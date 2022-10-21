Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Lyrics Have So Many Nods to Her Past Drama—All the Best Verses

Scroll To See More Images
If you’re a Swiftie, you may have spent the past day decoding Taylor Swift’s Midnights lyrics for clues about her life and what fans have missed since the release of her last album, Evermore, in December 2020.
Midnights, which was released on October 21, 2022, is Swift‘s 10th album following 2020’s Evermore and Folklore; 2019’s Lover; 2017’s Reputation; 2014’s 1989; 2012’s Red; 2010’s Speak Now; 2009’s Fearless; and her 2006 self-titled debut. Midnights is also Swift’s fourth album with Universal Music Group’s Republic Records, which she signed with in 2018 after she left her former record label, Big Machine Records, after more than a decade with the company.
The album features 13 songs—and seven bonus tracks in the deluxe version, Midnights (3am Edition)—written by Swift and collaborators like Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner, Sounwave, Jahaan Sweet and Braxton Cook. The album also includes one featured artist, Lana Del Rey, on the fourth track, “Snow on the Beach.” So what are Taylor Swift’s Midnights lyrics about what are her best verses from the album? Read on for what the Swift has said so far about the inspiration for Midnights‘ lyrics and a breakdown of each song line by line.
What are Taylor Swift’s Midnights lyrics about?
What are Taylor Swift’s Midnights lyrics about? In an Instagram post announcing Midnights as her 10th album in August 2022, Swift confirmed that the 13 songs were “stories of 13 sleepless nights” throughout her life. “Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight,” she captioned a photo of the album cover.
She also confirmed that each of Midnights’ 13 songs were written in the “middle of the night”in a second Instagram post. “We lie awake in love and in fear, in turmoil and in tears. We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren’t—right this minute—about to make some fateful life-altering mistake,” she wrote. “This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching—hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve…we’ll meet ourselves.”
In a tweet on October 21, 2022, the album’s release date, Swift also explained how the album captured the “highs and lows, and ebbs and flows” of her life in the past few years. “Midnights is a collage of intensity, highs and lows and ebbs and flows. Life can be dark, starry, cloudy, terrifying, electrifying, hot, cold, romantic or lonely. Just like Midnights,” she wrote.
At 3 a.m. ET on October 21, 2022, three hours after the release of Midnights, Swift announced that she released seven more songs as part of a deluxe version of Midnights titled Midnights (3am Edition). “Surprise! I think of Midnights as a complete concept album, with those 13 songs forming a full picture of the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour. However! There were other songs we wrote on our journey to find that magic 13,” she tweeted at the time. She accompanied the tweet with a post that explained that the time 3 a.m. means to her. “What keeps you up at night? It’s a momentary glimmer of distraction,” she wrote. “The tiniest notion of reminiscent thought that wanders off into wondering, the spark that lights a tinderbox of fixation. And now it is irreversible. The flame has caught. You’re wide awake.”
.
Best Taylor Swift Midnights Lyrics
Read on for the best lyrics from Taylor Swift’s Midnights for social media captions.
“Lavender Haze”
“All they keep asking me is if I’m gonna be your bride. The only kinda girl they see is a one-night or a wife.”
“Maroon”
“Sobbing with your head in your hands. Ain’t that the way shit always ends?”
“Anti-Hero”
“When my depression works the graveyard shift, all of the people I’ve ghosted stand there in the room.”
“Snow on the Beach”
“Life is emotionally abusive”
“You’re on Your Own, Kid”
“I search the party of better bodies. Just to learn that you never cared”
“Midnight Rain”
“He wanted it comfortable. I wanted that pain. He wanted a bride. I was making my own name.”
“…Question?”
“I don’t remember who I was before you painted all my nights. A color I’ve searched for since.”
“Vigilante Shit”
“I don’t dress for women. I don’t dress for men. Lately I’ve been dressin’ for revenge.”
“Bejeweled”
“Puttin’ someone first only works when you’re in their top five.”
“Labyrinth”
“Oh no, I’m fallin’ in love again. Oh, I’m fallin’ in love. I thought the plane was goin’ down. How’d you turn it right around?”
“Karma”
“You’re terrified to look down cause if you dare, you’ll see the glare of everyone you burned just to get there.”
“Sweet Nothing”
“All that you ever wanted from me was sweet nothing.”
“Mastermind”
“All the wisеst women had to do it this way. Cause we were born to be the pawn In every lover’s game.”
“The Great War”
“Maybe it’s the past that’s talking. Screaming from a crypt. Telling me to punish you for things you never did.”
“Bigger Than the Sky”
“What could’ve been would’ve been what should’ve been you.”
“Paris”
“Cheap wine, make believe it’s champagne.”
“High Infidelity”
“You know there’s many different ways that you can kill the one you love? The slowest way is never loving them enough.”
“Glitch”
“A brief interruption. A slight malfunction. I’d go back to wanting dudes who give nothing.”
“Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve”
“God rest my soul. I miss who I used to be.”
“Dear Reader”
“Never take advice from someone who’s falling apart.”
Full Taylor Swift Midnights lyrics
Read on for the full lyrics from Taylor Swift’s Midnights via Genius.
Taylor Swift “Lavender Haze” Lyrics
[Intro]
Meet me at midnight
[Verse 1]
Staring at the ceiling with you
Oh, you don’t ever say too much
And you don’t really read into
My melancholia
[Pre-Chorus]
I been under scrutiny (Yeah, oh, yeah)
You handled it beautifully (Yeah, oh, yeah)
All this shit is new to me (Yeah, oh, yeah)
[Chorus]
I feel the lavender haze creeping up on me
Surreal
I’m damned if I do give a damn what people say
No deal
The 1950s shit they want from me
I just wanna stay in that lavender haze
[Verse 2]
All they keep asking me (All they keep asking me)
Is if I’m gonna be your bride
The only kinda girl they see (Only kinda girl they see)
Is a one-night or a wife
[Pre-Chorus]
I find it dizzying (Yeah, oh, yeah)
They’re bringing up my history (Yeah, oh, yeah)
But you weren’t even listening (Yeah, oh, yeah)
[Chorus]
I feel the lavender haze creepin’ up on me
Surreal
I’m damned if I do give a damn what people say
No deal
The 1950s shit they want from me
I just wanna stay in that lavender haze
[Post-Chorus]
That lavender haze
[Bridge]
Talk your talk and go viral
I just need this love spiral
Get it off your chest
Get it off my desk (Get it off my desk)
Talk your talk and go viral
I just need this love spiral
Get it off your chest
Get it off my desk
[Chorus]
I feel (I feel), the lavender haze creeping up on me
Surreal
I’m damned if I do give a damn what people say
No deal (No deal)
The 1950s shit they want from me
I just wanna stay in that lavender haze
[Outro]
Get it off your chest
Get it off my desk
The lavender haze
I just wanna stay
I just wanna stay in that lavender haze
Taylor Swift “Maroon” Lyrics
[Verse 1]
When the morning came
We were cleaning incense off your vinyl shelf
‘Cause we lost track of time again
Laughing with my feet in your lap
Like you were my closest friend
“How’d we end up on the floor, anyway?” You say
“Your roommate’s cheap-ass screw-top rosé, that’s how”
I see you every day now
[Chorus]
And I chose you
The one I was dancing with
In New York, no shoes
Looked up at the sky and it was
The burgundy on my t-shirt
When you splashed your wine into me
And how the blood rushed into my cheeks
So scarlet, it was
The mark thеy saw on my collarbone
The rust that grew bеtween telephones
The lips I used to call home
So scarlet, it was maroon
[Verse 2]
When the silence came
We were shaking, blind and hazy
How the hell did we lose sight of us again?
Sobbing with your head in your hands
Ain’t that the way shit always ends?
You were standing hollow-eyed in the hallway
Carnations you had thought were roses, that’s us
I feel you, no matter what
The rubies that I gave up
[Chorus]
And I lost you
The one I was dancing with
In New York, no shoes
Looked up at the sky and it was (Maroon)
The burgundy on my t-shirt
When you splashed your wine into me
And how the blood rushed into my cheeks
So scarlet, it was (Maroon)
The mark they saw on my collarbone
The rust that grew between telephones
The lips I used to call home
So scarlet, it was maroon
[Bridge]
And I wake with your memory over me
That’s a real fucking legacy, legacy (It was maroon)
And I wake with your memory over me
That’s a real fucking legacy to leave
[Chorus]
The burgundy on my t-shirt
When you splashed your wine into me
And how the blood rushed into my cheeks
So scarlet, it was maroon
The mark they saw on my collarbone
The rust that grew between telephones
The lips I used to call home
So scarlet, it was maroon
[Outro]
It was maroon
It was maroon
Taylor Swift “Anti-Hero” Lyrics
[Verse 1]
I have this thing where I get older, but just never wiser
Midnights become my afternoons
When my depression works the graveyard shift, all of the people
I’ve ghosted stand there in the room
[Pre-Chorus]
I should not be left to my own devices
They come with prices and vices
I end up in crisis
(Tale as old as time)
I wake up screaming from dreaming
One day, I’ll watch as you’re leaving
‘Cause you got tired of my scheming
(For the last time)
[Chorus]
It’s me, hi
I’m the problem, it’s me
At teatime, everybody agrees
I’ll stare directly at the sun, but never in the mirror
It must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero
[Verse 2]
Sometimes, I feel like everybody is a sexy baby
And I’m a monster on the hill
Too big to hang out, slowly lurching toward your favorite city
Pierced through the heart, but never killed
[Pre-Chorus]
Did you hear my covert narcissism I disguise as altruism
Like some kind of congressman?
(A tale as old as time)
I wake up screaming from dreaming
One day, I’ll watch as you’re leaving
And life will lose all its meaning
(For the last time)
[Chorus]
It’s me, hi
I’m the problem, it’s me (I’m the problem, it’s me)
At teatime, everybody agrees
I’ll stare directly at the sun, but never in the mirror
It must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero
[Bridge]
I have this dream my daughter-in-law kills me for the money
She thinks I left them in the will
The family gathers around and reads it
And then someone screams out
“She’s laughing up at us from hell”
[Breakdown]
It’s me, hi
I’m the problem, it’s me
It’s me, hi
I’m the problem, it’s me
It’s me, hi
Everybody agrees, everybody agrees
[Chorus]
It’s me, hi (Hi)
I’m the problem, it’s me (I’m the problem, it’s me)
At teatime (Teatime), everybody agrees (Everybody agrees)
I’ll stare directly at the sun, but never in the mirror
It must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero
Taylor Swift & Lana Del Rey “Snow on the Beach” Lyrics
[Verse 1: Taylor Swift]
One night, a few moons ago
I saw flecks of what could’ve been lights
But it might just have been you
Passing by unbeknownst to me
Life is emotionally abusive
And time can’t stop me quite like you did
And my flight was awful, thanks for asking
I’m unglued, thanks to you
[Chorus: Taylor Swift, Taylor Swift & Lana Del Rey]
And it’s like snow at the beach
Weird, but fucking beautiful
Flying in a dream
Stars by the pocketful
You wanting me
Tonight feels impossible
But it’s coming down
No sound, it’s all around
[Post-Chorus: Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey]
Like snow on the beach
Like snow on the beach
Like snow on the beach
Like snow, ah
[Verse 2: Taylor Swift, Taylor Swift & Lana Del Rey]
This scene feels like what I once saw on a screen
I searched “aurora borealis green”
I’ve never seen someone lit from within
Blurring out my periphery
My smile is like I won a contest
And to hide that would be so dishonest
And it’s fine to fake it ’til you make it
‘Til you do, ’til it’s true
[Chorus: Taylor Swift & Lana Del Rey]
Now it’s like snow at the beach
Weird, but fucking beautiful
Flying in a dream
Stars by the pocketful
You wanting me
Tonight feels impossible
But it’s coming down
No sound, it’s all around
[Post-Chorus: Taylor Swift, Taylor Swift & Lana Del Rey]
Like snow on the beach
Like snow on the beach
Like snow on the beach
Like snow, ah
[Bridge: Taylor Swift, Taylor Swift & Lana Del Rey]
I can’t speak, afraid to jinx it
I don’t even dare to wish it
But your eyes are flying saucers from another planet
Now I’m all for you like Janet
Can this be a real thing? Can it?
[Chorus: Taylor Swift & Lana Del Rey, Taylor Swift]
Are we falling like snow at the beach? (Snow at the beach)
Weird, but fucking beautiful
Flying in a dream (Flying in a dream)
Stars by the pocketful
You wanting me (You wanting me)
Tonight feels impossible
But it’s coming down
No sound, it’s all around
[Post-Chorus: Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey]
Like snow on the beach (Snow on the beach)
Like snow on the beach (Snow on the beach)
Like snow on the beach (Snow on the beach)
Like snow, ah
It’s coming down
No sound, it’s all around
[Outro: Taylor Swift]
Like snow on the beach
(It’s coming down, it’s coming down)
(It’s coming down, it’s coming down)
Like snow on the beach
(It’s coming down, it’s coming down)
(It’s coming down, it’s coming down)
(It’s coming down, it’s coming down)
(It’s coming down, it’s coming down)
(It’s coming down, it’s coming down)
(It’s coming down, it’s coming down)
Taylor Swift “You’re on Your Own, Kid” Lyrics
[Verse 1]
Summer went away, still, the yearning stays
I play it cool with the best of them
I wait patiently, he’s gonna notice me
It’s okay, we’re the best of friends
Anyway
I hear it in your voice, you’re smoking with your boys
I touch my phone as if it’s your face
I didn’t choose this town, I dream of getting out
There’s just one who could make me stay
All my days
[Pre-Chorus]
From sprinkler splashes to fireplace ashes
I waited ages to see you there
I search the party of better bodies
Just to learn that you never cared
[Chorus]
You’re on your own, kid
You always have been
[Verse 2]
I see the great escape, so long, Daisy May
I picked the petals, he loves me not
Something different bloomed, writing in my room
I play my songs in the parking lot
I’ll run away
[Pre-Chorus]
From sprinkler splashes to fireplace ashes
I called a taxi to take me there
I search the party of better bodies
Just to learn that my dreams aren’t rare
[Chorus]
You’re on your own, kid
You always have been
[Instrumental Break]
[Bridge]
From sprinkler splashes to fireplace ashes
I gave my blood, sweat, and tears for this
I hosted parties and starved my body
Like I’d be saved by a perfect kiss
The jokes weren’t funny, I took the money
My friends from home don’t know what to say
I looked around in a blood-soaked gown
And I saw something they can’t take away
‘Cause there were pages turned with the bridges burned
Everything you lose is a step you take
So, make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it
You’ve got no reason to be afraid
[Chorus]
You’re on your own, kid
Yeah, you can face this
You’re on your own, kid
You always have been
Taylor Swift “Midnight Rain” Lyrics
[Intro]
Rain
He wanted it comfortable, I wanted that pain
He wanted a bride, I was making my own name
Chasing that fame, he stayed the same
All of me changed like midnight
[Verse 1]
My town was a wasteland
Full of cages, full of fences
Pageant queens and big pretenders
But for some, it was paradise
My boy was a montage
A slow-motion, love potion
Jumping off things in the ocean
I broke his heart ’cause he was nice
He was sunshine, I was midnight rain
[Chorus]
He wanted it comfortable, I wanted that pain
He wanted a bride, I was making my own name
Chasing that fame, he stayed the same
All of me changed like midnight
[Verse 2]
It came like a postcard
Picture perfect shiny family
Holiday peppermint candy
But for him, it’s every day
So I peered through a window
A deep portal, time travel
All the love we unravel
And the life I gave away
‘Cause he was sunshine, I was midnight rain
[Chorus]
He wanted it comfortable, I wanted that pain
He wanted a bride, I was making my own name
Chasing that fame, he stayed the same
All of me changed like midnight rain
He wanted it comfortable, I wanted that pain
He wanted a bride, I was making my own name
Chasing that fame, he stayed the same
All of me changed like midnight
[Outro]
I guess sometimes we all get
Just what we wanted, just what we wanted
And he never thinks of me
Except for when I’m on TV
I guess sometimes we all get
Some kind of haunted, some kind of haunted
And I never think of him
Except on midnights like this
(Midnights like this, midnights like this)
Taylor Swift “…Question?” Lyrics
[Intro]
I remember
[Verse 1]
Good girl, sad boy
Big city, wrong choices
We had one thing goin’ on
I swear that it was somethin’
‘Cause I don’t remember who I was
Before you painted all my nights
A color I’ve searched for since
But one thing after another
Fuckin’ situations, circumstances
Miscommunications and I
Have to say, by the way
I just may like some explanations
[Chorus]
Can I ask you a question?
Did you ever have someone kiss you in a crowded room
And every single one of your friends was makin’ fun of you
But fifteen seconds later, thеy were clappin’ too?
Then what did you do?
Did you lеave her house in the middle of the night? Oh
Did you wish you’d put up more of a fight, oh
When she said it was too much?
Do you wish you could still touch her?
It’s just a question
[Verse 2]
Half-moon eyes, bad surprise
Did you realize out of time?
She was on your mind with some dickhead guy
That you saw that night
But you were on somethin’
It was one drink after another
Fuckin’ politics
and gender roles
And you’re not sure and I don’t know
Got swept away in the grey
I just may like to have a conversation
[Chorus]
Can I ask you a question?
Did you ever have someone kiss you in a crowded room
And every single one of your friends was makin’ fun of you
But fifteen seconds later, they were clappin’ too?
Then what did you do?
Did you leave her house in the middle of the night? Oh
Did you wish you’d put up more of a fight, oh
When she said it was too much?
Do you wish you could still touch her?
It’s just a question
[Bridge]
Does it feel like everything’s just like
Second best after that meteor strike?
And what’s that that I heard? That you’re still with her?
That’s nice, I’m sure that’s what’s suitable
And right, but tonight
[Chorus]
Can I ask you a question? (Can I ask you a question?)
Did you ever have someone kiss you in a crowded room (In a crowded room)
And every single one of your friends was makin’ fun of you (Makin’ fun of you)
But fifteen seconds later, they were clappin’ too?
Then what did you do? (Do)
Did you leave her house in the middle of the night? Oh
Did you wish you’d put up more of a fight, oh (More of a fight)
When she said it was too much?
Do you wish you could still touch her?
It’s just a question
Taylor Swift “Vigilante Shit” Lyrics
[Verse 1]
Draw the cat eye, sharp enough to kill a man
You did some bad things, but I’m the worst of them
Sometimes I wonder which one’ll be your last lie
They say looks can kill and I might try
I don’t dress for women
I don’t dress for men
Lately I’ve been dressin’ for revenge
[Chorus]
I don’t start shit, but I can tell you how it ends
Don’t get sad, get even
So on the weekends
I don’t dress for friends
Lately I’ve been dressin’ for revenge
[Verse 2]
She needed cold hard proof, so I gave her some
She had the envelope, where you think she got it from?
Now she gets the house, gets the kids, gets the pride
Picture me thick as thieves with your ex-wife
And she looks so pretty
Drivin’ in your Benz
Lately she’s been dressin’ for revenge
[Chorus]
She don’t start shit, but she can tell you how it ends
Don’t get sad, get even
So on the weekends
She don’t dress for friends
Lately she’s been dressing for revenge
[Bridge]
Ladies always rise above
Ladies know what people want
Someone sweet and kind and fun
The lady simply had enough
[Verse 3]
Well, he was doin’ lines and crossin’ all of mine
Someone told his white collar crimes to the FBI
And I don’t dress for villains
Or for innocents
On my vigilante shit again
[Chorus]
I don’t start shit, but I can tell you how it ends
Don’t get sad, get even
So on the weekends
I don’t dress for friends
Lately I’ve been dressin’ for revenge
Taylor Swift “Bejeweled” Lyrics
[Verse 1]
Baby love, I think I’ve been a little too kind
Didn’t notice you walkin’ all over my peace of mind
In the shoes I gave you as a present
Puttin’ someone first only works when you’re in their top five
And by the way, I’m goin’ out tonight
[Chorus]
Best believe I’m still bejeweled
When I walk in the room
I can still make the whole place shimmer
And when I meet the band
They ask, “Do you have a man?”
I could still say, “I don’t remember”
Familiarity breeds contempt
So put mе in the basement
Whеn I want the penthouse of your heart
Diamonds in my eyes
I polish up real, I polish up real nice
[Post-Chorus]
Nice
[Verse 2]
Baby boy, I think I’ve been too good of a girl (Too good of a girl)
Did all the extra credit, then got graded on a curve
I think it’s time to teach some lessons
I made you my world (Huh), have you heard? (Huh)
I can reclaim the land
And I miss you (Miss you)
But I miss sparklin’ (Nice)
[Chorus]
Best believe I’m still bejeweled
When I walk in the room
I can still make the whole place shimmer
And when I meet the band
They ask, “Do you have a man?”
I could still say, “I don’t remember”
Familiarity breeds contempt
So put me in the basement
When I want the penthouse of your heart
Diamonds in my eyes
I polish up real, I polish up real nice
[Post-Chorus]
Nice
[Bridge]
Sapphire tears on my face
Sadness became my whole sky
But some guy said my aura’s moonstone
Just ’cause he was high
And we danced all night
And you can try to change my mind
But you might have to wait in line
What’s a girl gonna do?
A diamond’s gotta shine
[Chorus]
Best believe I’m still bejeweled
When I walk in the room
I can still make the whole place shimmer (Shimmer)
And when I meet the band
They ask, “Do you have a man?”
I could still say, “I don’t remember”
Familiarity breeds contempt
So put me in the basement
When I want the penthouse of your heart
Diamonds in my eyes
I polish up real (Nice), I polish up real nice
[Outro]
And we danced all night
And you can try to change my mind
But you might have to wait in line
What’s a girl gonna do? What’s a girl gonna do?
I polish up nice
Best believe I’m still bejeweled
When I walk in the room
I can still make the whole place shimmer
Taylor Swift “Labyrinth” Lyrics
[Verse 1]
“It only hurts this much right now”
Was what I was thinkin’ the whole time
Breathe in, breathe through, breathe deep, breathe out
I’ll be gettin’ over you my whole life
[Pre-Chorus]
You know how scared I am of elevators
Never trust it if it rises fast
It can’t last
[Chorus]
Uh-oh, I’m fallin’ in love
Oh no, I’m fallin’ in love again
Oh, I’m fallin’ in love
I thought the plane was goin’ down
How’d you turn it right around?
[Verse 2]
It only feels this raw right now
Lost in the labyrinth of my mind
Break up, break free, break through, break down
You would break your back to make me break a smile
[Pre-Chorus]
You know how much I hate
That everybody just expects me to bounce back
Just like that
[Chorus]
Uh-oh, I’m fallin’ in love
Oh no, I’m fallin’ in love again
Oh, I’m fallin’ in love
I thought the plane was goin’ down
How’d you turn it right around?
Uh-oh, I’m fallin’ in love
Oh no, I’m fallin’ in love again
Oh, I’m fallin’ in love
I thought the plane was goin’ down
How’d you turn it right around?
Uh-oh, I’m fallin’ in love
Oh no, I’m fallin’ in love again
Oh, I’m fallin’ in love
I thought the plane was goin’ down
How’d you turn it right around?
Uh-oh, I’m fallin’ in love
Oh no, I’m fallin’ in love again
Oh, I’m fallin’ in love
I thought the plane was goin’ down
How’d you turn it right around?
Taylor Swift “Karma” Lyrics
[Verse 1]
You’re talking shit for the hell of it
Addicted to betrayal, but you’re relevant
You’re terrified to look down
‘Cause if you dare, you’ll see the glare
Of everyone you burned just to get there
It’s coming back around
[Pre-Chorus]
And I keep my side of the street clean
You wouldn’t know what I mean
[Chorus]
‘Cause karma is my boyfriend
Karma is a god
Karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend
Karma’s a relaxing thought
Aren’t you envious that for you it’s not?
Sweet like honey, karma is a cat
Purring in my lap ’cause it loves me
Flexing like a goddamn acrobat
Me and karma vibe like that
[Verse 2]
Spider boy, king of thieves
Weave your little webs of opacity
My pennies made your crown
Trick me once, trick me twice
Don’t you know that cash ain’t the only price?
It’s coming back around
[Pre-Chorus]
And I keep my side of the street clean
You wouldn’t know what I mean
[Chorus]
‘Cause karma is my boyfriend
Karma is a god
Karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend
Karma’s a relaxing thought
Aren’t you envious that for you it’s not?
Sweet like honey, karma is a cat
Purring in my lap ’cause it loves me
Flexing like a goddamn acrobat
Me and karma vibe like that
[Bridge]
Ask me what I learned from all those years
Ask me what I earned from all those tears
Ask me why so many fade, but I’m still here
(I’m still here, I’m still here)
[Breakdown]
‘Cause karma is the thunder
Rattling your ground
Karma’s on your scent like a bounty hunter
Karma’s gonna track you down
Step by step, from town to town
Sweet like justice, karma is a queen
Karma takes all my friends to the summit
Karma is the guy on the screen
Coming straight home to me
[Chorus]
‘Cause karma is my boyfriend (Karma is my boyfriend)
Karma is a god
Karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend (Weekend)
Karma’s a relaxing thought
Aren’t you envious that for you it’s not?
Sweet like honey, karma is a cat
Purring in my lap ’cause it loves me
Flexing like a goddamn acrobat
Me and karma vibe like that
[Outro]
Karma is my boyfriend
Karma is a god (Ah)
Uh-huh, mm
Karma’s a relaxing thought
Taylor Swift “Sweet Nothing” Lyrics
[Verse 1]
I spy with my little tired eye
Tiny as a firefly, a pebble
That we picked up last July
Down deep inside your pocket
We almost forgot it
Does it ever miss Wicklow sometimes?
Ooh, ooh
[Chorus]
They said the end is coming
Everyone’s up to something
I found myself a-running home to your sweet nothings
Outside they’re push and shoving
You’re in the kitchen humming
All that you ever wanted from me was sweet nothing
[Verse 2]
On the way home
I wrote a poem
You say, “What a mind”
This happens all the time
Ooh, ooh
[Chorus]
‘Causе they said the end is coming
Evеryone’s up to something
I found myself a-running home to your sweet nothings
Outside they’re push and shoving
You’re in the kitchen humming
All that you ever wanted from me was nothing
[Bridge]
Industry disruptors and soul deconstructors
And smooth-talking hucksters out glad-handing each other
And the voices that implore, “You should be doing more”
To you, I can’t admit that I’m just too soft for all of it
Ooh
[Chorus]
They said the end is coming
Everyone’s up to something
I found myself a-running home to your sweet nothings
Outside they’re push and shoving
You’re in the kitchen humming
All that you ever wanted from me was sweet nothing
They said the end is coming
(They said the end is coming)
Everyone’s up to something
(Everyone’s up to something)
I found myself a-running home to your sweet nothings
Outside they’re push and shoving
(Outside they’re push and shoving)
You’re in the kitchen humming
(You’re in the kitchen humming)
All that you ever wanted from me was sweet nothing
Taylor Swift “Mastermind” Lyrics
[Verse 1]
Once upon a time, the planets and the fates
And all the stars aligned
You and I ended up in the same room
At the same time
[Pre-Chorus]
And the touch of a hand lit the fuse
Of a chain reaction of countermoves
To assess the equation of you
Checkmate, I couldn’t lose
[Chorus]
What if I told you none of it was accidental?
And the first night that you saw me
Nothing was gonna stop me
I laid the groundwork, and then
Just like clockwork
The dominoes cascaded in the line
What if I told you I’m a mastermind?
And now you’re minе
It was all by design
‘Cause I’m a mastermind
[Verse 2]
You see, all thе wisest women
Had to do it this way
‘Cause we were born to be the pawn
In every lover’s game
[Pre-Chorus]
If you fail to plan, you plan to fail
Strategy sets the scene for the tale
I’m the wind in our free-flowing sails
And the liquor in our cocktails
[Chorus]
What if I told you none of it was accidental?
And the first night that you saw me
I knew I wanted your body
I laid the groundwork, and then
Just like clockwork
The dominoes cascaded in a line
What if I told you I’m a mastermind?
And now you’re mine
It was all my design
‘Cause I’m a mastermind
[Bridge]
No one wanted to play with me as a little kid
So I’ve been scheming like a criminal ever since
To make them love me and make it seem effortless
This is the first time I’ve felt the need to confess
And I swear
I’m only cryptic and Machiavellian
‘Cause I care
[Chorus]
So I told you none of it was accidental
And the first night that you saw me
Nothing was gonna stop me
I laid the groundwork, and then
Saw a wide smirk on your face
You knew the entire time
You knew that I’m a mastermind
And now you’re mine
Yeah, all you did was smile
‘Cause I’m a mastermind
Taylor Swift “The Great War” Lyrics
[Verse 1]
My knuckles were bruised like violets
Sucker punching walls, cursed you as I sleep-talked
Spineless in my tomb of silence
Tore your banners down, took the battle underground
And maybe it was egos swinging
Maybe it was her
Flashes of the battle come back to me in a blur
[Chorus]
All that bloodshed, crimson clover
Uh-huh, sweet dream was over
My hand was the one you reached for
All throughout the Great War
Always remember
Uh-huh, tears on the lеtter
I vowed not to cry anymore
If wе survived the Great War
[Verse 2]
You drew up some good faith treaties
I drew curtains closed, drank my poison all alone
You said I have to trust more freely
But diesel is desire, you were playing with fire
And maybe it’s the past that’s talking
Screaming from a crypt
Telling me to punish you for things you never did
So I justified it
[Chorus]
All that bloodshed, crimson clover
Uh-huh, the bombs were closer
My hand was the one you reached for
All throughout the Great War
Always remember
Uh-huh, the burning embers
I vowed not to fight anymore
If we survived the Great War
[Post-Chorus]
Uh-huh, uh-huh
[Bridge]
It turned into something bigger
Somewhere in the haze, got a sense I’d been betrayed
Your finger on my hairpin triggers
Soldier down on that icy ground, looked up at me with honor and truth
Broken and blue, so I called off the troops
That was the night I nearly lost you
I really thought I’d lost you
[Verse 3]
We can plant a memory garden
Say a solemn prayer, place a poppy in my hair
There’s no morning glory, it was war, it wasn’t fair
And we will never go back
[Chorus]
To that bloodshed, crimson clover
Uh-huh, the worst was over
My hand was the one you reached for
All throughout the Great War
Always remember
Uh-huh, we’re burned for better
I vowed I would always be yours
‘Cause we survived the Great War
[Outro]
Uh-huh, uh-huh
I will always be yours
‘Cause we survived the Great War
Uh-huh
I vowed I would always be yours
Taylor Swift “Bigger Than the Whole Sky” Lyrics
[Verse 1]
No words appear before me in the aftermath
Salt streams out my eyes and into my ears
Every single thing I touch becomes sick with sadness
‘Cause it’s all over now, all out to sea
[Chorus]
Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye
You were bigger than the whole sky
You were more than just a short time
And I’ve got a lot to pine about
I’ve got a lot to live without
I’m never gonna meet
What could’ve been, would’ve been
What should’ve been you
What could’ve been, would’ve been you
[Verse 2]
Did some bird flap its wings ovеr in Asia?
Did some force take you bеcause I didn’t pray?
Every single thing to come has turned into ashes
‘Cause it’s all over, it’s not meant to be
So I’ll say words I don’t believe
[Chorus]
Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye
You were bigger than the whole sky
You were more than just a short time
And I’ve got a lot to pine about
I’ve got a lot to live without
I’m never gonna meet
What could’ve been, would’ve been
What should’ve been you
[Bridge]
What could’ve been, would’ve been you
What could’ve been, would’ve been
What should’ve been you
What could’ve been, would’ve been you
(What could’ve been, would’ve been you)
[Chorus]
Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye
You were bigger than the whole sky
You were more than just a short time
And I’ve got a lot to pine about
I’ve got a lot to live without
I’m never gonna meet
What could’ve been, would’ve been
What should’ve been you
Taylor Swift “Paris” Lyrics
[Verse 1]
Your ex-friend’s sister
Met someone at a club and he kissed her
Turns out, it was that guy you hooked up with ages ago
Some wannabe Z-lister
And all the outfits were terrible
2003, unbearable
“Did you see the photos?”
No, I didn’t, but thanks, though
[Pre-Chorus]
I’m so in love that I might stop breathing
Drew a map on your bedroom ceiling
No, I didn’t see the news
‘Cause we were somewhere else
Stumbled down pretend alleyways
Cheap wine, make believe it’s champagne
I was taken by the view
[Chorus]
Like we were in Paris
Like we were somewhere else
Like we were in Paris, oh
We were somewhere else
[Verse 2]
Privacy sign on the door
And on my page and on the whole world
Romance is not dead if you keep it just yours
Levitate above all the messes made
Sip quiet by my side in the shade
And not the kind that’s thrown
I mean, the kind under where a tree has grown
[Pre-Chorus]
I’m so in love that I might stop breathing
Drew a map on your bedroom ceiling
No, I didn’t see the news
‘Cause we were somewhere else
Stumbled down pretend alleyways
Cheap wine, make believe it’s champagne
I was taken by the view
[Chorus]
Like we were in Paris, oh
Like we were somewhere else
Like we were in Paris, oh
We were somewhere else
[Bridge]
I wanna brainwash you
Into loving me forever
I wanna transport you
To somewhere the culture’s clever
Confess my truth
In swooping, sloping, cursive letters
Let the only flashing lights be the tower at midnight
In my mind
[Pre-Chorus]
We drew a map on your bedroom ceiling
No, I didn’t see the news
‘Cause we were somewhere else
In an alleyway, drinking champagne
[Chorus]
‘Cause we were in Paris
Yes, we were somewhere else
My love, we were in Paris
Yes, we were somewhere else
Taylor Swift “High Infidelity” Lyrics
[Verse 1]
Lock broken, slur spoken
Wound open, game token
I didn’t know you were keeping count
Rain soaking, blind hoping
You said I was freeloading
I didn’t know you were keeping count
[Chorus]
High infidelity
Put on your records and regret me
I bent the truth too far tonight
I was dancing around, dancing around it
High infidelity
Put on your headphones and burn my city
Your picket fence is sharp as knives
I was dancing around, dancing around it
[Refrain]
Do you really wanna know where I was April 29th?
Do I really have to chart the constellations in his eyes?
[Verse 2]
Storm coming, good husband
Bad omen
Dragged my feet right down the aisle
At the house lonely, good money
I’d pay if you’d just know me
Seemed like the right thing at the time
[Refrain]
You know there’s many different ways that you can kill the one you love
The slowest way is never loving them enough
Do you really wanna know where I was April 29th?
Do I really have to tell you how he brought me back to life?
[Chorus]
High infidelity
Put on your records and regret me
I bent the truth too far tonight
I was dancing around, dancing around it
High infidelity
Put on your headphones and burn my city
Your picket fence is sharp as knives
I was dancing around, dancing around it
[Refrain]
Do you really want to know where I was April 29th?
Do I really have to chart the constellations in his eyes?
You know there’s many different ways that you can kill the one you love
The slowest way is never loving them enough
[Chorus]
High infidelity
Put on your records and regret meeting me
I bent the truth too far tonight
I was dancing around, dancing around it
High infidelity
Put on your headphones and burn my city
Your picket fence is sharp as knives
I was dancing around, dancing around it
[Non-Lyrical Break]
[Post-Chorus]
Oh, there’s many different ways that you can kill the one you love
And it’s never enough, it’s never enough
[Outro]
Lock broken, slur spoken
Wound open, game token
I didn’t know you were keeping count
Rain soaking, blind hoping
You said I was freeloading
I didn’t know you were keeping count
But, oh, you were keeping count
Taylor Swift “Glitch” Lyrics
[Verse 1]
We were supposed to be just friends
You don’t live in my part of town, but maybe I’ll see you out some weekend
Depending on what kind of mood and situationship I’m in
And what’s in my system
[Chorus]
I think there’s been a glitch, oh, yeah
Five seconds later, I’m fastening myself to you with a stitch, oh, yeah
And I’m not even sorry, nights are so starry
Blood moonlit
It must be counterfeit
I think there’s been a glitch, oh, yeah
[Verse 2]
I was supposed to sweat you out
In search of glorious happenings of happenstance on someone else’s playground
But it’s been two-thousand one-hundred ninety days of our love blackout
(Our love is blacking out)
The system’s breaking down
(The system’s breaking down)
[Chorus]
I think there’s been a glitch, oh, yeah
Five seconds later, I’m fastening myself to you with a stitch, oh, yeah
And I’m not even sorry, nights are so starry
Blood moonlit
It must be counterfeit
I think there’s been a glitch
[Bridge]
A brief interruption, a slight malfunction
I’d go back to wanting dudes who give nothing
I thought we had no chance
And that’s romance, let’s dance
[Chorus]
Glitch, oh, yeah
Five seconds later, I’m fastening myself to you with a stitch, oh, yeah
And I’m not even sorry, nights are so starry
Blood moonlit
It must be counterfeit (It must be counterfeit)
I think there’s been a glitch
Taylor Swift “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” Lyrics
[Verse 1]
If you would’ve blinked then I would’ve
Looked away at the first glance
If you tasted poison, you could’ve
Spit me out at the first chance
And if I was some paint, did it splatter
On a promising grown man?
And if I was a child did it matter
If you got to wash your hands?
[Pre-Chorus]
Ooh, all I used to do was pray
Would’ve, could’ve, should’ve
If you’d never looked my way
[Chorus]
I would’ve stayed on my knees
And I damn sure never would’ve danced with the devil
At nineteen
And the God’s honest truth is that the pain was heaven
And now that I’m grown, I’m scared of ghosts
Memories feel like weapons
And now that I know, I wish you’d left me wondering
[Verse 2]
If you never touched me, I would’ve
Gone along with the righteous
If I never blushed, then they could’ve
Never whispered about this
And if you never saved me from boredom
I could’ve gone on as I was
But, Lord, you made me feel important
And then you tried to erase us
[Pre-Chorus]
Ooh, you’re a crisis of my faith
Would’ve, could’ve, should’ve
If I’d only played it safe
[Chorus]
I would’ve stayed on my knees
And I damn sure never would’ve danced with the devil
At nineteen
And the God’s honest truth is that the pain was heaven
And now that I’m grown, I’m scared of ghosts
Memories feel like weapons
And now that I know, I wish you’d left me wondering
[Bridge]
God rest my soul
I miss who I used to be
The tomb won’t close
Stained glass windows in my mind
I regret you all the time
I can’t let this go
I fight with you in my sleep
The wound won’t close
I keep on waiting for a sign
I regret you all the time
[Verse 3]
If clarity’s in death, then why won’t this die?
Years of tearing down our banners, you and I
Living for the thrill of hitting you where it hurts
Give me back my girlhood, it was mine first
[Chorus]
And I damn sure never would’ve danced with the devil
At nineteen
And the God’s honest truth is that the pain was heaven
And now that I’m grown, I’m scared of ghosts
Memories feel like weapons
And now that I know, I wish you’d left me wondering
[Outro]
God rest my soul
I miss who I used to be
The tomb won’t close
Stained glass windows in my mind
I regret you all the time
I can’t let this go
I fight with you in my sleep
The wound won’t close
I keep on waiting for a sign
I regret you all the time
Oh, God, rest my soul
I miss who I used to be
The tomb won’t close
Stained glass windows in my mind
I regret you all the time
I can’t let this go
I fight with you in my sleep
The wound won’t close
I keep on waiting for a sign
I regret you all the time
Taylor Swift “Dear Reader” Lyrics
[Verse 1]
Dear reader, if it feels like a trap
You’re already in one
Dear reader, get out your map
Pick somewhere and just run
Dear reader, burn all the files
Desert all your past lives
And if you don’t recognize yourself
That means you did it right
[Chorus]
Never take advice from someone who’s falling apart
Never take advice from someone who’s falling apart
[Verse 2]
Dear reader, bend when you can
Snap when you have to
Dear reader, you don’t have to answer
Just ’cause they asked you
(You should find another)
Dear reader, the greatest of luxuries is your secrets
Dear reader, when you aim at the devil
Make sure you don’t miss
[Chorus]
Never take advice from someone who’s falling apart
Never take advice from someone who’s falling apart
[Bridge]
So I wander through these nights
I prefer hiding in plain sight
My fourth drink in my hand
These desperate prayers of a cursed man
Spilling out to you for free
But darling, darling, please
You wouldn’t take my word for it if you knew who was talking
If you knew where I was walking
To a house, not a home, all alone ’cause nobody’s there
Where I pace in my pen and my friends found friends who care
No one sees when you lose when you’re playing solitaire
[Outro]
You should find another guiding light, guiding light
But I shine so bright
You should find another guiding light, guiding light
But I shine so bright
You should find another, you should find another (Guiding light)
Find another, you should find another
You should find another
