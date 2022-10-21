Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Lyrics Have So Many Nods to Her Past Drama—All the Best Verses

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re a Swiftie, you may have spent the past day decoding Taylor Swift’s Midnights lyrics for clues about her life and what fans have missed since the release of her last album, Evermore, in December 2020.

Midnights, which was released on October 21, 2022, is Swift‘s 10th album following 2020’s Evermore and Folklore; 2019’s Lover; 2017’s Reputation; 2014’s 1989; 2012’s Red; 2010’s Speak Now; 2009’s Fearless; and her 2006 self-titled debut. Midnights is also Swift’s fourth album with Universal Music Group’s Republic Records, which she signed with in 2018 after she left her former record label, Big Machine Records, after more than a decade with the company.

The album features 13 songs—and seven bonus tracks in the deluxe version, Midnights (3am Edition)—written by Swift and collaborators like Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner, Sounwave, Jahaan Sweet and Braxton Cook. The album also includes one featured artist, Lana Del Rey, on the fourth track, “Snow on the Beach.” So what are Taylor Swift’s Midnights lyrics about what are her best verses from the album? Read on for what the Swift has said so far about the inspiration for Midnights‘ lyrics and a breakdown of each song line by line.

What are Taylor Swift’s Midnights lyrics about?

What are Taylor Swift’s Midnights lyrics about? In an Instagram post announcing Midnights as her 10th album in August 2022, Swift confirmed that the 13 songs were “stories of 13 sleepless nights” throughout her life. “Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight,” she captioned a photo of the album cover.

She also confirmed that each of Midnights’ 13 songs were written in the “middle of the night”in a second Instagram post. “We lie awake in love and in fear, in turmoil and in tears. We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren’t—right this minute—about to make some fateful life-altering mistake,” she wrote. “This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching—hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve…we’ll meet ourselves.”

In a tweet on October 21, 2022, the album’s release date, Swift also explained how the album captured the “highs and lows, and ebbs and flows” of her life in the past few years. “Midnights is a collage of intensity, highs and lows and ebbs and flows. Life can be dark, starry, cloudy, terrifying, electrifying, hot, cold, romantic or lonely. Just like Midnights,” she wrote.

At 3 a.m. ET on October 21, 2022, three hours after the release of Midnights, Swift announced that she released seven more songs as part of a deluxe version of Midnights titled Midnights (3am Edition). “Surprise! I think of Midnights as a complete concept album, with those 13 songs forming a full picture of the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour. However! There were other songs we wrote on our journey to find that magic 13,” she tweeted at the time. She accompanied the tweet with a post that explained that the time 3 a.m. means to her. “What keeps you up at night? It’s a momentary glimmer of distraction,” she wrote. “The tiniest notion of reminiscent thought that wanders off into wondering, the spark that lights a tinderbox of fixation. And now it is irreversible. The flame has caught. You’re wide awake.”

.

Best Taylor Swift Midnights Lyrics

Read on for the best lyrics from Taylor Swift’s Midnights for social media captions.

“Lavender Haze”

“All they keep asking me is if I’m gonna be your bride. The only kinda girl they see is a one-night or a wife.”

“Maroon”

“Sobbing with your head in your hands. Ain’t that the way shit always ends?”

“Anti-Hero”

“When my depression works the graveyard shift, all of the people I’ve ghosted stand there in the room.”

“Snow on the Beach”

“Life is emotionally abusive”

“You’re on Your Own, Kid”

“I search the party of better bodies. Just to learn that you never cared”

“Midnight Rain”

“He wanted it comfortable. I wanted that pain. He wanted a bride. I was making my own name.”

“…Question?”

“I don’t remember who I was before you painted all my nights. A color I’ve searched for since.”

“Vigilante Shit”

“I don’t dress for women. I don’t dress for men. Lately I’ve been dressin’ for revenge.”

“Bejeweled”

“Puttin’ someone first only works when you’re in their top five.”

“Labyrinth”

“Oh no, I’m fallin’ in love again. Oh, I’m fallin’ in love. I thought the plane was goin’ down. How’d you turn it right around?”

“Karma”

“You’re terrified to look down cause if you dare, you’ll see the glare of everyone you burned just to get there.”

“Sweet Nothing”

“All that you ever wanted from me was sweet nothing.”

“Mastermind”

“All the wisеst women had to do it this way. Cause we were born to be the pawn In every lover’s game.”

“The Great War”

“Maybe it’s the past that’s talking. Screaming from a crypt. Telling me to punish you for things you never did.”

“Bigger Than the Sky”

“What could’ve been would’ve been what should’ve been you.”

“Paris”

“Cheap wine, make believe it’s champagne.”

“High Infidelity”

“You know there’s many different ways that you can kill the one you love? The slowest way is never loving them enough.”

“Glitch”

“A brief interruption. A slight malfunction. I’d go back to wanting dudes who give nothing.”

“Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve”

“God rest my soul. I miss who I used to be.”

“Dear Reader”

“Never take advice from someone who’s falling apart.”

Full Taylor Swift Midnights lyrics

Read on for the full lyrics from Taylor Swift’s Midnights via Genius.

Taylor Swift “Lavender Haze” Lyrics

[Intro]

Meet me at midnight

[Verse 1]

Staring at the ceiling with you

Oh, you don’t ever say too much

And you don’t really read into

My melancholia

[Pre-Chorus]

I been under scrutiny (Yeah, oh, yeah)

You handled it beautifully (Yeah, oh, yeah)

All this shit is new to me (Yeah, oh, yeah)

[Chorus]

I feel the lavender haze creeping up on me

Surreal

I’m damned if I do give a damn what people say

No deal

The 1950s shit they want from me

I just wanna stay in that lavender haze

[Verse 2]

All they keep asking me (All they keep asking me)

Is if I’m gonna be your bride

The only kinda girl they see (Only kinda girl they see)

Is a one-night or a wife

[Pre-Chorus]

I find it dizzying (Yeah, oh, yeah)

They’re bringing up my history (Yeah, oh, yeah)

But you weren’t even listening (Yeah, oh, yeah)

[Chorus]

I feel the lavender haze creepin’ up on me

Surreal

I’m damned if I do give a damn what people say

No deal

The 1950s shit they want from me

I just wanna stay in that lavender haze

[Post-Chorus]

That lavender haze

[Bridge]

Talk your talk and go viral

I just need this love spiral

Get it off your chest

Get it off my desk (Get it off my desk)

Talk your talk and go viral

I just need this love spiral

Get it off your chest

Get it off my desk

[Chorus]

I feel (I feel), the lavender haze creeping up on me

Surreal

I’m damned if I do give a damn what people say

No deal (No deal)

The 1950s shit they want from me

I just wanna stay in that lavender haze

[Outro]

Get it off your chest

Get it off my desk

The lavender haze

I just wanna stay

I just wanna stay in that lavender haze

Taylor Swift “Maroon” Lyrics

[Verse 1]

When the morning came

We were cleaning incense off your vinyl shelf

‘Cause we lost track of time again

Laughing with my feet in your lap

Like you were my closest friend

“How’d we end up on the floor, anyway?” You say

“Your roommate’s cheap-ass screw-top rosé, that’s how”

I see you every day now

[Chorus]

And I chose you

The one I was dancing with

In New York, no shoes

Looked up at the sky and it was

The burgundy on my t-shirt

When you splashed your wine into me

And how the blood rushed into my cheeks

So scarlet, it was

The mark thеy saw on my collarbone

The rust that grew bеtween telephones

The lips I used to call home

So scarlet, it was maroon

[Verse 2]

When the silence came

We were shaking, blind and hazy

How the hell did we lose sight of us again?

Sobbing with your head in your hands

Ain’t that the way shit always ends?

You were standing hollow-eyed in the hallway

Carnations you had thought were roses, that’s us

I feel you, no matter what

The rubies that I gave up

[Chorus]

And I lost you

The one I was dancing with

In New York, no shoes

Looked up at the sky and it was (Maroon)

The burgundy on my t-shirt

When you splashed your wine into me

And how the blood rushed into my cheeks

So scarlet, it was (Maroon)

The mark they saw on my collarbone

The rust that grew between telephones

The lips I used to call home

So scarlet, it was maroon

[Bridge]

And I wake with your memory over me

That’s a real fucking legacy, legacy (It was maroon)

And I wake with your memory over me

That’s a real fucking legacy to leave

[Chorus]

The burgundy on my t-shirt

When you splashed your wine into me

And how the blood rushed into my cheeks

So scarlet, it was maroon

The mark they saw on my collarbone

The rust that grew between telephones

The lips I used to call home

So scarlet, it was maroon

[Outro]

It was maroon

It was maroon

Taylor Swift “Anti-Hero” Lyrics

[Verse 1]

I have this thing where I get older, but just never wiser

Midnights become my afternoons

When my depression works the graveyard shift, all of the people

I’ve ghosted stand there in the room

[Pre-Chorus]

I should not be left to my own devices

They come with prices and vices

I end up in crisis

(Tale as old as time)

I wake up screaming from dreaming

One day, I’ll watch as you’re leaving

‘Cause you got tired of my scheming

(For the last time)

[Chorus]

It’s me, hi

I’m the problem, it’s me

At teatime, everybody agrees

I’ll stare directly at the sun, but never in the mirror

It must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero

[Verse 2]

Sometimes, I feel like everybody is a sexy baby

And I’m a monster on the hill

Too big to hang out, slowly lurching toward your favorite city

Pierced through the heart, but never killed

[Pre-Chorus]

Did you hear my covert narcissism I disguise as altruism

Like some kind of congressman?

(A tale as old as time)

I wake up screaming from dreaming

One day, I’ll watch as you’re leaving

And life will lose all its meaning

(For the last time)

[Chorus]

It’s me, hi

I’m the problem, it’s me (I’m the problem, it’s me)

At teatime, everybody agrees

I’ll stare directly at the sun, but never in the mirror

It must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero

[Bridge]

I have this dream my daughter-in-law kills me for the money

She thinks I left them in the will

The family gathers around and reads it

And then someone screams out

“She’s laughing up at us from hell”

[Breakdown]

It’s me, hi

I’m the problem, it’s me

It’s me, hi

I’m the problem, it’s me

It’s me, hi

Everybody agrees, everybody agrees

[Chorus]

It’s me, hi (Hi)

I’m the problem, it’s me (I’m the problem, it’s me)

At teatime (Teatime), everybody agrees (Everybody agrees)

I’ll stare directly at the sun, but never in the mirror

It must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero

Taylor Swift & Lana Del Rey “Snow on the Beach” Lyrics

[Verse 1: Taylor Swift]

One night, a few moons ago

I saw flecks of what could’ve been lights

But it might just have been you

Passing by unbeknownst to me

Life is emotionally abusive

And time can’t stop me quite like you did

And my flight was awful, thanks for asking

I’m unglued, thanks to you

[Chorus: Taylor Swift, Taylor Swift & Lana Del Rey]

And it’s like snow at the beach

Weird, but fucking beautiful

Flying in a dream

Stars by the pocketful

You wanting me

Tonight feels impossible

But it’s coming down

No sound, it’s all around

[Post-Chorus: Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey]

Like snow on the beach

Like snow on the beach

Like snow on the beach

Like snow, ah

[Verse 2: Taylor Swift, Taylor Swift & Lana Del Rey]

This scene feels like what I once saw on a screen

I searched “aurora borealis green”

I’ve never seen someone lit from within

Blurring out my periphery

My smile is like I won a contest

And to hide that would be so dishonest

And it’s fine to fake it ’til you make it

‘Til you do, ’til it’s true

[Chorus: Taylor Swift & Lana Del Rey]

Now it’s like snow at the beach

Weird, but fucking beautiful

Flying in a dream

Stars by the pocketful

You wanting me

Tonight feels impossible

But it’s coming down

No sound, it’s all around

[Post-Chorus: Taylor Swift, Taylor Swift & Lana Del Rey]

Like snow on the beach

Like snow on the beach

Like snow on the beach

Like snow, ah

[Bridge: Taylor Swift, Taylor Swift & Lana Del Rey]

I can’t speak, afraid to jinx it

I don’t even dare to wish it

But your eyes are flying saucers from another planet

Now I’m all for you like Janet

Can this be a real thing? Can it?

[Chorus: Taylor Swift & Lana Del Rey, Taylor Swift]

Are we falling like snow at the beach? (Snow at the beach)

Weird, but fucking beautiful

Flying in a dream (Flying in a dream)

Stars by the pocketful

You wanting me (You wanting me)

Tonight feels impossible

But it’s coming down

No sound, it’s all around

[Post-Chorus: Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey]

Like snow on the beach (Snow on the beach)

Like snow on the beach (Snow on the beach)

Like snow on the beach (Snow on the beach)

Like snow, ah

It’s coming down

No sound, it’s all around

[Outro: Taylor Swift]

Like snow on the beach

(It’s coming down, it’s coming down)

(It’s coming down, it’s coming down)

Like snow on the beach

(It’s coming down, it’s coming down)

(It’s coming down, it’s coming down)

(It’s coming down, it’s coming down)

(It’s coming down, it’s coming down)

(It’s coming down, it’s coming down)

(It’s coming down, it’s coming down)

Taylor Swift “You’re on Your Own, Kid” Lyrics

[Verse 1]

Summer went away, still, the yearning stays

I play it cool with the best of them

I wait patiently, he’s gonna notice me

It’s okay, we’re the best of friends

Anyway

I hear it in your voice, you’re smoking with your boys

I touch my phone as if it’s your face

I didn’t choose this town, I dream of getting out

There’s just one who could make me stay

All my days

[Pre-Chorus]

From sprinkler splashes to fireplace ashes

I waited ages to see you there

I search the party of better bodies

Just to learn that you never cared

[Chorus]

You’re on your own, kid

You always have been

[Verse 2]

I see the great escape, so long, Daisy May

I picked the petals, he loves me not

Something different bloomed, writing in my room

I play my songs in the parking lot

I’ll run away

[Pre-Chorus]

From sprinkler splashes to fireplace ashes

I called a taxi to take me there

I search the party of better bodies

Just to learn that my dreams aren’t rare

[Chorus]

You’re on your own, kid

You always have been

[Instrumental Break]

[Bridge]

From sprinkler splashes to fireplace ashes

I gave my blood, sweat, and tears for this

I hosted parties and starved my body

Like I’d be saved by a perfect kiss

The jokes weren’t funny, I took the money

My friends from home don’t know what to say

I looked around in a blood-soaked gown

And I saw something they can’t take away

‘Cause there were pages turned with the bridges burned

Everything you lose is a step you take

So, make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it

You’ve got no reason to be afraid

[Chorus]

You’re on your own, kid

Yeah, you can face this

You’re on your own, kid

You always have been

Taylor Swift “Midnight Rain” Lyrics

[Intro]

Rain

He wanted it comfortable, I wanted that pain

He wanted a bride, I was making my own name

Chasing that fame, he stayed the same

All of me changed like midnight

[Verse 1]

My town was a wasteland

Full of cages, full of fences

Pageant queens and big pretenders

But for some, it was paradise

My boy was a montage

A slow-motion, love potion

Jumping off things in the ocean

I broke his heart ’cause he was nice

He was sunshine, I was midnight rain

[Chorus]

He wanted it comfortable, I wanted that pain

He wanted a bride, I was making my own name

Chasing that fame, he stayed the same

All of me changed like midnight

[Verse 2]

It came like a postcard

Picture perfect shiny family

Holiday peppermint candy

But for him, it’s every day

So I peered through a window

A deep portal, time travel

All the love we unravel

And the life I gave away

‘Cause he was sunshine, I was midnight rain

[Chorus]

He wanted it comfortable, I wanted that pain

He wanted a bride, I was making my own name

Chasing that fame, he stayed the same

All of me changed like midnight rain

He wanted it comfortable, I wanted that pain

He wanted a bride, I was making my own name

Chasing that fame, he stayed the same

All of me changed like midnight

[Outro]

I guess sometimes we all get

Just what we wanted, just what we wanted

And he never thinks of me

Except for when I’m on TV

I guess sometimes we all get

Some kind of haunted, some kind of haunted

And I never think of him

Except on midnights like this

(Midnights like this, midnights like this)

Taylor Swift “…Question?” Lyrics

[Intro]

I remember

[Verse 1]

Good girl, sad boy

Big city, wrong choices

We had one thing goin’ on

I swear that it was somethin’

‘Cause I don’t remember who I was

Before you painted all my nights

A color I’ve searched for since

But one thing after another

Fuckin’ situations, circumstances

Miscommunications and I

Have to say, by the way

I just may like some explanations

[Chorus]

Can I ask you a question?

Did you ever have someone kiss you in a crowded room

And every single one of your friends was makin’ fun of you

But fifteen seconds later, thеy were clappin’ too?

Then what did you do?

Did you lеave her house in the middle of the night? Oh

Did you wish you’d put up more of a fight, oh

When she said it was too much?

Do you wish you could still touch her?

It’s just a question

[Verse 2]

Half-moon eyes, bad surprise

Did you realize out of time?

She was on your mind with some dickhead guy

That you saw that night

But you were on somethin’

It was one drink after another

Fuckin’ politics

and gender roles

And you’re not sure and I don’t know

Got swept away in the grey

I just may like to have a conversation

[Chorus]

Can I ask you a question?

Did you ever have someone kiss you in a crowded room

And every single one of your friends was makin’ fun of you

But fifteen seconds later, they were clappin’ too?

Then what did you do?

Did you leave her house in the middle of the night? Oh

Did you wish you’d put up more of a fight, oh

When she said it was too much?

Do you wish you could still touch her?

It’s just a question

[Bridge]

Does it feel like everything’s just like

Second best after that meteor strike?

And what’s that that I heard? That you’re still with her?

That’s nice, I’m sure that’s what’s suitable

And right, but tonight

[Chorus]

Can I ask you a question? (Can I ask you a question?)

Did you ever have someone kiss you in a crowded room (In a crowded room)

And every single one of your friends was makin’ fun of you (Makin’ fun of you)

But fifteen seconds later, they were clappin’ too?

Then what did you do? (Do)

Did you leave her house in the middle of the night? Oh

Did you wish you’d put up more of a fight, oh (More of a fight)

When she said it was too much?

Do you wish you could still touch her?

It’s just a question

Taylor Swift “Vigilante Shit” Lyrics

[Verse 1]

Draw the cat eye, sharp enough to kill a man

You did some bad things, but I’m the worst of them

Sometimes I wonder which one’ll be your last lie

They say looks can kill and I might try

I don’t dress for women

I don’t dress for men

Lately I’ve been dressin’ for revenge

[Chorus]

I don’t start shit, but I can tell you how it ends

Don’t get sad, get even

So on the weekends

I don’t dress for friends

Lately I’ve been dressin’ for revenge

[Verse 2]

She needed cold hard proof, so I gave her some

She had the envelope, where you think she got it from?

Now she gets the house, gets the kids, gets the pride

Picture me thick as thieves with your ex-wife

And she looks so pretty

Drivin’ in your Benz

Lately she’s been dressin’ for revenge

[Chorus]

She don’t start shit, but she can tell you how it ends

Don’t get sad, get even

So on the weekends

She don’t dress for friends

Lately she’s been dressing for revenge

[Bridge]

Ladies always rise above

Ladies know what people want

Someone sweet and kind and fun

The lady simply had enough

[Verse 3]

Well, he was doin’ lines and crossin’ all of mine

Someone told his white collar crimes to the FBI

And I don’t dress for villains

Or for innocents

On my vigilante shit again

[Chorus]

I don’t start shit, but I can tell you how it ends

Don’t get sad, get even

So on the weekends

I don’t dress for friends

Lately I’ve been dressin’ for revenge

Taylor Swift “Bejeweled” Lyrics

[Verse 1]

Baby love, I think I’ve been a little too kind

Didn’t notice you walkin’ all over my peace of mind

In the shoes I gave you as a present

Puttin’ someone first only works when you’re in their top five

And by the way, I’m goin’ out tonight

[Chorus]

Best believe I’m still bejeweled

When I walk in the room

I can still make the whole place shimmer

And when I meet the band

They ask, “Do you have a man?”

I could still say, “I don’t remember”

Familiarity breeds contempt

So put mе in the basement

Whеn I want the penthouse of your heart

Diamonds in my eyes

I polish up real, I polish up real nice

[Post-Chorus]

Nice

[Verse 2]

Baby boy, I think I’ve been too good of a girl (Too good of a girl)

Did all the extra credit, then got graded on a curve

I think it’s time to teach some lessons

I made you my world (Huh), have you heard? (Huh)

I can reclaim the land

And I miss you (Miss you)

But I miss sparklin’ (Nice)

[Chorus]

Best believe I’m still bejeweled

When I walk in the room

I can still make the whole place shimmer

And when I meet the band

They ask, “Do you have a man?”

I could still say, “I don’t remember”

Familiarity breeds contempt

So put me in the basement

When I want the penthouse of your heart

Diamonds in my eyes

I polish up real, I polish up real nice

[Post-Chorus]

Nice

[Bridge]

Sapphire tears on my face

Sadness became my whole sky

But some guy said my aura’s moonstone

Just ’cause he was high

And we danced all night

And you can try to change my mind

But you might have to wait in line

What’s a girl gonna do?

A diamond’s gotta shine

[Chorus]

Best believe I’m still bejeweled

When I walk in the room

I can still make the whole place shimmer (Shimmer)

And when I meet the band

They ask, “Do you have a man?”

I could still say, “I don’t remember”

Familiarity breeds contempt

So put me in the basement

When I want the penthouse of your heart

Diamonds in my eyes

I polish up real (Nice), I polish up real nice

[Outro]

And we danced all night

And you can try to change my mind

But you might have to wait in line

What’s a girl gonna do? What’s a girl gonna do?

I polish up nice

Best believe I’m still bejeweled

When I walk in the room

I can still make the whole place shimmer

Taylor Swift “Labyrinth” Lyrics

[Verse 1]

“It only hurts this much right now”

Was what I was thinkin’ the whole time

Breathe in, breathe through, breathe deep, breathe out

I’ll be gettin’ over you my whole life

[Pre-Chorus]

You know how scared I am of elevators

Never trust it if it rises fast

It can’t last

[Chorus]

Uh-oh, I’m fallin’ in love

Oh no, I’m fallin’ in love again

Oh, I’m fallin’ in love

I thought the plane was goin’ down

How’d you turn it right around?

[Verse 2]

It only feels this raw right now

Lost in the labyrinth of my mind

Break up, break free, break through, break down

You would break your back to make me break a smile

[Pre-Chorus]

You know how much I hate

That everybody just expects me to bounce back

Just like that

[Chorus]

Uh-oh, I’m fallin’ in love

Oh no, I’m fallin’ in love again

Oh, I’m fallin’ in love

I thought the plane was goin’ down

How’d you turn it right around?

Uh-oh, I’m fallin’ in love

Oh no, I’m fallin’ in love again

Oh, I’m fallin’ in love

I thought the plane was goin’ down

How’d you turn it right around?

Uh-oh, I’m fallin’ in love

Oh no, I’m fallin’ in love again

Oh, I’m fallin’ in love

I thought the plane was goin’ down

How’d you turn it right around?

Uh-oh, I’m fallin’ in love

Oh no, I’m fallin’ in love again

Oh, I’m fallin’ in love

I thought the plane was goin’ down

How’d you turn it right around?

Taylor Swift “Karma” Lyrics

[Verse 1]

You’re talking shit for the hell of it

Addicted to betrayal, but you’re relevant

You’re terrified to look down

‘Cause if you dare, you’ll see the glare

Of everyone you burned just to get there

It’s coming back around

[Pre-Chorus]

And I keep my side of the street clean

You wouldn’t know what I mean

[Chorus]

‘Cause karma is my boyfriend

Karma is a god

Karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend

Karma’s a relaxing thought

Aren’t you envious that for you it’s not?

Sweet like honey, karma is a cat

Purring in my lap ’cause it loves me

Flexing like a goddamn acrobat

Me and karma vibe like that

[Verse 2]

Spider boy, king of thieves

Weave your little webs of opacity

My pennies made your crown

Trick me once, trick me twice

Don’t you know that cash ain’t the only price?

It’s coming back around

[Pre-Chorus]

And I keep my side of the street clean

You wouldn’t know what I mean

[Chorus]

‘Cause karma is my boyfriend

Karma is a god

Karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend

Karma’s a relaxing thought

Aren’t you envious that for you it’s not?

Sweet like honey, karma is a cat

Purring in my lap ’cause it loves me

Flexing like a goddamn acrobat

Me and karma vibe like that

[Bridge]

Ask me what I learned from all those years

Ask me what I earned from all those tears

Ask me why so many fade, but I’m still here

(I’m still here, I’m still here)

[Breakdown]

‘Cause karma is the thunder

Rattling your ground

Karma’s on your scent like a bounty hunter

Karma’s gonna track you down

Step by step, from town to town

Sweet like justice, karma is a queen

Karma takes all my friends to the summit

Karma is the guy on the screen

Coming straight home to me

[Chorus]

‘Cause karma is my boyfriend (Karma is my boyfriend)

Karma is a god

Karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend (Weekend)

Karma’s a relaxing thought

Aren’t you envious that for you it’s not?

Sweet like honey, karma is a cat

Purring in my lap ’cause it loves me

Flexing like a goddamn acrobat

Me and karma vibe like that

[Outro]

Karma is my boyfriend

Karma is a god (Ah)

Uh-huh, mm

Karma’s a relaxing thought

Taylor Swift “Sweet Nothing” Lyrics

[Verse 1]

I spy with my little tired eye

Tiny as a firefly, a pebble

That we picked up last July

Down deep inside your pocket

We almost forgot it

Does it ever miss Wicklow sometimes?

Ooh, ooh

[Chorus]

They said the end is coming

Everyone’s up to something

I found myself a-running home to your sweet nothings

Outside they’re push and shoving

You’re in the kitchen humming

All that you ever wanted from me was sweet nothing

[Verse 2]

On the way home

I wrote a poem

You say, “What a mind”

This happens all the time

Ooh, ooh

[Chorus]

‘Causе they said the end is coming

Evеryone’s up to something

I found myself a-running home to your sweet nothings

Outside they’re push and shoving

You’re in the kitchen humming

All that you ever wanted from me was nothing

[Bridge]

Industry disruptors and soul deconstructors

And smooth-talking hucksters out glad-handing each other

And the voices that implore, “You should be doing more”

To you, I can’t admit that I’m just too soft for all of it

Ooh

[Chorus]

They said the end is coming

Everyone’s up to something

I found myself a-running home to your sweet nothings

Outside they’re push and shoving

You’re in the kitchen humming

All that you ever wanted from me was sweet nothing

They said the end is coming

(They said the end is coming)

Everyone’s up to something

(Everyone’s up to something)

I found myself a-running home to your sweet nothings

Outside they’re push and shoving

(Outside they’re push and shoving)

You’re in the kitchen humming

(You’re in the kitchen humming)

All that you ever wanted from me was sweet nothing

Taylor Swift “Mastermind” Lyrics

[Verse 1]

Once upon a time, the planets and the fates

And all the stars aligned

You and I ended up in the same room

At the same time

[Pre-Chorus]

And the touch of a hand lit the fuse

Of a chain reaction of countermoves

To assess the equation of you

Checkmate, I couldn’t lose

[Chorus]

What if I told you none of it was accidental?

And the first night that you saw me

Nothing was gonna stop me

I laid the groundwork, and then

Just like clockwork

The dominoes cascaded in the line

What if I told you I’m a mastermind?

And now you’re minе

It was all by design

‘Cause I’m a mastermind

[Verse 2]

You see, all thе wisest women

Had to do it this way

‘Cause we were born to be the pawn

In every lover’s game

[Pre-Chorus]

If you fail to plan, you plan to fail

Strategy sets the scene for the tale

I’m the wind in our free-flowing sails

And the liquor in our cocktails

[Chorus]

What if I told you none of it was accidental?

And the first night that you saw me

I knew I wanted your body

I laid the groundwork, and then

Just like clockwork

The dominoes cascaded in a line

What if I told you I’m a mastermind?

And now you’re mine

It was all my design

‘Cause I’m a mastermind

[Bridge]

No one wanted to play with me as a little kid

So I’ve been scheming like a criminal ever since

To make them love me and make it seem effortless

This is the first time I’ve felt the need to confess

And I swear

I’m only cryptic and Machiavellian

‘Cause I care

[Chorus]

So I told you none of it was accidental

And the first night that you saw me

Nothing was gonna stop me

I laid the groundwork, and then

Saw a wide smirk on your face

You knew the entire time

You knew that I’m a mastermind

And now you’re mine

Yeah, all you did was smile

‘Cause I’m a mastermind

Taylor Swift “The Great War” Lyrics

[Verse 1]

My knuckles were bruised like violets

Sucker punching walls, cursed you as I sleep-talked

Spineless in my tomb of silence

Tore your banners down, took the battle underground

And maybe it was egos swinging

Maybe it was her

Flashes of the battle come back to me in a blur

[Chorus]

All that bloodshed, crimson clover

Uh-huh, sweet dream was over

My hand was the one you reached for

All throughout the Great War

Always remember

Uh-huh, tears on the lеtter

I vowed not to cry anymore

If wе survived the Great War

[Verse 2]

You drew up some good faith treaties

I drew curtains closed, drank my poison all alone

You said I have to trust more freely

But diesel is desire, you were playing with fire

And maybe it’s the past that’s talking

Screaming from a crypt

Telling me to punish you for things you never did

So I justified it

[Chorus]

All that bloodshed, crimson clover

Uh-huh, the bombs were closer

My hand was the one you reached for

All throughout the Great War

Always remember

Uh-huh, the burning embers

I vowed not to fight anymore

If we survived the Great War

[Post-Chorus]

Uh-huh, uh-huh

[Bridge]

It turned into something bigger

Somewhere in the haze, got a sense I’d been betrayed

Your finger on my hairpin triggers

Soldier down on that icy ground, looked up at me with honor and truth

Broken and blue, so I called off the troops

That was the night I nearly lost you

I really thought I’d lost you

[Verse 3]

We can plant a memory garden

Say a solemn prayer, place a poppy in my hair

There’s no morning glory, it was war, it wasn’t fair

And we will never go back

[Chorus]

To that bloodshed, crimson clover

Uh-huh, the worst was over

My hand was the one you reached for

All throughout the Great War

Always remember

Uh-huh, we’re burned for better

I vowed I would always be yours

‘Cause we survived the Great War

[Outro]

Uh-huh, uh-huh

I will always be yours

‘Cause we survived the Great War

Uh-huh

I vowed I would always be yours

Taylor Swift “Bigger Than the Whole Sky” Lyrics

[Verse 1]

No words appear before me in the aftermath

Salt streams out my eyes and into my ears

Every single thing I touch becomes sick with sadness

‘Cause it’s all over now, all out to sea

[Chorus]

Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye

You were bigger than the whole sky

You were more than just a short time

And I’ve got a lot to pine about

I’ve got a lot to live without

I’m never gonna meet

What could’ve been, would’ve been

What should’ve been you

What could’ve been, would’ve been you

[Verse 2]

Did some bird flap its wings ovеr in Asia?

Did some force take you bеcause I didn’t pray?

Every single thing to come has turned into ashes

‘Cause it’s all over, it’s not meant to be

So I’ll say words I don’t believe

[Chorus]

Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye

You were bigger than the whole sky

You were more than just a short time

And I’ve got a lot to pine about

I’ve got a lot to live without

I’m never gonna meet

What could’ve been, would’ve been

What should’ve been you

[Bridge]

What could’ve been, would’ve been you

What could’ve been, would’ve been

What should’ve been you

What could’ve been, would’ve been you

(What could’ve been, would’ve been you)

[Chorus]

Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye

You were bigger than the whole sky

You were more than just a short time

And I’ve got a lot to pine about

I’ve got a lot to live without

I’m never gonna meet

What could’ve been, would’ve been

What should’ve been you

Taylor Swift “Paris” Lyrics

[Verse 1]

Your ex-friend’s sister

Met someone at a club and he kissed her

Turns out, it was that guy you hooked up with ages ago

Some wannabe Z-lister

And all the outfits were terrible

2003, unbearable

“Did you see the photos?”

No, I didn’t, but thanks, though

[Pre-Chorus]

I’m so in love that I might stop breathing

Drew a map on your bedroom ceiling

No, I didn’t see the news

‘Cause we were somewhere else

Stumbled down pretend alleyways

Cheap wine, make believe it’s champagne

I was taken by the view

[Chorus]

Like we were in Paris

Like we were somewhere else

Like we were in Paris, oh

We were somewhere else

[Verse 2]

Privacy sign on the door

And on my page and on the whole world

Romance is not dead if you keep it just yours

Levitate above all the messes made

Sip quiet by my side in the shade

And not the kind that’s thrown

I mean, the kind under where a tree has grown

[Pre-Chorus]

I’m so in love that I might stop breathing

Drew a map on your bedroom ceiling

No, I didn’t see the news

‘Cause we were somewhere else

Stumbled down pretend alleyways

Cheap wine, make believe it’s champagne

I was taken by the view

[Chorus]

Like we were in Paris, oh

Like we were somewhere else

Like we were in Paris, oh

We were somewhere else

[Bridge]

I wanna brainwash you

Into loving me forever

I wanna transport you

To somewhere the culture’s clever

Confess my truth

In swooping, sloping, cursive letters

Let the only flashing lights be the tower at midnight

In my mind

[Pre-Chorus]

We drew a map on your bedroom ceiling

No, I didn’t see the news

‘Cause we were somewhere else

In an alleyway, drinking champagne

[Chorus]

‘Cause we were in Paris

Yes, we were somewhere else

My love, we were in Paris

Yes, we were somewhere else

Taylor Swift “High Infidelity” Lyrics

[Verse 1]

Lock broken, slur spoken

Wound open, game token

I didn’t know you were keeping count

Rain soaking, blind hoping

You said I was freeloading

I didn’t know you were keeping count

[Chorus]

High infidelity

Put on your records and regret me

I bent the truth too far tonight

I was dancing around, dancing around it

High infidelity

Put on your headphones and burn my city

Your picket fence is sharp as knives

I was dancing around, dancing around it

[Refrain]

Do you really wanna know where I was April 29th?

Do I really have to chart the constellations in his eyes?

[Verse 2]

Storm coming, good husband

Bad omen

Dragged my feet right down the aisle

At the house lonely, good money

I’d pay if you’d just know me

Seemed like the right thing at the time

[Refrain]

You know there’s many different ways that you can kill the one you love

The slowest way is never loving them enough

Do you really wanna know where I was April 29th?

Do I really have to tell you how he brought me back to life?

[Chorus]

High infidelity

Put on your records and regret me

I bent the truth too far tonight

I was dancing around, dancing around it

High infidelity

Put on your headphones and burn my city

Your picket fence is sharp as knives

I was dancing around, dancing around it

[Refrain]

Do you really want to know where I was April 29th?

Do I really have to chart the constellations in his eyes?

You know there’s many different ways that you can kill the one you love

The slowest way is never loving them enough

[Chorus]

High infidelity

Put on your records and regret meeting me

I bent the truth too far tonight

I was dancing around, dancing around it

High infidelity

Put on your headphones and burn my city

Your picket fence is sharp as knives

I was dancing around, dancing around it

[Non-Lyrical Break]

[Post-Chorus]

Oh, there’s many different ways that you can kill the one you love

And it’s never enough, it’s never enough

[Outro]

Lock broken, slur spoken

Wound open, game token

I didn’t know you were keeping count

Rain soaking, blind hoping

You said I was freeloading

I didn’t know you were keeping count

But, oh, you were keeping count

Taylor Swift “Glitch” Lyrics

[Verse 1]

We were supposed to be just friends

You don’t live in my part of town, but maybe I’ll see you out some weekend

Depending on what kind of mood and situationship I’m in

And what’s in my system

[Chorus]

I think there’s been a glitch, oh, yeah

Five seconds later, I’m fastening myself to you with a stitch, oh, yeah

And I’m not even sorry, nights are so starry

Blood moonlit

It must be counterfeit

I think there’s been a glitch, oh, yeah

[Verse 2]

I was supposed to sweat you out

In search of glorious happenings of happenstance on someone else’s playground

But it’s been two-thousand one-hundred ninety days of our love blackout

(Our love is blacking out)

The system’s breaking down

(The system’s breaking down)

[Chorus]

I think there’s been a glitch, oh, yeah

Five seconds later, I’m fastening myself to you with a stitch, oh, yeah

And I’m not even sorry, nights are so starry

Blood moonlit

It must be counterfeit

I think there’s been a glitch

[Bridge]

A brief interruption, a slight malfunction

I’d go back to wanting dudes who give nothing

I thought we had no chance

And that’s romance, let’s dance

[Chorus]

Glitch, oh, yeah

Five seconds later, I’m fastening myself to you with a stitch, oh, yeah

And I’m not even sorry, nights are so starry

Blood moonlit

It must be counterfeit (It must be counterfeit)

I think there’s been a glitch

Taylor Swift “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” Lyrics

[Verse 1]

If you would’ve blinked then I would’ve

Looked away at the first glance

If you tasted poison, you could’ve

Spit me out at the first chance

And if I was some paint, did it splatter

On a promising grown man?

And if I was a child did it matter

If you got to wash your hands?

[Pre-Chorus]

Ooh, all I used to do was pray

Would’ve, could’ve, should’ve

If you’d never looked my way

[Chorus]

I would’ve stayed on my knees

And I damn sure never would’ve danced with the devil

At nineteen

And the God’s honest truth is that the pain was heaven

And now that I’m grown, I’m scared of ghosts

Memories feel like weapons

And now that I know, I wish you’d left me wondering

[Verse 2]

If you never touched me, I would’ve

Gone along with the righteous

If I never blushed, then they could’ve

Never whispered about this

And if you never saved me from boredom

I could’ve gone on as I was

But, Lord, you made me feel important

And then you tried to erase us

[Pre-Chorus]

Ooh, you’re a crisis of my faith

Would’ve, could’ve, should’ve

If I’d only played it safe

[Chorus]

I would’ve stayed on my knees

And I damn sure never would’ve danced with the devil

At nineteen

And the God’s honest truth is that the pain was heaven

And now that I’m grown, I’m scared of ghosts

Memories feel like weapons

And now that I know, I wish you’d left me wondering

[Bridge]

God rest my soul

I miss who I used to be

The tomb won’t close

Stained glass windows in my mind

I regret you all the time

I can’t let this go

I fight with you in my sleep

The wound won’t close

I keep on waiting for a sign

I regret you all the time

[Verse 3]

If clarity’s in death, then why won’t this die?

Years of tearing down our banners, you and I

Living for the thrill of hitting you where it hurts

Give me back my girlhood, it was mine first

[Chorus]

And I damn sure never would’ve danced with the devil

At nineteen

And the God’s honest truth is that the pain was heaven

And now that I’m grown, I’m scared of ghosts

Memories feel like weapons

And now that I know, I wish you’d left me wondering

[Outro]

God rest my soul

I miss who I used to be

The tomb won’t close

Stained glass windows in my mind

I regret you all the time

I can’t let this go

I fight with you in my sleep

The wound won’t close

I keep on waiting for a sign

I regret you all the time

Oh, God, rest my soul

I miss who I used to be

The tomb won’t close

Stained glass windows in my mind

I regret you all the time

I can’t let this go

I fight with you in my sleep

The wound won’t close

I keep on waiting for a sign

I regret you all the time

Taylor Swift “Dear Reader” Lyrics

[Verse 1]

Dear reader, if it feels like a trap

You’re already in one

Dear reader, get out your map

Pick somewhere and just run

Dear reader, burn all the files

Desert all your past lives

And if you don’t recognize yourself

That means you did it right

[Chorus]

Never take advice from someone who’s falling apart

Never take advice from someone who’s falling apart

[Verse 2]

Dear reader, bend when you can

Snap when you have to

Dear reader, you don’t have to answer

Just ’cause they asked you

(You should find another)

Dear reader, the greatest of luxuries is your secrets

Dear reader, when you aim at the devil

Make sure you don’t miss

[Chorus]

Never take advice from someone who’s falling apart

Never take advice from someone who’s falling apart

[Bridge]

So I wander through these nights

I prefer hiding in plain sight

My fourth drink in my hand

These desperate prayers of a cursed man

Spilling out to you for free

But darling, darling, please

You wouldn’t take my word for it if you knew who was talking

If you knew where I was walking

To a house, not a home, all alone ’cause nobody’s there

Where I pace in my pen and my friends found friends who care

No one sees when you lose when you’re playing solitaire

[Outro]

You should find another guiding light, guiding light

But I shine so bright

You should find another guiding light, guiding light

But I shine so bright

You should find another, you should find another (Guiding light)

Find another, you should find another

You should find another

