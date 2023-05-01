Will Taylor Swift Be At The Met Gala? A Possible Hint In Her Eras Tour Schedule

She’s on a mammoth trip around the United States as part of her Eras Tour, so the question of whether Taylor Swift will go to the Met Gala 2023 is certainly up for debate among Swifties. The first Monday in May marks the extravagant and arguably most important date on the celebrity social calendar.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual fundraiser for the Costume Institute takes the world by storm with celebs wearing elegant outfits and gracing the steps that lead down Fifth Avenue. However, not everyone can attain an invite just like that Since 1995, the guest list and table seating chart have been curated by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, with only around 600 people making the list each year. This year’s exhibition, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the late designer’s work at Balmain, Patou, Chloé, Fendi, Chanel, and his eponymous label in some 150 glorious pieces.

Swift first graced the Met Gala red carpet in 2008 and appeared again in 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014 and finally in 2016. Given that until August 2023, she’s undertaking a mammoth tour of the US with a 44-long setlist spanning her entire career and more than three hours, her fans are desperate to know whether she’ll make an appearance once more.

Will Taylor Swift be at the Met Gala 2023?

There’s no confirmation if Taylor Swift will be at the Met Gala 2023 but a clue could lie in her Eras Tour schedule. The tour kicked off in Atlanta, Georgia, on April 28, where she played three dates. But after the show on April 30, Swift has a six-day break, with the next date taking place in Nashville, TN, on Friday, May 5. That would give her plenty of time to fly to New York for the Met Gala on Monday, May 1, and have a much-needed rest.

She’d be coming hot off the heels of her breakup with Joe Alwyn, too; even though they were together for six years, they never went together. She is on a rumored guest list that was circulated by a Met Gala fan account, though the people listed haven’t been officially verified.

Fans are desperate to see Swift on the Met Gala red carpet again, which is clear from all the chatter on social media. “A photo of taylor swift and karlie kloss at the 2023 met gala would be enough to shake the fucking earth off of its axis,” one user tweeted. “TAYLOR SWIFT AT THE MET GALA PLS ” tweeted another. Meanwhile on Reddit: “Adding “taylor attending met gala mid tour” to my 2023 Swiftie bingo card,” wrote one user. “I wouldnt be suprised if she went. Do you think she’ll go? If she does, what would you want her to do? She hasn’t been to the met gala since bleachella robot lady, where she met Joe. Kind of ironic if they did break up though and she goes looking for someone new. Tinder for celebs i guess.” (sic).

Swift announced The Eras Tour in November 2022. The tour—which was announced less than two weeks after the release of her most recent album, Midnights—is a “journey through the musical eras” of Swift’s past 10 albums: 2006’s Taylor Swift; 2008’s Fearless; 2010’s Speak Now; 2012’s Red; 2014’s 1989; 2017’s Reputation; 2019’s Lover; 2020’s Folklore and Evermore; and 2022’s Midnights. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, songs from Swift’s most recent four albums—Lover, Folklore, Evermore and Midnights—will be performed on tour for the first time.

As mentioned, if Swift were to attend, she would be going newly single. News of her break up from Joe Alwyn broke up on Saturday, April 8, 2023. The two were very private about their relationship, but he frequently contributed to her albums by being the muse or co-writing her songs with her from Reputation all the way to her recent album Midnights. According to ET, the relationship “had run its course.” A source told the site that the breakup “was not dramatic.” and “it’s why [Joe] hasn’t been spotted at any shows.”

A source told gossip Instagram Deux Moi on the Tuesday before the news broke, “They broke up a few weeks ag, that’s why he hasn’t been at shows and you won’t see him at any. They weren’t married either so you won’t see him at any. They weren’t married either so you won’t see a divorce. It wasn’t dramatic it just ran its course and she’s clearly in a good place with it.” Eagle-eyed Swifties who love their Easter eggs also noticed that Taylor swapped out a song on her setlist “Invisible String” with “The 1” which points to further proof of the breakup. “You think you can just scroll the setlist? You think you can just come prepared?” Taylor said after her first performance of the song in Texas. “Let it be said about the Eras Tour … there’s high jinks.” The two have yet to comment on the breakup.

Other sources told People that the two simply outgrew each other. “They’ve had rough patches before and always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together,” one source said noting that they “weren’t the right fit for one another.”

“They had plenty in common and fell in love in a safe bubble while she was retreating from the world during Reputation,” the source added. “Then the pandemic hit, and they were locked down together and able to continue growing their relationship in this insulated way. But he didn’t really ‘know’ her yet outside of that bubble.” The source continued, “Joe has struggled with Taylor’s level of fame and the attention from the public. The differences in their personalities have also become harder to ignore after years together. They’ve grown apart.”

