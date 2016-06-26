Tom Hiddleston Just Introduced Taylor Swift to His Mom

Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston want you to know that they’re in a serious relationship, guys. So committed they are, in fact, that the couple of approximately 14 days is taking long romantic walks on the beach with Hiddleston’s mom in England.

Just one day after Swift allegedly introduced her parents to her new boyfriend in Nashville, she was spotted (and photographed) strolling along Aldeburgh beach in Suffolk, England with Hiddleston’s mom, Diana. Diana appears to be quite enamored with the “Blank Space” singer, actually.

Apparently Swift first met the actor’s mother on Friday after the (very) new couple flew to his home to meet her–so while cynics might recommend the potential James Bond actor should run in the opposite direction (especially given her ex Calvin Harris‘ recent comments that Tay “controlled the media” when they were dating), clearly he isn’t worried.