long were the nights when my days once revolved around you.”

Given that Swift likely wrote “Mr. Perfectly Fine” in 2008 (and that she dated Mayer and Gyllenhaal long after that), it’s assumed that the song couldn’t be about them. Still, the mystery continues. Ahead, read the fully lyrics to Taylor Swift’s “Mr. Perfectly Fine” and put your guesses as to who it could be about.

[Verse 1]

Mr. “Perfect face”

Mr. “Here to stay”

Mr. “Looked me in the eye and told me you would never go away”

Everything was right

Mr. “I’ve been waiting for you all my life”

Mr. “Every single day until the end, I will be by your side”

[Pre-Chorus]

But that was when I got to know Mr. “Change of heart”

Mr. “Leaves me all alone,” I fall apart

It takes everything in me just to get up each day

But it’s wonderful to see that you’re okay

[Chorus]

Hello Mr. “Perfectly fine”

How’s your heart after breaking mine?

Mr. “Always at the right place at the right time,” baby

Hello Mr. “Casually cruel”

Mr. “Everything revolves around you”

I’ve been Miss “Misery” since your goodbye

And you’re Mr. “Perfectly fine”

[Verse 2]

Mr. “Never told me why”

Mr. “Never had to see me cry”

Mr. “Insincere apology so he doesn’t look like the bad guy”

He goes about his day

Forgets he ever even heard my name

Well, I thought you might be different than the rest, I guess you’re all the same

[Pre-Chorus]

‘Cause I hear he’s got his arm ’round a brand-new girl

I’ve been pickin’ up my heart, he’s been pickin’ up her

And I never got past what you put me through

But it’s wonderful to see that it never phased you

[Chorus]

Hello Mr. “Perfectly fine”

How’s your heart after breakin’ mine?

Mr. “Always at the right place at the right time,” baby

Hello Mr. “Casually cruel”

Mr. “Everything revolves around you”

I’ve been Miss “Misery” since your goodbye

And you’re Mr. “Perfectly fine”

[Verse 3]

So dignified in your well-pressed suit

So strategized, all the eyes on you

Sashay away to your seat

It’s the best seat, in the best room

Oh, he’s so smug, Mr. “Always wins”

So far above me in every sense

So far above feeling anything

[Bridge]

And it’s really such a shame

It’s such a shame

‘Cause I was Miss “Here to stay”

Now I’m Miss “Gonna be alright someday”

And someday maybe you’ll miss me

But by then, you’ll be Mr. “Too late”

[Chorus]

Goodbye Mr. “Perfectly fine”

How’s your heart after breakin’ mine?

Mr. “Always at the right place at the right time,” baby

Goodbye Mr. “Casually cruel”

Mr. “Everything revolves around you”

I’ve been Miss “Misery” for the last time

And you’re Mr. “Perfectly fine”

You’re perfectly fine

Mr. “Look me in the eye and told me you would never go away”

You said you’d never go away

